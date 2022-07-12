« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 12, 2022, 08:38:07 pm
Wheres that Rio gif, someone edit it for Ten Haag
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 12, 2022, 08:42:00 pm
We've now failed to score a goal in 4 consecutive Cup finals, very worrying.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 12, 2022, 10:01:06 pm
United have laid down a real marker here. Title is on for them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 12, 2022, 10:03:19 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on July 12, 2022, 10:01:06 pm
United have laid down a real marker here. Title is on for them.

Anthony Martial is going to be prolific this season, you just watch
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 12, 2022, 10:30:32 pm
Every Utd fan I've heard today has started what they are about to say with the words "I'm not getting carried away but...."  followed by something hilarious. My personal favourites are:

- ......you can see Ten Hag has implemented his philosopheh already
- ...... Martial could be a big player for us this season
- ...... we should be at worst top 4 this season

That's it lads, stay realistic there
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 12, 2022, 10:36:11 pm
Quote from: slaphead on July 12, 2022, 10:30:32 pm
Every Utd fan I've heard today has started what they are about to say with the words "I'm not getting carried away but...."  followed by something hilarious. My personal favourites are:

- ......you can see Ten Hag has implemented his philosopheh already
- ...... Martial could be a big player for us this season
- ...... we should be at worst top 4 this season

That's it lads, stay realistic there
the joy will soon be drawn out of them when there's a proper game
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 12, 2022, 10:39:21 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on July 12, 2022, 10:01:06 pm
United have laid down a real marker here. Title is on for them.
Yeah, just a matter of how early they can win it. Maybe first team to win it before Christmas?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 12, 2022, 10:53:37 pm
Quote from: PaulF on July 12, 2022, 10:39:21 pm
Yeah, just a matter of how early they can win it. Maybe first team to win it before Christmas?

They'll have it wrapped up in August mate.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 12, 2022, 11:32:02 pm
Hope that's the first team Haag is going with against us in a few weeks. Maguire as Captain, of course. :lmao
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
July 12, 2022, 11:40:01 pm
Saw an Open Championship vid today that had a bit of Rory in it. Someone asked him, as he was walking from a green to a tee box, what do you think about Ronaldo going or staying? Rory answered, I hope he stays.

Penny for ETH's thoughts...lol.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 02:34:29 am
Can't wait for pundits' predictions as you know some will put them as title contenders  ;D

Someone on redcafe started a thread called "We are a brilliantly coached team" LOL
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 02:35:44 am
Its the first day of a new season.Pogba has just laid on a handful of assists..theyre back.

RINSE
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:38:21 am
Quote from: 4pool on July 12, 2022, 11:40:01 pm
Saw an Open Championship vid today that had a bit of Rory in it. Someone asked him, as he was walking from a green to a tee box, what do you think about Ronaldo going or staying? Rory answered, I hope he stays.

Penny for ETH's thoughts...lol.
Is Rory a city fan?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:50:38 am
The funny thing for me is the complete lack of context. It's one thing acknowledging that it was against our "second string" (not sure it was, but never mind), but so many of them are banging on about how dangerous they looked up front, and not one poster on the Caf has pointed out that our fullbacks had a combined age of 34 and most of their other "great attacking moves" came about from errors from Nat and Rhys. But the thing is, they haven't even twigged that we had these players playing out from the back and using our famous "suicidal high line". It's one thing playing against young and/or inexperienced defenders, it's quite another when they've been asked to play in a way that will completely expose any flaws in their game, or any errors they might make.

So many are raving on about how good Martial's pressing was. Not one mention this was against 17 y/o Luke Chambers, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips.  :lmao
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 12:16:54 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 11:50:38 am
The funny thing for me is the complete lack of context. It's one thing acknowledging that it was against our "second string" (not sure it was, but never mind), but so many of them are banging on about how dangerous they looked up front, and not one poster on the Caf has pointed out that our fullbacks had a combined age of 34 and most of their other "great attacking moves" came about from errors from Nat and Rhys. But the thing is, they haven't even twigged that we had these players playing out from the back and using our famous "suicidal high line". It's one thing playing against young and/or inexperienced defenders, it's quite another when they've been asked to play in a way that will completely expose any flaws in their game, or any errors they might make.

So many are raving on about how good Martial's pressing was. Not one mention this was against 17 y/o Luke Chambers, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips.  :lmao

I know how bored people get with XG, and its even less relevant in a friendly, but.....

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:18:21 pm
Tifo Football have actually done a break down analysis video of yesterdays Cup final triumph, fucking hell, even the sensible YouTube channels have succumbed to the pressure.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
PL and media want an excited, engaged and hopeful United fan base. Ideally having us and them in some kind of race is their ideal scenario.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:45:34 pm
Obviously I would prefer if we had won. A win is a win so credit to United for turning a corner. Again.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:16:50 pm
I literally LOL'd when I saw the score because I knew it meant nothing to us but I also knew their lot would be going nuts declaring themselves contenders  ;D ;D ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:26:26 pm
When is the parade?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:32:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:26:26 pm
When is the parade?


when they are done wiping down and sanitizing their computer screens and keyboards.

lotion can be messy.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm
I've never seen anything like the reaction to a friendly win yesterday. They're all out in force in their jerseys around here since 4pm yesterday. It's the funniest thing ever.

Saw a fella on social media say "what a pasting" we took, how we had our full team out and they didn't (quite literally the opposite) and how a "kid" scored against us and "cut your full 11 in half". They're mental.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:34:19 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:32:47 pm

when they are done wiping down and sanitizing their computer screens and keyboards.

lotion can be messy.
:D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:48:58 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm
PL and media want an excited, engaged and hopeful United fan base. Ideally having us and them in some kind of race is their ideal scenario.

Ideally an ideal scenario?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:15:18 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 08:48:58 pm
Ideally an ideal scenario?

better than an idle scenario, surely? or an idol scenario, for that matter.


(I do prefer the idli scenario - that's some really tasty stuff)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 08:34:10 pm
I've never seen anything like the reaction to a friendly win yesterday. They're all out in force in their jerseys around here since 4pm yesterday. It's the funniest thing ever.

Saw a fella on social media say "what a pasting" we took, how we had our full team out and they didn't (quite literally the opposite) and how a "kid" scored against us and "cut your full 11 in half". They're mental.
It's absolutely bizarre, yet unsurprising given it's them.

I've never seen so much utter drivel spoken after a meaningless pre-season warm-up game. A morning paper I saw had two full pages on the training session with more on the back page.  :lmao

And they wonder why they are the most hated club on Earth.

Oh, and that trophy.  :lmao

I reckon we threw the training session so we didn't have to bring that monstrosity home with us.  :)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:43:02 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
It's absolutely bizarre, yet unsurprising given it's them.

I've never seen so much utter drivel spoken after a meaningless pre-season warm-up game. A morning paper I saw had two full pages on the training session with more on the back page.  :lmao

And they wonder why they are the most hated club on Earth.

Oh, and that trophy.  :lmao

I reckon we threw the training session so we didn't have to bring that monstrosity home with us.  :)

I love it. Just imagine how hilarious it will be when they come to the realisation that they are still fucking shit in a month or two  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 04:17:35 am
Uniteds first team completely destroyed our 5th choice defense. Worrying times.
