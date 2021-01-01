« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2267865 times)

Offline jillc

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37560 on: Yesterday at 06:09:12 pm »
Have Chelsea decided whether to go for Ronaldo, it seems to have gone very quiet on that front at the moment.
Offline TALBERT

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37561 on: Yesterday at 06:21:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:09:12 pm
Have Chelsea decided whether to go for Ronaldo, it seems to have gone very quiet on that front at the moment.

They want De Jong and Ronaldo


De Jong owed £17m

Crazy
Offline jepovic

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37562 on: Yesterday at 08:13:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:24:54 pm
Is the right answer

21/22 they got 5 pens and scored 3
20/21 they got 11 pens and scored 10
19/20 they got 14 pens and scored 12
18/19 they got 12 pens and scored 9

The penalty count doesn't fall off a cliff, then they are realistically looking at 64 to 67 goals scored.
They scored 16 goals less though
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37563 on: Today at 12:00:26 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:09:12 pm
Have Chelsea decided whether to go for Ronaldo, it seems to have gone very quiet on that front at the moment.

Its strange how a player has family commitments that prevent him from training yet found the time to plot a move.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37564 on: Today at 02:27:40 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:58:30 pm
Corporates will be well pissed that Ronaldo isn't going on tour

Marketing must have done so much overtime the last few days!

Also curious how many of their Thai fans sold their tickets the moment they found out he wasn't going on tour   ;D
Online 4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37565 on: Today at 04:47:48 am »
Can't wait for the BBC pundits preseason predictions of the top 4 for next season.

How many will have Man utd in their top 4?
Online farawayred

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37566 on: Today at 04:56:03 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:47:48 am
Can't wait for the BBC pundits preseason predictions of the top 4 for next season.

How many will have Man utd in their top 4?
Top 4? Are they not favorites to challenge City for the title?
Online JovaJova

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37567 on: Today at 04:58:05 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:47:48 am
Can't wait for the BBC pundits preseason predictions of the top 4 for next season.

How many will have Man utd in their top 4?

With their current squad Im not sure many will even have them in the top 6. The penny has finally dropped.
