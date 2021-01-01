« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37240 on: Yesterday at 10:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
Are they signing the whole Ajax team......?

Yes, first up the ghost of Johan Cruyff and Johan Neeskens.


TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37241 on: Yesterday at 10:30:35 pm »
Dont believe Laporta myself.

He makes it up as he goes along

Reckon they sell De Jong fairly soon.





rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37242 on: Yesterday at 10:30:52 pm »
Bet they are all convincing themselves to say good riddance now after he was the saviour all season





SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37243 on: Yesterday at 10:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm
Definitely.

He was always going to leave because they arent in the CL. Theres no way Ronaldo plays in the Europa league
great if he's there when they draw Whothefuckarethey FC.


thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37244 on: Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm »
His only hope is a sportswasher. NUFC wont give the narcissist the trophies he wants. Abu Dhabi dont need or want him. PSG is his only hope.


4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37245 on: Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm »
Napoli seems to be a rumour.



thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37246 on: Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:34:54 pm
His only hope is a sportswasher. NUFC wont give the narcissist the trophies he wants. Abu Dhabi dont need or want him. PSG is his only hope.
There's no chance PSG go in for him with the forward options they already have and, apparently, an intention to move away from signing (has been) Galacticos.

There's not a serious CL contender that would want him due to the baggage he brings, nevermind the wages and signing fees.  I'm not all that convinced any CL team would want him and then there's the question of him wanting to sign for a club that just makes up the numbers in the CL every season (Portuguese league, for example).  Maybe he'd take that though as simply a chance to score a few more CL goals.

Realistically he's at that stage where he should be going to an emerging league as the trophy signing.  It would be very funny though if he ends up stuck at Man U and Man U stuck with him.

Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm
Napoli seems to be a rumour.
If true, that's got to be one of those classic Italian loan moves where the owning club ends up coughing up nearly all the money for the player to play elsewhere!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm by thaddeus »


Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37247 on: Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:15:18 pm
So basically if he renogiates his current contract and takes a pay cut he can stay?

If the alternative is playing for United, he'll likely end up paying Barca to stay.





4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37248 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:45:08 pm

If true, that's got to be one of those classic Italian loan moves where the owning club ends up coughing up nearly all the money for the player to play elsewhere!

Oh, you mean like Chelsea and Lukaku..



thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37249 on: Yesterday at 10:58:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:52:45 pm
Oh, you mean like Chelsea and Lukaku..
Well, I didn't want to name names but Yes.  I think Smalling was similarly offloaded by Man U.

Not that we're squeeky clean on it either as the Balotelli loan move was a piss take from Milan (but still not as much a piss take as his performance were for them during that season!).


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37250 on: Yesterday at 11:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 10:02:37 pm

Has he?!

Matip, Keita, Thiago and Karius are the only ones I can think of.

King Ragnar Klavan too.

And of course there was interest in a few more - Götze and Brandt being the 2 more serious links.  Maybe Werner, but more I think about that one, more I think it was a piss take  ;D

Actually, it was apparent how Kloppo didnt really target Bundesliga over other leagues.  From the get go he was happy to take advise and defer if needed. Sign of a manager who knows the importance of the team behind the team (as he did at Mainz and Dortmund of course) and has supreme confidence in himself, that he doesnt need the ego boost.



RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37251 on: Yesterday at 11:10:59 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:20:22 pm
Leaving Liverpool to Nunez

Like you had a fucking say in the matter. Darwin Nunez chose Liverpool because we are miles ahead of Man Utd. Laurie Whitwell needs to quit stealing a living, pull his head out of the Glazers arse and up his journalistic game.

Man Utd are utterly screwed, and that fraud Ten Hag will bomb, mark my words.

As Chris Rock said its like me boycotting Rihannas panties. I wasnt invited!


Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37252 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm »
Hope he stays there to be honest. Yeah he'll score a few goals for sure but the level of toxic behaviour he brings to the set up is gold.



farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37253 on: Yesterday at 11:31:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:45:00 pm
Napoli seems to be a rumour.
I think it's real, I've been there.

;D



elbow

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37254 on: Today at 12:21:48 am »
I forgot Shut The Fuck Up Donny Van de Beek plays for them.



Cracking Left Foot

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37255 on: Today at 01:39:17 am »
Please let him go back to Spain or somewhere. If he goes to Chelsea well have that horrendous Siuuuu celebration still and I cant take another season of that.


Magz50

  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37256 on: Today at 01:44:02 am »
What a wonderful off season for yernited! Truly a mid table club now.


redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37257 on: Today at 01:48:52 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:31:20 pm
I think it's real, I've been there.

;D

;D



TarkaLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37258 on: Today at 02:09:42 am »
I could see Man U dropping $100m on Harry Kane now - Richarlison hasnt been bought for the bench.



rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37259 on: Today at 02:14:13 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 10:05:56 pm
Realistically they are in a total rebuild and should be happy to be rid of Ronaldo. The fact that they are advising everyone they arent happy to do so just shows, again for the millionth time, what a joke of a club they have become.

Yep. Also speaks volumes when players like Timber and De Jong aren't interested in joining them


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37260 on: Today at 02:20:27 am »
So true

Simon Kuper@KuperSimon
1. The fact that Manchester United are largely targeting Ten Hag's favourite players from the Dutch league (F de Jong, Timber, Lisandro Martínez + Malacia whom he considered buying for Ajax) suggests that the club doesn't have a scouting system of its own that it takes seriously

2. What happens to all Ten Hag's purchases if he fails like all United managers of the past 9 years? And is it really the case that the optimum buys for one of the world's richest clubs are almost all players from 1 small league? This is no way to run a football club

3. My argument isn't that these are bad players. They are all v good. My point is how a giant club goes about making such big choices. It was fair to 'trust the manager' in era of SAF as everyone knew he'd be around for years after making the signings. Not true at United lately


Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37261 on: Today at 04:36:57 am »
Ten Hag is loving this. Basically removes a massive problem and he doesn't have to bear the brunt of criticism from some fan quarters and the ex-player SKY horde (Neville, Keane, etc.).

As Kuper said, their scouting network seems laughable, but it's not really out of the ordinary - look at Chelsea under Conte and Sarri.


