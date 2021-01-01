Wow, that's an average of a penalty every 3 games for 3 consecutive years. Never seen anything like it before.



It was infuriating to watch them win penalties based on who they were rather than who they had become. They could be penned into their own half for three quarters of a game, then one player manages to get on a run, tumble in the box and - bam! Instant pen.The team that dominates possession and controls a game would be expected to win penalties in a proportion that would reflect that dominance, although of course players don't always go down, teams defend deep are typically good at it, and pens aren't always scored. But the amount of penalties United enjoyed was completely out of proportion to how they played.Their entire game plan was based around winning penalties, and Ole was counting on refs being soft enough to give them.