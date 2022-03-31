« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:20:21 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:15:18 pm
So basically if he renogiates his current contract and takes a pay cut he can stay?
Which he's likely to agree to because it's his dream club.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:23:59 pm
Great stuff but I don't understand why they didn't leave it anyway as it's been obvious from the beginning he didn't want to play in Manchester.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:25:55 pm
beafraidbeveryafraid.jpg
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:30:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:38:46 am
Dickheads


actually surprised Bruno is not on that list.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:31:38 pm
Ronaldo is still class and scored loads for them last season.

Who will score their goals now?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:32:43 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:31:38 pm
Ronaldo is still class and scored loads for them last season.

Who will score their goals now?

Give me a few minutes to consult this:

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:25:55 pm
beafraidbeveryafraid.jpg
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:33:14 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:31:38 pm
Ronaldo is still class and scored loads for them last season.

Who will score their goals now?

They'll sign players eventually, they have to, the question is whether they'll have to settle on spending average amounts on average players, or whether they'll go big and spend huge sums on average players.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:36:41 pm
redcafe saying they could've chased Nunez, Haaland, Isak if Ronaldo told his decision few months ago  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:37:27 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:30:42 pm
actually surprised Bruno is not on that list.

He would be after seeing this list.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:41:02 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:33:14 pm
They'll sign players eventually, they have to, the question is whether they'll have to settle on spending average amounts on average players, or whether they'll go big and spend huge sums on average players.

I didnt know Cavani had left.

Who are their strikers/forwards if Ronaldo leaves? Greenwood is also not available.

Rashford, Martial, Elanga... and some other kids?


Greenwood is still listed on their squad roster, even though hes been suspended.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:41:58 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 08:37:27 pm
He would be after seeing this list.
;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:44:01 pm
https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1543294408451301378

#MUFC have been working on belief Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at club for 2022-23, hence leaving Liverpool to Darwin Nunez.

Erik ten Hag could get creative but a Ronaldo departure would put United very light at centre-forward. Targets in other positions being advanced currently.


Aw so kind of them to let us have Nunez.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:48:33 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:44:01 pm
https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1543294408451301378

#MUFC have been working on belief Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at club for 2022-23, hence leaving Liverpool to Darwin Nunez.

Erik ten Hag could get creative but a Ronaldo departure would put United very light at centre-forward. Targets in other positions being advanced currently.


Aw so kind of them to let us have Nunez.
Yeah, now that Cristiano is leaving. I suppose tomorrow Nunez will ask to leave our club.
Such a shame we didn't see him play for us but hopefully  we get what we paid for him.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:48:49 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:44:01 pm
https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1543294408451301378

#MUFC have been working on belief Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at club for 2022-23, hence leaving Liverpool to Darwin Nunez.

Erik ten Hag could get creative but a Ronaldo departure would put United very light at centre-forward. Targets in other positions being advanced currently.


Aw so kind of them to let us have Nunez.

I know ;D

Better than accepting the reality I guess.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:50:53 pm
This hilarity and Salah signing has made this weekend feel like one where you win and your rivals all lose.  Lovely.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:55:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:48:49 pm
I know ;D

Better than accepting the reality I guess.
Funny thing is Nunez told Uruguay TV's a few times that Utd wanted him and he had  few talks with them but always wanted Liverpool so once there was interest, it was done in his mind.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:57:42 pm
Last season their fans would laugh at those who felt Ronaldo was a problem. Well looks like the only good thing they believe they had is fucking off.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:09:37 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 08:44:01 pm
https://twitter.com/lauriewhitwell/status/1543294408451301378

#MUFC have been working on belief Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at club for 2022-23, hence leaving Liverpool to Darwin Nunez.

Erik ten Hag could get creative but a Ronaldo departure would put United very light at centre-forward. Targets in other positions being advanced currently.


Aw so kind of them to let us have Nunez.

He'll stay in the end because the clubs he'd want to go to aren't going to pay him 500k a week at 37, not to mention with a transfer fee on top. Only United aren't that daft.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:13:18 pm
RAWK in meltdown again!!! Too fecking right we are.
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:16:32 pm
If someone is dicking us over like Frenkie de Jong, I am sure we would have moved on to the next target.

I could not understand Ten Hags obsession with him.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:19:18 pm
He didn't come up with this now. Obviously Ronaldo has tried to find another club for a while, but it seems no one is interested. I don't see any top clubs going for him, even at reduced wages. He's just not that good anymore. He brings attention, but also a ton of drama. Smaller clubs would be a huge step down.

Zlatan went back to Milan and reinforced his status as a club legend by taking on a more supportive role, but I can't see Ronaldo doing that.

Wouldn't surprise me at all if he ends up sulking at United.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:23:46 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 09:16:32 pm
If someone is dicking us over like Frenkie de Jong, I am sure we would have moved on to the next target.

I could not understand Ten Hags obsession with him.
I don't know much about Ten Haag or De Jong, and they might both be brilliant at Utd (if the latter joins) but it always rings a few alarm bells when a manager can't seem to look beyond players he has used before.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:27:39 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:23:46 pm
I don't know much about Ten Haag or De Jong, and they might both be brilliant at Utd (if the latter joins) but it always rings a few alarm bells when a manager can't seem to look beyond players he has used before.
Exactly, seems like he only wants players from his safe circle. I wouldn't be surprised if he actually used De Beek+Jong for his midfield pair.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 09:32:44 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:23:46 pm
I don't know much about Ten Haag or De Jong, and they might both be brilliant at Utd (if the latter joins) but it always rings a few alarm bells when a manager can't seem to look beyond players he has used before.

Noticed that too. Van Der Beek, Anthony, Timber, Martinez and De Jong. Its basically telling his employer that half the players from his previous team that played outside Big5 European league are better than Uniteds. I have never seen these players much but I think ETH overplayed his hand a little bit.

Thats also why I respected Klopp for never needing to raid Dortmund when he joined us.
