Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37800 on: Yesterday at 01:55:40 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 13, 2022, 07:35:58 pm
PL and media want an excited, engaged and hopeful United fan base. Ideally having us and them in some kind of race is their ideal scenario.


Is that so they don't tantrum, get matches postponed, and play havoc with the fixture schedule?

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline tubby

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37801 on: Yesterday at 02:00:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:40:55 pm
yet they are still in discussions and pursuing it,  you would think encouragment from his agent, otherwise theyd just shut it down.  The deal can very much go ahead.

Not sure why you think its a simple yes or no, then the deal goes through? Seems naive. They love a drag out saga, and even simple deals can take months - heck look at our deal with a kid in Calvin Ramsay. And the wages deferal issue with de Jong is probably an issue too.

Yeah I think he probably signs with Utd if Barca just cough up what they owe him, but there's no way he should be letting them get away with what they're trying to do.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37802 on: Yesterday at 02:02:31 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:42:27 am
Ten Hags Dutch league (only) knowledge coming to the fore.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62160307

Manchester United are in advanced discussions with Ajax over defender Lisandro Martinez, and a deal could be concluded as early as Thursday

Anyone can comment about this player?


He's 5'9"
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37803 on: Yesterday at 03:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:02:31 pm

He's 5'9"
He's going full Hodgson, signing players from his previous club, hopefully he does better than PFK did for us.
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37804 on: Yesterday at 03:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:32:21 pm
He's going full Hodgson, signing players from his previous club, hopefully he does better than PFK did for us.

 You mean worse surely? :o
Scouse not English

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37805 on: Yesterday at 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:47:42 pm
You mean worse surely? :o
Is there such a thing as "worse" for PFK?
Online Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37806 on: Yesterday at 04:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:00:38 pm
Is there such a thing as "worse" for PFK?

Don't say that to his mum.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Persephone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37807 on: Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm »
So when does De Jong get chloroformed and dragged over to Old Trafford? I actually feel bad for the guy, sold for parts by the Club of his dreams. Barca are an embarrassment.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37808 on: Yesterday at 06:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 05:16:20 pm
So when does De Jong get chloroformed and dragged over to Old Trafford? I actually feel bad for the guy, sold for parts by the Club of his dreams. Barca are an embarrassment.

Soon as he gets his money from Barca which considering how fast they are moving it out the door may be never.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37809 on: Yesterday at 08:28:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:02:31 pm

He's 5'9"
5'9"
Bad b o
Eyes like peeholes in the snow
Has anybody seen De Jong
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37810 on: Yesterday at 09:11:47 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:42:27 am
Ten Hags Dutch league (only) knowledge coming to the fore.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62160307

Manchester United are in advanced discussions with Ajax over defender Lisandro Martinez, and a deal could be concluded as early as Thursday

Anyone can comment about this player?

He's an e, z and i away from being shaken and not stirred
Fuck the French

Offline farawayred

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37811 on: Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm »
Ten Hag is trying to emulate what Cruyff did with Barcelona - implant Ajax players and make them play the Ajax way. Its not unheard of, but its a high-risk stance.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline decosabute

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37812 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm
Ten Hag is trying to emulate what Cruyff did with Barcelona - implant Ajax players and make them play the Ajax way. Its not unheard of, but its a high-risk stance.

Cruyff didn't do that at Barca though - his 'Dream Team' was mostly spaniards/Catalans with Stoichkov, Michael Laudrup and later Romario as the imports. Koeman is the only Dutch player I can think of that he had, and he came from PSV.

My point isn't to be pedantic, but to illustrate that Ten Haag is most definitely not following in the footsteps of one of the greats - he's just signing fellas he knows, which frankly makes him look like a chancer. The dutch league is also a way lower level now than it was back in the 80s/90s.
Online Hij

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37813 on: Today at 12:08:18 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 10:53:23 am
They have to get things right at some point? Not saying it will be in the near future but eventually they will hire the right people in the right positions. For now its hilarious to see how many corners they have turned. Think theyll miss out on top four again this season. They are still in too much of a mess. Long may it continue.
Perhaps, even then though they could come 2nd with 88 points ;D

It's a bitch.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37814 on: Today at 12:12:35 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:08:18 am
Perhaps, even then though they could come 2nd with 88 points ;D

It's a bitch.
I will plait my own shit if this shower of shite get 88 points/come second  :lmao
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Hij

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37815 on: Today at 12:20:29 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 12:12:35 am
I will plait my own shit if this shower of shite get 88 points/come second  :lmao
I didn't even mean this season! Just in terms of them "getting it right eventually". They could get it right, have a stupendous season in the next 2-3 seasons and still not get close. It's crazy competitive at the moment to win the league.
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37816 on: Today at 12:24:04 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:20:29 am
I didn't even mean this season! Just in terms of them "getting it right eventually". They could get it right, have a stupendous season in the next 2-3 seasons and still not get close. It's crazy competitive at the moment to win the league.
I know mate; I wasnt taking you literally  :)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline farawayred

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37817 on: Today at 12:37:28 am »
They can get 88 points. When the league decides on 5 points for a win and two for a draw.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Peabee

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37818 on: Today at 01:18:45 am »
It shows how desperate United are at the moment with them still chasing a player who doesnt want to join them.

They could have spent that time pursuing a midfielder who would be happy to sign.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37819 on: Today at 01:40:06 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:18:45 am
It shows how desperate United are at the moment with them still chasing a player who doesnt want to join them.

They could have spent that time pursuing a midfielder who would be happy to sign.
He doesnt mind moving but he doesnt want to join Man Utd looooool.

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/respuesta-jong-united-ultimatum-barca-14081655
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37820 on: Today at 03:56:25 am »
United fans on redcafe trying to convince themselves that it's about staying at Barca for De Jong and not about being unwilling to join them  ;D
Offline Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37821 on: Today at 07:05:58 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:18:45 am
It shows how desperate United are at the moment with them still chasing a player who doesnt want to join them.

They could have spent that time pursuing a midfielder who would be happy to sign.

Yeah exactly an embarrassing Di Maria debacle mk.2 comes to mind reading about this saga and there must still be loads of midfielders who'd improve their poor midfield available and excited to sign for United.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37822 on: Today at 07:57:36 am »
Is de jong being held at gun point or something?

Looking forward to some Aaron Lennon style photos if he does sign on the dotted line
Offline Persephone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37823 on: Today at 08:06:34 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:57:36 am
Is de jong being held at gun point or something?

Looking forward to some Aaron Lennon style photos if he does sign on the dotted line
They've got his nudes and are blackmailing him.  :-X
Online Elzar

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37824 on: Today at 08:47:43 am »
Looks like the trouble continues. Someone has already leaked their planned starting eleven for the Brighton game on the first weekend of the league.

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline No666

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37825 on: Today at 09:31:45 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:40:06 am
He doesnt mind moving but he doesnt want to join Man Utd looooool.

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/respuesta-jong-united-ultimatum-barca-14081655
If that's true, then he has had some contact with some other club, who'll look to take advantage of the increasingly weak position Barça find themselves in. Chelsea, perhaps. Wasn't there a rumour that he would prefer to move to them?
