Sorry for picking on you young man but I keep seeing this in posts being used as a negative. Can we stop this now please?
They are completely delusional at this point. Absolutely desperate for Nunez to be anything else than what he will be for us - a goal scoring machine. Then trying hard to imagine a 55 CB to be any good in the PL. the mental gymnastics is incredible.
Then trying hard to imagine a 55 CB to be any good in the PL.
Since when has a short centre back worked in the PL?There are examples of it working in other leagues, but I can't think of one in the PL? At 175cm he would be by far the shortest CB in the league.The ironic thing is he won more aerial duels last season than slab head. Says it all really.
They are now saying Cannavaro was short too but brilliant defender. Yeah yeah, your new boy is Cannavaro, I suppose that makes slabhead Nesta?
Surely they wont play him in defense.
He's certainly got Nesta's looks.
apparently they have switched Maguire from LCB to RCB and they plan to play shorty as the left one
He's 5'9 apparently.Thiago is good in the air (for a shortish fella), but I'm not sure I'd want him as our CB.
Crosby Nick never fails.
