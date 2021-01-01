Have Chelsea decided whether to go for Ronaldo, it seems to have gone very quiet on that front at the moment.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Is the right answer21/22 they got 5 pens and scored 320/21 they got 11 pens and scored 1019/20 they got 14 pens and scored 1218/19 they got 12 pens and scored 9The penalty count doesn't fall off a cliff, then they are realistically looking at 64 to 67 goals scored.
Corporates will be well pissed that Ronaldo isn't going on tour
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.44]