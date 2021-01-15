« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Freetux

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37760 on: Yesterday at 08:38:07 pm
Wheres that Rio gif, someone edit it for Ten Haag
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37761 on: Yesterday at 08:42:00 pm
We've now failed to score a goal in 4 consecutive Cup finals, very worrying.
Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37762 on: Yesterday at 10:01:06 pm
United have laid down a real marker here. Title is on for them.
TomDcs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37763 on: Yesterday at 10:03:19 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:01:06 pm
United have laid down a real marker here. Title is on for them.

Anthony Martial is going to be prolific this season, you just watch
slaphead

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37764 on: Yesterday at 10:30:32 pm
Every Utd fan I've heard today has started what they are about to say with the words "I'm not getting carried away but...."  followed by something hilarious. My personal favourites are:

- ......you can see Ten Hag has implemented his philosopheh already
- ...... Martial could be a big player for us this season
- ...... we should be at worst top 4 this season

That's it lads, stay realistic there
Wabaloolah

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37765 on: Yesterday at 10:36:11 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:30:32 pm
Every Utd fan I've heard today has started what they are about to say with the words "I'm not getting carried away but...."  followed by something hilarious. My personal favourites are:

- ......you can see Ten Hag has implemented his philosopheh already
- ...... Martial could be a big player for us this season
- ...... we should be at worst top 4 this season

That's it lads, stay realistic there
the joy will soon be drawn out of them when there's a proper game
PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37766 on: Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:01:06 pm
United have laid down a real marker here. Title is on for them.
Yeah, just a matter of how early they can win it. Maybe first team to win it before Christmas?
Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37767 on: Yesterday at 10:53:37 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:39:21 pm
Yeah, just a matter of how early they can win it. Maybe first team to win it before Christmas?

They'll have it wrapped up in August mate.
BigCDump

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37768 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm
Hope that's the first team Haag is going with against us in a few weeks. Maguire as Captain, of course. :lmao
4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37769 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm
Saw an Open Championship vid today that had a bit of Rory in it. Someone asked him, as he was walking from a green to a tee box, what do you think about Ronaldo going or staying? Rory answered, I hope he stays.

Penny for ETH's thoughts...lol.
Tokyoite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37770 on: Today at 02:34:29 am
Can't wait for pundits' predictions as you know some will put them as title contenders  ;D

Someone on redcafe started a thread called "We are a brilliantly coached team" LOL
mallin9

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37771 on: Today at 02:35:44 am
Its the first day of a new season.Pogba has just laid on a handful of assists..theyre back.

RINSE
PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37772 on: Today at 06:38:21 am
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm
Saw an Open Championship vid today that had a bit of Rory in it. Someone asked him, as he was walking from a green to a tee box, what do you think about Ronaldo going or staying? Rory answered, I hope he stays.

Penny for ETH's thoughts...lol.
Is Rory a city fan?
