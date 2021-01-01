« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2254115 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37440 on: Today at 07:36:11 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 07:24:50 pm
A question for all the United loving pundits desperate for people to believe Eriksen is such a great signing especially on a free ...

If it is that good a deal, then why is absolutely no one else apart from Brentford interested in him ?
Rumour has it we were in for him , bit compete with the wages offered by United so kept our interest quiet. Turns out that he also likes Ten Hags style, and feels he will be more likely to be competing for the big trophies at United.
Offline Armand9

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37441 on: Today at 07:36:58 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:51:26 pm
I'm doing quite a bit of hate-watching of this absolute fucking prick Stephen Howson.

the strange case of howson - no matter how many books you read, no matter how much football you watch, no matter how much you immerse yourself in the game, you're still absolutely fucking clueless about football

it really is quite extraordinary how much someone can throw themselves into a subject and come out the other end dumb as fuck and this isn't even banter

never has someone learned so little by studying so much

and made it so public
Offline Innocenti

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37442 on: Today at 07:50:11 pm »
Quote from: SalahsLeftFoot on Today at 07:24:50 pm
A question for all the United loving pundits desperate for people to believe Eriksen is such a great signing especially on a free ...

If it is that good a deal, then why is absolutely no one else apart from Brentford interested in him ?

I was listening to Goldbridge going on about it before. He was really trying to talk it up and saying that Ten Hag must have really wanted it to happen because he had seen something in him that would suit the way his team was going to play. I have quite a bit of time for Goldbridge but that was just him kidding himself. My bet is that the deciding factor was that the board wanted him because he was on a free. I wonder how much he's on ?
Online rhysd

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37443 on: Today at 08:20:36 pm »
Why have they signed another leftback in Malacia?

I understand Shaw and Telles are shite.

But surely you would sell one first, knowing that you need so many other squad slots solved?

Their transfer moves are just bizarre.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37444 on: Today at 08:50:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:02:37 pm
yeah, I dont believe Laporte at all when he says that.Firstly because they cant afford his wages and secondly because theyve already signed his replacement form AC Milan
Isn't Kessie more like an attacker/10 than de Jong?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37445 on: Today at 08:53:29 pm »
Quote from: Innocenti on Today at 06:43:22 pm
Isn't he a winger though ?
Yeah, Haller was/is their striker.
