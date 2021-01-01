Near to 17 million I heard.

That's the big stumbling block.



Right, as I noted in the transfer thread once this was confirmed along with how his wages are set to drastically increase there was no way this transfer was ever going to happen. Barca's stance is that if his contract is terminated by the transfer than those deferred wages are gone. Which is crazy as you'd think that would mean Pique and Busquets will be in the squad into their 40's to make sure they eventually get their money.Also why I was saying I'm surprised FIFPRO isn't involved as this seems a pretty big worker rights issue. You shouldn't be able to pressure a player to leave because you don't want to honor the contract you gave them or the wages you agreed to pay later.