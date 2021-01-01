« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37240 on: Today at 10:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:28:21 pm
Are they signing the whole Ajax team......?

Yes, first up the ghost of Johan Cruyff and Johan Neeskens.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37241 on: Today at 10:30:35 pm »
Dont believe Laporta myself.

He makes it up as he goes along

Reckon they sell De Jong fairly soon.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37242 on: Today at 10:30:52 pm »
Bet they are all convincing themselves to say good riddance now after he was the saviour all season
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37243 on: Today at 10:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:45:57 pm
Definitely.

He was always going to leave because they arent in the CL. Theres no way Ronaldo plays in the Europa league
great if he's there when they draw Whothefuckarethey FC.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37244 on: Today at 10:34:54 pm »
His only hope is a sportswasher. NUFC wont give the narcissist the trophies he wants. Abu Dhabi dont need or want him. PSG is his only hope.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37245 on: Today at 10:45:00 pm »
Napoli seems to be a rumour.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37246 on: Today at 10:45:08 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:34:54 pm
His only hope is a sportswasher. NUFC wont give the narcissist the trophies he wants. Abu Dhabi dont need or want him. PSG is his only hope.
There's no chance PSG go in for him with the forward options they already have and, apparently, an intention to move away from signing (has been) Galacticos.

There's not a serious CL contender that would want him due to the baggage he brings, nevermind the wages and signing fees.  I'm not all that convinced any CL team would want him and then there's the question of him wanting to sign for a club that just makes up the numbers in the CL every season (Portuguese league, for example).  Maybe he'd take that though as simply a chance to score a few more CL goals.

Realistically he's at that stage where he should be going to an emerging league as the trophy signing.  It would be very funny though if he ends up stuck at Man U and Man U stuck with him.

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:45:00 pm
Napoli seems to be a rumour.
If true, that's got to be one of those classic Italian loan moves where the owning club ends up coughing up nearly all the money for the player to play elsewhere!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37247 on: Today at 10:51:19 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:15:18 pm
So basically if he renogiates his current contract and takes a pay cut he can stay?

If the alternative is playing for United, he'll likely end up paying Barca to stay.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37248 on: Today at 10:52:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:45:08 pm

If true, that's got to be one of those classic Italian loan moves where the owning club ends up coughing up nearly all the money for the player to play elsewhere!

Oh, you mean like Chelsea and Lukaku..
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37249 on: Today at 10:58:20 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 10:52:45 pm
Oh, you mean like Chelsea and Lukaku..
Well, I didn't want to name names but Yes.  I think Smalling was similarly offloaded by Man U.

Not that we're squeeky clean on it either as the Balotelli loan move was a piss take from Milan (but still not as much a piss take as his performance were for them during that season!).
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37250 on: Today at 11:00:49 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 10:02:37 pm

Has he?!

Matip, Keita, Thiago and Karius are the only ones I can think of.

King Ragnar Klavan too.

And of course there was interest in a few more - Götze and Brandt being the 2 more serious links.  Maybe Werner, but more I think about that one, more I think it was a piss take  ;D

Actually, it was apparent how Kloppo didnt really target Bundesliga over other leagues.  From the get go he was happy to take advise and defer if needed. Sign of a manager who knows the importance of the team behind the team (as he did at Mainz and Dortmund of course) and has supreme confidence in himself, that he doesnt need the ego boost.
