Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37680 on: Today at 06:38:23 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:26:22 pm
If my employers owed me 17 million euro pleading poverty/COVID austerity (in reality gross financial incompetence) and then in the blink of a season, I saw them trying to hire the likes of Lewandowski, Kessie and that grade A prick Bernardo Silva, Id be kicking up a little bit of a fuss, regardless of whether I wanted to stay or not.

Dont forget they were sniffing around Salah as well hoping to convince him to run down his contract and to then join on a free next season before he committed to a new contract.

The depth of their scumliness knows no bounds.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37681 on: Today at 06:43:32 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:53:05 pm
Near to 17 million I heard.
That's the big stumbling block.

Right, as I noted in the transfer thread once this was confirmed along with how his wages are set to drastically increase there was no way this transfer was ever going to happen. Barca's stance is that if his contract is terminated by the transfer than those deferred wages are gone. Which is crazy as you'd think that would mean Pique and Busquets will be in the squad into their 40's to make sure they eventually get their money.

Also why I was saying I'm surprised FIFPRO isn't involved as this seems a pretty big worker rights issue. You shouldn't be able to pressure a player to leave because you don't want to honor the contract you gave them or the wages you agreed to pay later.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37682 on: Today at 06:44:58 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:36:48 pm
I find it weird that Barca keep briefing that for De Jong to stay he has to take a pay-cut. Surely they realise that's not how it works?
De Jong is not special imo but they should finance that ridiculous Raphinha money by selling him imo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37683 on: Today at 07:50:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:16:17 pm
No. He has ZERO interest in joining them.

United wouldn't be in negotiations with Barcelona if the player had zero interest in moving there. That's not really the way transfers work.

I suspect De Jong has a strong desire to stay at Barcelona. But if they really want to sell him, pay him his deferred wages and he gets a nice juicy new long term deal at his new club then I think he'd be interested in moving (reluctantly).

I think United, Barcelona and De Jong all have their own preferences of how this unfolds in their individual ideal worlds. I think 2 thirds of those preferences end up with De Jong staying at Barcelona. United have the opportunity though because of Barcelona's financial issues and a lack of competition for De Jong given the likely financials involved.
