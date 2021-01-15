United have laid down a real marker here. Title is on for them.
Every Utd fan I've heard today has started what they are about to say with the words "I'm not getting carried away but...." followed by something hilarious. My personal favourites are:- ......you can see Ten Hag has implemented his philosopheh already- ...... Martial could be a big player for us this season - ...... we should be at worst top 4 this season That's it lads, stay realistic there
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Yeah, just a matter of how early they can win it. Maybe first team to win it before Christmas?
Saw an Open Championship vid today that had a bit of Rory in it. Someone asked him, as he was walking from a green to a tee box, what do you think about Ronaldo going or staying? Rory answered, I hope he stays.Penny for ETH's thoughts...lol.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]