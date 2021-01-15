« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2297805 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37920 on: Today at 07:40:17 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 05:59:04 pm
Sorry for picking on you young man but I keep seeing this in posts being used as a negative. Can we stop this now please?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37921 on: Today at 07:42:56 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:01:20 am
They are completely delusional at this point. Absolutely desperate for Nunez to be anything else than what he will be for us - a goal scoring machine.  Then trying hard to imagine a 55 CB to be any good in the PL. the mental gymnastics is incredible.

The mental image of Nunez up against a 5ft 5 cb at corners and running off the shoulder of slab head 😂
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37922 on: Today at 07:44:09 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:01:20 am
Then trying hard to imagine a 55 CB to be any good in the PL.

Since when has a short centre back worked in the PL?

There are examples of it working in other leagues, but I can't think of one in the PL? At 175cm he would be by far the shortest CB in the league.

The ironic thing is he won more aerial duels last season than slab head. Says it all really.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37923 on: Today at 07:48:12 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:44:09 am
Since when has a short centre back worked in the PL?

There are examples of it working in other leagues, but I can't think of one in the PL? At 175cm he would be by far the shortest CB in the league.

The ironic thing is he won more aerial duels last season than slab head. Says it all really.

Is he some sort of human flea?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37924 on: Today at 07:55:00 am »
Surely they wont play him in defense.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37925 on: Today at 08:10:17 am »
They are now saying Cannavaro was short too but brilliant defender. Yeah yeah, your new boy is Cannavaro, I suppose that makes slabhead Nesta?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37926 on: Today at 08:15:10 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:10:17 am
They are now saying Cannavaro was short too but brilliant defender. Yeah yeah, your new boy is Cannavaro, I suppose that makes slabhead Nesta?

He's certainly got Nesta's looks.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37927 on: Today at 08:26:28 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:55:00 am
Surely they wont play him in defense.
apparently they have switched Maguire from LCB to RCB and they plan to play shorty as the left one
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37928 on: Today at 08:30:13 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:15:10 am
He's certainly got Nesta's looks.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37929 on: Today at 08:53:48 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:26:28 am
apparently they have switched Maguire from LCB to RCB and they plan to play shorty as the left one

A short one and a slow one. How's that going to work?

We will kill them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37930 on: Today at 08:58:01 am »
I mean, a corner and we put in Firmino, Nunez, Konate and Virgil against slab head and 175cm Martinez?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37931 on: Today at 09:00:51 am »
He's 5'9 apparently.

Thiago is good in the air (for a shortish fella), but I'm not sure I'd want him as our CB.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37932 on: Today at 09:28:41 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:00:51 am
He's 5'9 apparently.

Thiago is good in the air (for a shortish fella), but I'm not sure I'd want him as our CB.

We probably almost got to see it a couple of years ago! He must have been next in line at some point.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37933 on: Today at 10:24:31 am »
You know it's summertime because our friends over there on Redcafe wheel out the the 'RAWK meltdown' thread for its brief appearance. Currently level on points with England's most successful side has them clutching that bottle of optimism juice once again. Will it survive until mid-September before going back in to be mothballed once again ? Or will reality rear its ugly head yet again with the green & gold scarves getting a regular airing.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37934 on: Today at 10:26:59 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:00:51 am
He's 5'9 apparently.

Thiago is good in the air (for a shortish fella), but I'm not sure I'd want him as our CB.

thiago is no argentinian cannavaro though

anyone that doesn't trust their scouting network is a slabhead. ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37935 on: Today at 10:41:57 am »
makes all sense now as their new CB will be wearing these, peoblem solved.


