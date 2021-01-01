« previous next »
rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37320 on: Today at 03:58:30 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:52:50 pm
Where did that start? Presumably a big European club? Imagine copying the terrace chant from a rival. Though I guess United aren't a rival of big European clubs any more.

When he was at Real is when he started doing it, I can't remember what he did before he went there, but the first time I saw him doing it I thought "that's all oh look at me" and was all for the camera and while I've not heard the Real Madrid fans make the noise, they'll like have as the Mancs never have an original thought
red number 9

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37321 on: Today at 04:09:47 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:14:12 pm
he who fannies about and dives around (love the autocorrect ;D ) claims that its because yes in Spanish is Si, so siiiiuuuuuuu is a drawn out yeeessssssssssss, so its all about that. When I see him do it, all I see is him jumping and landing in front of a camera and making sure the camera is pointing right at his name and the No 7, to promote his he who fannies about and dives around brand.

As for the Utd fans shouting it, bunch of fucking wankers  ;D


The cynic is me has always suspected it's forward planning for a post career brand logo like the Jordon logo.  Djokovic tried something similar too a while back.




Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37322 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm
Are Man Utd holding him prisoner?, does that make him "The c*nt of Monte Cristo".
Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37323 on: Today at 04:36:47 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 04:13:41 pm
Are Man Utd holding him prisoner?, does that make him "The c*nt of Monte Cristo".

No, just c*nt.
Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37324 on: Today at 04:40:34 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:44:28 pm
His making quite a list of idiotic statements for himself, off the top of my head:

- Thiago doesn't suit Liverpool
- Somethings not quite right
- Man Utd will win the league before Liverpool
- Sancho + Varane + Kane = Title
- Managers need time (and sacks every manager he employs)

Keep them coming chief

He's an absolute fool. Was an awful manager, a terrible coach (assisted Hodgson with England), keeps picking the wrong managers for Salford and his judgement as a pundit is shocking.

Why is he taken seriously by anyone?
rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37325 on: Today at 04:43:25 pm
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 04:09:47 pm

The cynic is me has always suspected it's forward planning for a post career brand logo like the Jordon logo.  Djokovic tried something similar too a while back.

Will the gear come with a mirror to stare at all day?
afc turkish

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37326 on: Today at 04:44:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:35:46 pm


Her brother and his mate where giving me a bit after Paris and I countered with "looking forwards to Thursday nights next season are you" and it killed them ;D

Someone call the bizzies; there's been a murder... :D
Red Berry

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37327 on: Today at 04:57:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:37:53 am
To be honest, Klopp and Salah signing contract extensions, and Mane being replaced with a player who has the potential to be even better than him, is terrifying news for every Man Utd fan ...

It's no accident that Salah extended his contract after Klopp extended his - and for the same length of time too. ;)
elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37328 on: Today at 05:07:27 pm
They should replace Ronaldo with the real Ronaldo
Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37329 on: Today at 05:10:37 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:07:27 pm
They should replace Ronaldo with the real Ronaldo


He's enjoyed life a bit clearly but should still be able to meg Shaw

ToneLa

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37330 on: Today at 05:45:43 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 01:44:28 pm
His making quite a list of idiotic statements for himself, off the top of my head:

- Thiago doesn't suit Liverpool
- Somethings not quite right
- Man Utd will win the league before Liverpool
- Sancho + Varane + Kane = Title
- Managers need time (and sacks every manager he employs)

Keep them coming chief

He is irrelevant even in his profession

 I am not on twitter but I'd willingly communicate this to him.

He smacks of some prick who took a job because they could, without the merit behind it. The power, the ability

A jobsworth who hasn't learned that in real jobs, you at least, if you're sad, tow the company line, he makes nihilist look hopeful. At least your average nihilist touches on truth.

A clickbait obsessed wanker.

I know you all want to be fair but I don't so if a massively outsized cinderblock crushed Neville from above well it would be a slight shame but don't fucking act like he enriches lives the man is a cancer on psychology in football, think of all the people he riches, Sky most culpable (if you wish to discuss falling cinderblocks) and Our Jamie fucking get under the scaffolding those blocks are on too

But if Mr Neville retired tomorrow (friendly option) absolutely nobody would give a square fuck

A chancer contributing less than nothing. Aural pollution, don't fucking settle for it!

