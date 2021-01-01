The maddest part of this de Jong soap opera, is hell end up signing with them, so they will be all excited about finally getting the player they chased all summer, while knowing that hes only there because hes been forced out of Barcelona and would rather have stayed where he was rather than go to a club not even in the CL.



Don't care how good a player is, to have to basically persuade him to sign for you with an outrageous contract as you know he has little interest in being there, is just pathetic.



They've clearly learned nothing. What they really need is talent that is hungry and who will relish wearing their shirt. Not players who have repeatedly made it clear they don't want to go there.It's the kind of desperation that saw a highly reluctant Ancelotti going to the Bitters simply for the ludicrous money they were prepared to throw his way. Of course, his heart was never in it, and the inevitable resulted.The Mancs are going down the same route now due to their own desperation and need to feel somehow relevant once more in a game that's left them behind. As a Liverpool fan it heartens me no end to see that they simply refuse to learn from their obvious mistakes over at the Theatre of Delusions.