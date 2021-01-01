The maddest part of this de Jong soap opera, is hell end up signing with them, so they will be all excited about finally getting the player they chased all summer, while knowing that hes only there because hes been forced out of Barcelona and would rather have stayed where he was rather than go to a club not even in the CL.
Don't care how good a player is, to have to basically persuade him to sign for you with an outrageous contract as you know he has little interest in being there, is just pathetic.