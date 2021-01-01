There is absolutely zero chance that this is the case. They would have had to agree to the deferral, and sign a contract to that agreement, and can you really see any player with even 1/5th of a brain, let alone their agents/lawyers/advisors, accepting such a situation where the wages could be lost under any circumstances?



Yeah its def not going to happen like that

Id guess that the clubs will make Frenkie whole between them somehow ie however they construct it he ends up with the money hes owed, barca get a fee which they desperately need and United get a player theyre desperate to get



Sure, in this world that you describe nobody ever goes to court over contracts......Obviously Barca believe one thing and De Jong's camp another, or at least Barca want to believe something else as it suits them at this moment. De Jong's agents/lawyers/advisors also had him sign a contract that back loaded his wages so they're not looking amazing here either.It's not that simple and why the transfer hasn't happened. For one the deferred wages have to be paid by Barca either through the transfer fee or just out of their own money as there's a whole host of tax issues if ManU were to pay it. For Barca though this doesn't work as they need the full fee or the fee increased by enough to cover that. It doesn't sound like ManU are willing to increase their offer further when there is no one else willing to pay even what they are offering.Next is Frenkie's salary is due to go to from 270k/w to 420k/w as the 5 year contract was back loaded to help with Barca's financial issues. Frenkie obviously wants those wages. ManU doesn't want to pay those wages. Who's going to cover the difference? Not Barca!Even with that anything is possible in this sport it seems so as I say over and over there's no way Frenkie ever moves to ManU I guess the stars could align, everybody could find the money/deal structure they want and away we go but I'll believe it when I see it.