No. He has ZERO interest in joining them.
United wouldn't be in negotiations with Barcelona if the player had zero interest in moving there. That's not really the way transfers work.
I suspect De Jong has a strong desire to stay at Barcelona. But if they really want to sell him, pay him his deferred wages and he gets a nice juicy new long term deal at his new club then I think he'd be interested in moving (reluctantly).
I think United, Barcelona and De Jong all have their own preferences of how this unfolds in their individual ideal worlds. I think 2 thirds of those preferences end up with De Jong staying at Barcelona. United have the opportunity though because of Barcelona's financial issues and a lack of competition for De Jong given the likely financials involved.