Offline rothers

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37600 on: Yesterday at 10:38:10 am »
Have Man U been played? Cristiano Ronaldo 'took six figure bonus' from Man Utd days before exit bombshell

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/cristiano-ronaldo-man-united-transfer-27442438
Online lamonti

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37601 on: Yesterday at 11:05:46 am »
Why wouldn't you wait until your bonus was due to hand in your notice?
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37602 on: Yesterday at 11:44:37 am »
Quote from: rothers on Yesterday at 10:38:10 am
Have Man U been played? Cristiano Ronaldo 'took six figure bonus' from Man Utd days before exit bombshell

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/cristiano-ronaldo-man-united-transfer-27442438

Seriously, this is news? He's on £18m per season and is worth about $500m.
Online Skeeve

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37603 on: Yesterday at 11:52:59 am »
A six figure bonus is less than 2 weeks money in any case for him.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37604 on: Yesterday at 12:34:32 pm »
Quote from: rothers on Yesterday at 10:38:10 am
Have Man U been played? Cristiano Ronaldo 'took six figure bonus' from Man Utd days before exit bombshell

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/cristiano-ronaldo-man-united-transfer-27442438
Let's ask Gary Neville.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37605 on: Yesterday at 12:35:42 pm »
There's something not quite right at Man United.
Offline newterp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37606 on: Yesterday at 12:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:35:42 pm
There's something not quite right at Man United.

Long may it continue
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37607 on: Yesterday at 12:49:28 pm »
Neville is really using the Trumpian playbook of projection through his position in the media, all of the criticisms he's launched at Liverpool are actually continuously happening at Yenited.
Offline Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37608 on: Yesterday at 01:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:49:28 pm
Neville is really using the Trumpian playbook of projection through his position in the media, all of the criticisms he's launched at Liverpool are actually continuously happening at Yenited.

Whatever he predicts, the opposite tends to happen. I'd be genuinely scared if he predicts us to win the league this season.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37609 on: Yesterday at 02:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:03:39 pm
Whatever he predicts, the opposite tends to happen. I'd be genuinely scared if he predicts us to win the league this season.

Yeah.
Should rename himself Gary Always-Wrong for accuracy,liked his recent wine drinking pics though.
Offline Crimson

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37610 on: Yesterday at 03:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 02:30:47 pm
Yeah.
Should rename himself Gary Always-Wrong for accuracy,liked his recent wine drinking pics though.

Or just "The Wrong One" to keep the theme going
Offline him_15

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37611 on: Yesterday at 06:36:39 pm »
So C7 is the first to jump the sinking ship and some of their fans wanted him to be the captain. lol
Offline jillc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37612 on: Yesterday at 06:46:05 pm »
There was a pathetic piece on Ronaldo on Twitter, from his agent I think. He's going on about how Ronaldo doesn't need much money he just wants to find a new club. In that case buster, take a pay cut and earn a new contract at a new club.  :butt
Offline jepovic

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37613 on: Yesterday at 06:53:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:35:42 pm
There's something not quite right at Man United.
There's nothing quite right at Man United
Offline Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37614 on: Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 06:53:51 pm
There's nothing quite right at Man United

There's nothing ever right at Man United
Online Persephone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37615 on: Yesterday at 09:35:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:46:05 pm
There was a pathetic piece on Ronaldo on Twitter, from his agent I think. He's going on about how Ronaldo doesn't need much money he just wants to find a new club. In that case buster, take a pay cut and earn a new contract at a new club.  :butt
I'm curious as to who would want him? He probably would accept lower wages but which Club needs the Ronaldo circus destabilising their structure?
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37616 on: Yesterday at 09:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:35:54 pm
I'm curious as to who would want him? He probably would accept lower wages but which Club needs the Ronaldo circus destabilising their structure?
A desperate club that wants a 37-year-old to build a team around them and are quite prepared to let that 37-year-old hang around the goal, whilst his teammates make all the running for him.
A team that lets that 37-year-old take over the dressing room and completely kill any comrade that was already fragile before he came along.
Offline fredfrop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37617 on: Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:49:23 pm
A desperate club that wants a 37-year-old to build a team around them and are quite prepared to let that 37-year-old hang around the goal, whilst his teammates make all the running for him.
A team that lets that 37-year-old take over the dressing room and completely kill any comrade that was already fragile before he came along.
So you're saying he's counter-revolutionary scum? I reckon the comrade would be Mike Phelan, those shorts had to be issued from a People's Commissary.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37618 on: Yesterday at 09:59:08 pm »
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 09:54:24 pm
So you're saying he's counter-revolutionary scum? I reckon the comrade would be Mike Phelan, those shorts had to be issued from a People's Commissary.
I'm saying they and Ole were already done before Penaldo came along. He's made things a lot, lot worse, and I reckon Man United have been played.   ;)
Online slaphead

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37619 on: Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm »
They're absolutely reeking of desperation over there. Imagine being the supposed biggest club in the world, yet absolutely shitting yourself when a 37 year old say he wants to leave the club, and you have to either panic buy someone because all the good players are snapped up, or rely on Anthony Martial.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37620 on: Yesterday at 10:21:32 pm »
So if Funtime Frankie doesn't want to leave there's not a great deal Barca can do about it is there, short of paying up his contract and dumping him?

