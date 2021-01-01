His only hope is a sportswasher. NUFC wont give the narcissist the trophies he wants. Abu Dhabi dont need or want him. PSG is his only hope.



Napoli seems to be a rumour.



There's no chance PSG go in for him with the forward options they already have and, apparently, an intention to move away from signing (has been) Galacticos.There's not a serious CL contender that would want him due to the baggage he brings, nevermind the wages and signing fees. I'm not all that convinced any CL team would want him and then there's the question of him wanting to sign for a club that just makes up the numbers in the CL every season (Portuguese league, for example). Maybe he'd take that though as simply a chance to score a few more CL goals.Realistically he's at that stage where he should be going to an emerging league as the trophy signing. It would be very funny though if he ends up stuck at Man U and Man U stuck with him.If true, that's got to be one of those classic Italian loan moves where the owning club ends up coughing up nearly all the money for the player to play elsewhere!