Pirate the FUCK out of games you can't attend! Don't pay this fucking loser any heed!

You have all heard the phrase "born for the job"

When it comes to punditry, he wasn't. Fuck off Gary, in a country run ragged and dying from Tory rule I accuse you of being complicit on clogging up the airwaves and I pray any timely revolution sequesters you for you'd better hope retraining.

Null person - may this be the last I ever speak of him - May as well not exist for me.

Fuck off Gary isn't strong enough. Maybe if the phrase was screamed from the bus I'm driving at him
afc turkish

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37331 on: Today at 06:10:21 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:45:43 pm

A clickbait obsessed wanker.


Is Giggs a cuck-bait obsessed wanker?
Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37332 on: Today at 06:16:49 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:10:21 pm
Is Giggs a cuck-bait obsessed wanker?

Casts his rhod too close to home
ToneLa

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37333 on: Today at 06:23:26 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:10:21 pm
Is Giggs a cuck-bait obsessed wanker?

I'd have to search his browser history for that, and

Well, I've probably seen surgery videos in my NHS days more appetising

Sorry about the earlier message BTW. I am normally succinct about the fact I think someone deserves to be hurled from atop some towering, teetering-in-the-wind scaffolding
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37334 on: Today at 06:28:07 pm
I can't see Kane moving to United. He'll want to win trophies and that's not happening at United until both Klopp and Pep move and that's supposing they get really lucky and the manager works out.

Garlicbread

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37335 on: Today at 06:39:44 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:28:07 pm
I can't see Kane moving to United. He'll want to win trophies and that's not happening at United until both Klopp and Pep move and that's supposing they get really lucky and the manager works out.

Probably won't leave now either with Spurs seemingly buying quite well this summer and Conte as the manager.
tubby

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37336 on: Today at 06:48:17 pm
Yeah no way Kane is going to Utd, why would he leave a team in the CL that looks like it's on an upwards curve with a top quality manager... for a mess of a club in the Europa?

No chance.
Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37337 on: Today at 06:52:25 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:48:17 pm
Yeah no way Kane is going to Utd, why would he leave a team in the CL that looks like it's on an upwards curve with a top quality manager... for a mess of a club in the Europa?

No chance.

What if the Man Utd project moves him?

(To a bigger house).
The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37338 on: Today at 06:54:24 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:28:07 pm
I can't see Kane moving to United. He'll want to win trophies and that's not happening at United until both Klopp and Pep move and that's supposing they get really lucky and the manager works out.


Same. He'd be better off staying at Spurs while Conte is there.
Wabaloolah

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37339 on: Today at 07:13:08 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:57:20 pm
It's no accident that Salah extended his contract after Klopp extended his - and for the same length of time too. ;)
not quite, Mo is contracted until 2025, the boss 2026
rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37340 on: Today at 07:30:54 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 06:28:07 pm
I can't see Kane moving to United. He'll want to win trophies and that's not happening at United until both Klopp and Pep move and that's supposing they get really lucky and the manager works out.



Dunno what the Sportswashers will do, but I think we'll promote our own Pep in a Shanks/Bob manner and just keep on winning.

rob1966

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37341 on: Today at 07:31:16 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:13:08 pm
not quite, Mo is contracted until 2025, the boss 2026

Mo will extend by 12 months.
SamLad

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37342 on: Today at 08:09:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:31:16 pm
Mo will extend by 12 months.
as long as he does it WAY ahead of time, with his agent tied up and gagged in a broom closet somewhere.
spider-neil

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37343 on: Today at 09:45:27 pm
SIU later.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37344 on: Today at 09:47:58 pm
Ronaldo wanting to leave it's just embarrassing for them.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37345 on: Today at 09:50:02 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:47:58 pm
Ronaldo wanting to leave it's just embarrassing for them.
It is. It'll be more embarrassing when he starts season with them as they are desperate for him to stay. He's only marketable player they have.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #37346 on: Today at 09:54:07 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:49:45 pm
https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1543605733140434945

With another successful season for Liverpool and City on the cards in 2022/23, Bar 99 provides a safe place for Man Utd fans...

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