The Caf is getting restless now  :wave
Online Dim Glas

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37621 on: Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm »
The maddest part of this de Jong soap opera, is hell end up signing with them, so they will be all excited about finally getting the player they chased all summer, while knowing that hes only there because hes been forced out of Barcelona and would rather have stayed where he was rather than go to a club not even in the CL.

Don't care how good a player is, to have to basically persuade him to sign for you with an outrageous contract as you know he has little interest in being there, is just pathetic.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37622 on: Today at 12:55:37 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:43:58 pm
The maddest part of this de Jong soap opera, is hell end up signing with them, so they will be all excited about finally getting the player they chased all summer, while knowing that hes only there because hes been forced out of Barcelona and would rather have stayed where he was rather than go to a club not even in the CL.

Don't care how good a player is, to have to basically persuade him to sign for you with an outrageous contract as you know he has little interest in being there, is just pathetic.
They've clearly learned nothing. What they really need is talent that is hungry and who will relish wearing their shirt. Not players who have repeatedly made it clear they don't want to go there.

It's the kind of desperation that saw a highly reluctant Ancelotti going to the Bitters simply for the ludicrous money they were prepared to throw his way. Of course, his heart was never in it, and the inevitable resulted.

The Mancs are going down the same route now due to their own desperation and need to feel somehow relevant once more in a game that's left them behind. As a Liverpool fan it heartens me no end to see that they simply refuse to learn from their obvious mistakes over at the Theatre of Delusions.

Offline afc turkish

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37623 on: Today at 01:01:48 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:55:37 am
They've clearly learned nothing. What they really need is talent that is hungry and who will relish wearing their shirt. Not players who have repeatedly made it clear they don't want to go there.

It's the kind of desperation that saw a highly reluctant Ancelotti going to the Bitters simply for the ludicrous money they were prepared to throw his way. Of course, his heart was never in it, and the inevitable resulted.

The Mancs are going down the same route now due to their own desperation and need to feel somehow relevant once more in a game that's left them behind. As a Liverpool fan it heartens me no end to see that they simply refuse to learn from their obvious mistakes over at the Theatre of Delusions.



It's Snake Delusion...
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37624 on: Today at 01:08:02 am »
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37625 on: Today at 09:21:04 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 09:35:54 pm
I'm curious as to who would want him? He probably would accept lower wages but which Club needs the Ronaldo circus destabilising their structure?

If he had any love for the game he'd rock up at a struggling club and play for peanuts. He'd ensure that they had a full house every week and it would all be about him anyway so his narcissistic side will be fed
Online El Lobo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37626 on: Today at 09:21:29 am »
Their touring squad for pre-season....

Quote
Goalkeepers

David De Gea
Tom Heaton
Nathan Bishop
Matej Kovar

Defenders

Eric Bailly
Diogo Dalot
Ethan Laird
Victor Lindelof
Harry Maguire
Tyrell Malacia
Luke Shaw
Alex Telles
Axel Tuanzebe
Raphael Varane
Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Midfielders

Amad
Bruno Fernandes
Fred
James Garner
Hannibal
Zidane Iqbal
Scott McTominay
Facundo Pellistri
Charlie Savage
Donny van de Beek

Forwards

Tahith Chong
Anthony Elanga
Alejandro Garnacho
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford
Jadon Sancho

Thats genuinely amazing. I know they lost a few and the plastic one is skiving off, but thats such an awful squad. I honestly think there's maybe 7/8 teams in the league with a better midfield line-up than that.
Online TomDcs

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37627 on: Today at 09:25:21 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:21:29 am
Their touring squad for pre-season....

Thats genuinely amazing. I know they lost a few and the plastic one is skiving off, but thats such an awful squad. I honestly think there's maybe 7/8 teams in the league with a better midfield line-up than that.

And by the time they have signed all the Ajax players / ex players / targets there will still be 6/7 teams better than them.
Online slaphead

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37628 on: Today at 09:36:57 am »
There's probably 2 lists going about, 1 who Ronaldo wants to go to and the other who would want him, and I'll bet not one of the names are the same on each. Probably why he's keeping his mouth shut. He'll stay where he is I think then come out with some Harry Kane style rubbish about how he loves the club. 1 or 2 murmurings from the local, then a goal or 2 against Fulham and they'll love him again.
Offline Henry Kissinger

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37629 on: Today at 09:47:00 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:21:29 am
Their touring squad for pre-season....

Thats genuinely amazing. I know they lost a few and the plastic one is skiving off, but thats such an awful squad. I honestly think there's maybe 7/8 teams in the league with a better midfield line-up than that.

Don't forget Eriksen and Phil Jones.  Those two will make a huge difference, might finish 7th instead of 10th.
Online Persephone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37630 on: Today at 09:47:54 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:49:23 pm
A desperate club that wants a 37-year-old to build a team around them and are quite prepared to let that 37-year-old hang around the goal, whilst his teammates make all the running for him.
A team that lets that 37-year-old take over the dressing room and completely kill any comrade that was already fragile before he came along.
He's already there then.  ;D
Online rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37631 on: Today at 10:31:40 am »
Pogba has signed for Juventus on a Free.

Has he played Man Utd :lmao
