I'm doing quite a bit of hate-watching of this absolute fucking prick Stephen Howson.
the strange case of howson - no matter how many books you read, no matter how much football you watch, no matter how much you immerse yourself in the game, you're still absolutely fucking clueless about football
it really is quite extraordinary how much someone can throw themselves into a subject and come out the other end dumb as fuck and this isn't even banter
never has someone learned so little by studying so much
and made it so public