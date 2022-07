They scored 16 goals less though



20/21 was a freak season, they had two freak results, the 6-2 v Leeds and the 9-0 v Southampton plus a 4-1 v Newcastle, which inflated their Goals for column.Previous 3 seasons they scored 66,65 and 68, remove 3/4 of the penalties and the freak results and they are around the 53 goals mark. In reality, they were just as shit as every other season, but Covid, empty stadiums and referees helped them