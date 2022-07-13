Ten Hag is trying to emulate what Cruyff did with Barcelona - implant Ajax players and make them play the Ajax way. Its not unheard of, but its a high-risk stance.



Cruyff didn't do that at Barca though - his 'Dream Team' was mostly spaniards/Catalans with Stoichkov, Michael Laudrup and later Romario as the imports. Koeman is the only Dutch player I can think of that he had, and he came from PSV.My point isn't to be pedantic, but to illustrate that Ten Haag is most definitely not following in the footsteps of one of the greats - he's just signing fellas he knows, which frankly makes him look like a chancer. The dutch league is also a way lower level now than it was back in the 80s/90s.