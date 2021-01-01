A question for all the United loving pundits desperate for people to believe Eriksen is such a great signing especially on a free ...



If it is that good a deal, then why is absolutely no one else apart from Brentford interested in him ?



I was listening to Goldbridge going on about it before. He was really trying to talk it up and saying that Ten Hag must have really wanted it to happen because he had seen something in him that would suit the way his team was going to play. I have quite a bit of time for Goldbridge but that was just him kidding himself. My bet is that the deciding factor was that the board wanted him because he was on a free. I wonder how much he's on ?