Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37440 on: Yesterday at 07:36:11 pm
Rumour has it we were in for him , bit compete with the wages offered by United so kept our interest quiet. Turns out that he also likes Ten Hags style, and feels he will be more likely to be competing for the big trophies at United.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37441 on: Yesterday at 07:36:58 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37442 on: Yesterday at 07:50:11 pm
I was listening to Goldbridge going on about it before. He was really trying to talk it up and saying that Ten Hag must have really wanted it to happen because he had seen something in him that would suit the way his team was going to play. I have quite a bit of time for Goldbridge but that was just him kidding himself. My bet is that the deciding factor was that the board wanted him because he was on a free. I wonder how much he's on ?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37443 on: Yesterday at 08:20:36 pm
Why have they signed another leftback in Malacia?

I understand Shaw and Telles are shite.

But surely you would sell one first, knowing that you need so many other squad slots solved?

Their transfer moves are just bizarre.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37444 on: Yesterday at 08:50:04 pm
Isn't Kessie more like an attacker/10 than de Jong?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37445 on: Yesterday at 08:53:29 pm
Yeah, Haller was/is their striker.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37446 on: Yesterday at 09:17:46 pm
There will always be takers for Shaw. Not so much for Telles.

Their fans have this delusion that getting new players even if they were from Ajax means they could start playing high press immediately. It took Fabinho more than half a season to adapt. It has been 2 seasons for Van De Beek and he still couldnt adapt to the pace.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37447 on: Yesterday at 09:21:22 pm
You can never have too much Malakia.

https://youtu.be/sG1IH1vCvko
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37448 on: Yesterday at 09:22:27 pm
I dont know why people are so worried about United finding goals if Ronnie bails.

Howard Webb is going to be in charge of the PGMOL. Theyll get given plenty of goals.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37449 on: Yesterday at 09:23:46 pm
Plus ça change...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37450 on: Yesterday at 09:27:01 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37451 on: Yesterday at 10:12:55 pm
 :puke2
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37452 on: Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm
Been in a room with him back in 2013/14, when he was guesting on a different show...

Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 01:54:43 pm
Is he still charging people to have a pint with him?

The fucking helmet.

...the cap fits.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37453 on: Yesterday at 11:12:33 pm
Do they think theyll get more penalties with Eriksen out of sympathy?

Seriously though, do they have anyone in risk assessment who would advise them giving a 3 year deal to a player who basically died on the pitch last year?...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37454 on: Yesterday at 11:29:03 pm
I feel for Brentford. They gave Eriksen a chance when no other club would touch him and he repays them by leaving them. I know both parties benefitted by him going to Brentford but still.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37455 on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm
Shows that all the North London Journos know nothing - they were all positive itd be Spurs or staying at Brentford on account of the swanky new London pad Eriksen has recently bought and furnished.

The money hell be on at Utd hell be fine in leaving Im sure. Again though, I think theres some truth in that Eriksen wasnt too keen on the deal to begin with. It tells me whatever offer theyve come with was a difficult one to turn down. Id imagine massive wages and no other clubs willing to give him more than two years.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37456 on: Today at 04:34:40 am
Swanky Mancs Chase Cedilla

(that'll get them youtubing)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37457 on: Today at 05:56:17 am
I heard him have a brief moment of self-realisation where he intimated that he knew he needed to sound less aggressive and condescending, but obviously that thought fluttered quickly out of his dome because he's not shown any capacity for reining in either characteristic. I suspect it might be something to do with being 1) an entitled United fan who thinks by supporting the club who were successful during his childhood, he's somehow a better person than other people; 2) an ex-British Forces man.

Anyway, enjoying him scrambling around trying to explain how Tyrell Malacia is the future.
