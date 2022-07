I was going to mock you. But yes they are just about in the running for top four. Think it's the same for as last season to be honest, but if they get their penalty quota back, who knows.



They were absolutely hopeless last season and still finished 6th so will.expect to improve on that.They look like they'll be 6th and go all out for the EL to get back in CL. They'll go into the season with the aim of top 4 was the point, so won't want to risk falling short because they let Chelsea have Ronaldo. And regardless of whether it might do them a favour, they've got rioting fans to think about as well.