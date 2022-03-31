He didn't come up with this now. Obviously Ronaldo has tried to find another club for a while, but it seems no one is interested. I don't see any top clubs going for him, even at reduced wages. He's just not that good anymore. He brings attention, but also a ton of drama. Smaller clubs would be a huge step down.



Zlatan went back to Milan and reinforced his status as a club legend by taking on a more supportive role, but I can't see Ronaldo doing that.



Wouldn't surprise me at all if he ends up sulking at United.