So they only have 5 senior midfielders then? Fernandes, Fred, McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek.
3 senior forwards-- Martial, Rashford, Sancho
They have a ton of players in defence though, so they've got that going for them at least
Their full senior squad is about the worst that I have seen from them and there's little sign of it getting better. I think their current squad is:
Goalkeepers:
De Gea, Heaton, Henderson
De Gea is decent and at times is the only player keeping United in a lot of games.
Defenders:
Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Telles, Wan Bissaka, Williams, Tuanzebe, Mengi, Alvaro Fernandez
I guess that means Wan Bissaka, Varane, Maguire and Shaw
Gosh that is mid-table at best.
Midfield:
Fernandes, Pereira, Amad, Fred, Pellistri, Van de Beek, Garner, McTominay, Hannibal
So Fernandes and McFred (Eriksen might displace one of the McFred twins).
Wow once again mid-table.
Forwards:
Ronaldo, Martial, Rashford, Greenwood, Sancho, Elanga, Chong, Shoretire, Garnacho
Will Ronaldo be with them when the season begins?
Their forwards are probably the best part of their squad but even then it's a top 5 line of forwards at best.
Add to the above list: Eriksen Malacia.
Where would you start to improve as they are piss-poor from defence through midfield and up into their forwards?
Their whole defence needs gutted and their midfield isn't much better.
I see another year of failure ahead unless they can bring in £300M of players and even then that will only paper over the gaps.
It's a club going backwards.