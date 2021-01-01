« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

RedForeverTT

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:38:23 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:26:22 pm
If my employers owed me 17 million euro pleading poverty/COVID austerity (in reality gross financial incompetence) and then in the blink of a season, I saw them trying to hire the likes of Lewandowski, Kessie and that grade A prick Bernardo Silva, Id be kicking up a little bit of a fuss, regardless of whether I wanted to stay or not.

Dont forget they were sniffing around Salah as well hoping to convince him to run down his contract and to then join on a free next season before he committed to a new contract.

The depth of their scumliness knows no bounds.
Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:43:32 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:53:05 pm
Near to 17 million I heard.
That's the big stumbling block.

Right, as I noted in the transfer thread once this was confirmed along with how his wages are set to drastically increase there was no way this transfer was ever going to happen. Barca's stance is that if his contract is terminated by the transfer than those deferred wages are gone. Which is crazy as you'd think that would mean Pique and Busquets will be in the squad into their 40's to make sure they eventually get their money.

Also why I was saying I'm surprised FIFPRO isn't involved as this seems a pretty big worker rights issue. You shouldn't be able to pressure a player to leave because you don't want to honor the contract you gave them or the wages you agreed to pay later.
elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,307
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:44:58 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 06:36:48 pm
I find it weird that Barca keep briefing that for De Jong to stay he has to take a pay-cut. Surely they realise that's not how it works?
De Jong is not special imo but they should finance that ridiculous Raphinha money by selling him imo.
Jookie

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:50:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:16:17 pm
No. He has ZERO interest in joining them.

United wouldn't be in negotiations with Barcelona if the player had zero interest in moving there. That's not really the way transfers work.

I suspect De Jong has a strong desire to stay at Barcelona. But if they really want to sell him, pay him his deferred wages and he gets a nice juicy new long term deal at his new club then I think he'd be interested in moving (reluctantly).

I think United, Barcelona and De Jong all have their own preferences of how this unfolds in their individual ideal worlds. I think 2 thirds of those preferences end up with De Jong staying at Barcelona. United have the opportunity though because of Barcelona's financial issues and a lack of competition for De Jong given the likely financials involved.
tubby

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:57:41 pm
Yeah it feels like de Jong would probably like to get shot of Barcelona because of the shitty way they're trying to force him out and to not pay him the money they owe him, but at the same time, he doesn't want to go to a Europa-tier team who are all over the place.

Think if us or City were in for him, he'd be jumping ship from Barca pretty quickly.
CraigDS

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:10:20 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:43:32 pm
Right, as I noted in the transfer thread once this was confirmed along with how his wages are set to drastically increase there was no way this transfer was ever going to happen. Barca's stance is that if his contract is terminated by the transfer than those deferred wages are gone. Which is crazy as you'd think that would mean Pique and Busquets will be in the squad into their 40's to make sure they eventually get their money.

Also why I was saying I'm surprised FIFPRO isn't involved as this seems a pretty big worker rights issue. You shouldn't be able to pressure a player to leave because you don't want to honor the contract you gave them or the wages you agreed to pay later.

There is absolutely zero chance that this is the case. They would have had to agree to the deferral, and sign a contract to that agreement, and can you really see any player with even 1/5th of a brain, let alone their agents/lawyers/advisors, accepting such a situation where the wages could be lost under any circumstances?
rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:21:19 pm
Erik has banned mobile phones at dinner time apparently, to help foster team bonding. What a genius.
CraigDS

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:28:54 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:21:19 pm
Erik has banned mobile phones at dinner time apparently, to help foster team bonding. What a genius.

How are they all going to look up Maguire's in depth Greek mythology lectures he gives over lunch so they know what he's on about?
Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:32:43 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:21:19 pm
Erik has banned mobile phones at dinner time apparently, to help foster team bonding. What a genius.

Should also look into reducing Luke Shaw's dinner to only 1 horse.
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm
It's utterly laughable how much the media are celebrating the tiniest possible thing under Ten Haag.
JackWard33

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:42:33 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:10:20 pm
There is absolutely zero chance that this is the case. They would have had to agree to the deferral, and sign a contract to that agreement, and can you really see any player with even 1/5th of a brain, let alone their agents/lawyers/advisors, accepting such a situation where the wages could be lost under any circumstances?

Yeah its def not going to happen like that
Id guess that the clubs will make Frenkie whole between them somehow ie however they construct it he ends up with the money hes owed, barca get a fee which they desperately need and United get a player theyre desperate to get
rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:43:53 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm
It's utterly laughable how much the media are celebrating the tiniest possible thing under Ten Haag.

If it was us, they'd be asking how unprofessional are the LFC players, on the phones while eating, having to be told to put them down. Has Klopp lost control of the dressing room.
Elzar

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:52:55 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:21:19 pm
Erik has banned mobile phones at dinner time apparently, to help foster team bonding. What a genius.

Coming in and treating footballers like children always works
stockdam

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:53:34 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm
It's utterly laughable how much the media are celebrating the tiniest possible thing under Ten Haag.

Long may it last. There's bugger all to talk about in their chances of getting top 4 next year.
stockdam

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
You really have to laugh.....

Quote
TrustInJanuzaj said:
Youd be wrong. Maguire is one of the best CBS in the league on paper regardless of how last season panned out. His career to date suggests that much. Shaw was the best left back in the league just 12 months ago. Fred is an international starter for Brazil and another very good player in the right system. McTominay is the only player that is truly crap. The squad is far stronger than you make out.

Some of then still believe that Maguire is good even though game, after, game after game he demonstrates otherwise. Oh and as for their squad.......yes it is good compared to Division 1.
Fitzy.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm
I remember we played them in a pre-season final around 2014. Lad on RedCaf said Im psyched for this - actually want this more than a league game.

The odd thing about preseason is how it actually matters to far too many fans - results wise.

Watch social media tomorrow. The banter accounts will be all over whoever loses.
CraigDS

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:16:04 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm
I remember we played them in a pre-season final around 2014. Lad on RedCaf said Im psyched for this - actually want this more than a league game.

The odd thing about preseason is how it actually matters to far too many fans - results wise.

Watch social media tomorrow. The banter accounts will be all over whoever loses.

Oh some are ridiculous when it comes to results in pre-season. If we happen to get beat I guarantee we'll have some on here saying we need to get rid of X and sign Y.
Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:27:06 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm
You really have to laugh.....

Some of then still believe that Maguire is good even though game, after, game after game he demonstrates otherwise. Oh and as for their squad.......yes it is good compared to Division 1.

United would struggle to finish to four in the Championship, never mind the Premier League.
Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:06:48 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:10:20 pm
There is absolutely zero chance that this is the case. They would have had to agree to the deferral, and sign a contract to that agreement, and can you really see any player with even 1/5th of a brain, let alone their agents/lawyers/advisors, accepting such a situation where the wages could be lost under any circumstances?

Sure, in this world that you describe nobody ever goes to court over contracts......

Obviously Barca believe one thing and De Jong's camp another, or at least Barca want to believe something else as it suits them at this moment. De Jong's agents/lawyers/advisors also had him sign a contract that back loaded his wages so they're not looking amazing here either.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:42:33 pm
Yeah its def not going to happen like that
Id guess that the clubs will make Frenkie whole between them somehow ie however they construct it he ends up with the money hes owed, barca get a fee which they desperately need and United get a player theyre desperate to get

It's not that simple and why the transfer hasn't happened. For one the deferred wages have to be paid by Barca either through the transfer fee or just out of their own money as there's a whole host of tax issues if ManU were to pay it. For Barca though this doesn't work as they need the full fee or the fee increased by enough to cover that. It doesn't sound like ManU are willing to increase their offer further when there is no one else willing to pay even what they are offering.

Next is Frenkie's salary is due to go to from 270k/w to 420k/w as the 5 year contract was back loaded to help with Barca's financial issues. Frenkie obviously wants those wages. ManU doesn't want to pay those wages. Who's going to cover the difference? Not Barca!

Even with that anything is possible in this sport it seems so as I say over and over there's no way Frenkie ever moves to ManU I guess the stars could align, everybody could find the money/deal structure they want and away we go but I'll believe it when I see it.
CraigDS

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:07:23 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:06:48 pm
Sure, in this world that you describe nobody ever goes to court over contracts......

Obviously Barca believe one thing and De Jong's camp another, or at least Barca want to believe something else as it suits them at this moment. De Jong's agents/lawyers/advisors also had him sign a contract that back loaded his wages so they're not looking amazing here either.

Or, you know, the media where you've read this know fuck all.
Yorkykopite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 06:36:48 pm
I find it weird that Barca keep briefing that for De Jong to stay he has to take a pay-cut. Surely they realise that's not how it works?

Let's not forget that Barcelona are cocks as well.
rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:52:55 pm
Coming in and treating footballers like children always works
Its just got substitute teacher (*cough* Solskjær) vibes all over it, hasnt it?

Class! Put those phones down! And lets actually talk to each other, but not with mouths full remember. So, what did we all do on our summer holidays? Whos going to go first? How about you, Donny?

Result tomorrow means nothing but I would absolutely love to see a repeat of the 2018 preseason humiliation we handed them in Ann Arbor in front of 100k (Shaqs bicycle kick the coup de grâce), and of course Mourinhos post-match petulant rant. Lets see what stuff Erik is made of right from the off. Im guessing cardboard.
Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:07:23 pm
Or, you know, the media where you've read this know fuck all.

Or the truth is somewhere in the middle? Frenkie having deferred wages seems to be pretty well confirmed.
afc turkish

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:37:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm
Let's not forget that Barcelona are cocks as well.

Barcelona are paycocks...
Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:37:57 pm
Barcelona are paycocks...
Doees that mean Utd are Juno? Thought I'd ask just in casey
norecat

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:01:10 am
United have fallen a long way since Ferguson left 9 years ago. Even during our fallow period in the 90s we always had heroes to get excited about. United fans have nothing. I cant see United winning the league for another 10 years. We and City are not going anywhere and United are miles behind us.

I cant think of one United player who would make our first 11. Maybe Sancho in time and s younger De Gea.  Given the money they have spent thats shocking. The whole De Jong transfer saga is ridiculous for a club like United. Im struggling to recall a transfer saga like this for us.

I can understand Ten Hag taking the job but hes on a hiding to nothing. United fans still expect success despite the lack of quality on the pitch. As we type I had forgotten about Greenwood. Hes unlikely to play for them again. It truly is a shit show at OT. Payback time baby   8)
Magz50

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:07:58 am
Next season should be even more of a clown show with two first teamers who dont want to be there. Imagine the dummy spits dejong and Ronaldo have once the losses accumulate and the chance of champions league falls away once again. :lmao
Tokyoite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:34:31 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 09:06:22 pm
I remember we played them in a pre-season final around 2014. Lad on RedCaf said Im psyched for this - actually want this more than a league game.

The odd thing about preseason is how it actually matters to far too many fans - results wise.

Watch social media tomorrow. The banter accounts will be all over whoever loses.

Worst thing you could possibly do to be honest  ;D
