Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
June 29, 2022, 06:24:37 pm
I wanna ask people if they'd support a club owned by ISIS

"Don't be stupid. That's a murderous evil gang, course I wouldn't".

Welllll......
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
June 29, 2022, 06:39:15 pm
So much compassion and empathy in here, that's why I enjoy this thread so much, those are the qualities a true historian brings 'to the mantelpiece', you do not judge the past, you try to understand it in its own context, and you never laugh uproariously at the piteous wretches trying to cling to the obsolete hope that one day one day one day it might ...
But no, even writing that I have had to wipe tears away.
What an admirable thread, this is RAWK at its best demonstrating a duty of care for the unsaveable.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
June 29, 2022, 11:24:41 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June 29, 2022, 06:24:37 pm
I wanna ask people if they'd support a club owned by ISIS

"Don't be stupid. That's a murderous evil gang, course I wouldn't".

Welllll......


They'd probably 'do a Westwood' and whine some evasive bollocks about it being a hypothetical question.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
June 30, 2022, 02:13:19 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on June 29, 2022, 02:11:23 pm
If Tyrell goes there the first thing he'll say to Shaw is "Time to diet."
This deserved more recognition.  :)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
June 30, 2022, 12:17:09 pm
Quote
A legal team representing Cristiano Ronaldo has asked a US judge to order the lawyer of a woman who accused the footballer of rape to pay him more than $626,000 (£516k), after a rape allegation lawsuit against him was dismissed.

That loveable rogue.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
June 30, 2022, 12:45:42 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on June 29, 2022, 01:40:56 pm
They need a centre back, 2 midfielders in a 6 and 8 capacity.... 2 solid full backs who can offer something going forwards and right forward and a striker.

They also need a goalkeeper who can command his box.

They need a complete overhaul, players of similar enough ages (22-25) who can grow together over 3-4 transfer windows into a competitive outfit.

To do that they will require a comprehensive scouting department and recruitment team as their resources are limited and their hit rate needs to be nailed on 8 times out of 10 if they are to get it 'right'

They also require a coaching philosophy that can compete at the top end (manager and coaching staff)

There is A LOT of work to be done on the footballing side of their club to become competitive - and it will take 3-5 years to start to take shape assuming the above decisions and people are correct.

Lol  Half the Premier League could get to 3rd/4th with six top signings.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
June 30, 2022, 03:43:30 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on June 30, 2022, 12:17:09 pm
That loveable rogue.

Hmmm, if I was a high-profile person who had some random punter accuse me of rape and drag my name through the mud for X many years, and I was completely innocent, I would want some form of revenge. I think its fair to say only Ronaldo and the accuser know for certain whether he is innocent or not....
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
June 30, 2022, 05:43:17 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on June 30, 2022, 03:43:30 pm
Hmmm, if I was a high-profile person who had some random punter accuse me of rape and drag my name through the mud for X many years, and I was completely innocent, I would want some form of revenge. I think its fair to say only Ronaldo and the accuser know for certain whether he is innocent or not....

He paid her to keep silent. If he was innocent, why didnt he go to court to clear his name. I would, wouldnt you?

Hes on record saying she said stop.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
June 30, 2022, 06:11:44 pm
Still not signed de Jong yet? I thought the press bigged-up Thursday as the big day?

Frankie Say No?

For definite?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
June 30, 2022, 07:41:58 pm
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on June 30, 2022, 03:43:30 pm
Hmmm, if I was a high-profile person who had some random punter accuse me of rape and drag my name through the mud for X many years, and I was completely innocent, I would want some form of revenge. I think its fair to say only Ronaldo and the accuser know for certain whether he is innocent or not....

Yeah, this is just completely wrong.

The lawyer probably does deserve some form of punishment but it's not for anything along the likes of what you are saying.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:22:19 am
This lot having a full meltdown with us resigning Salah. Absolutely hilarious!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 06:45:47 am
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:22:19 am
This lot having a full meltdown with us resigning Salah. Absolutely hilarious!

From the RedCafe ;D

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:13:01 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:45:47 am
From the RedCafe ;D


and yet he is still not on as much as Ronaldo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:31:05 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on June 30, 2022, 06:11:44 pm
Still not signed de Jong yet? I thought the press bigged-up Thursday as the big day?

Frankie Say No?

For definite?

If he does go there. Manc's will be crowing about the signing with much media fawning. Overlooking the clear as day fact that Frenkie absolutely and clearly doesn't want to go there and will be gutted he has had to.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:45:36 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:13:01 am
and yet he is still not on as much as Ronaldo.

To be fair the guy does have a point from a logic point of view. United have first hand experience how handing out big wages can destroy a club. It is the very cause of the mess they are currently in because they cant get rid of all those failed players they signed on ridiculous contracts.

Us on the other hand, we are giving a deserved contract to one of the worlds best players, not the like of Rashford, J Linz, Harry Maguire, Juan Mata, Phil Jones etc etc etc (the list is pretty long obviously).

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:46:17 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:13:01 am
and yet he is still not on as much as Ronaldo.

Or De Gea
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:41:54 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:13:01 am
and yet he is still not on as much as Ronaldo.
A "blockbuster deal" of the same amount they've been paying their goalkeeper for the last 4 years.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:44:19 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:41:54 am
A "blockbuster deal" of the same amount they've been paying their goalkeeper for the last 4 years.

They must still think/hope their revenue dwarfs ours when in reality we're about to overtake theirs.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 10:01:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:45:47 am
From the RedCafe ;D


Failure is all they know in the last 5 years. Expensive failure.

Expect nothing less.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 10:38:46 am
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 11:57:42 am
Someone seems a bit worried this morning

Gary Neville
@GNev2
Salah has played them hasnt he 😂😂😉
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:13:35 pm
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 11:57:42 am
Someone seems a bit worried this morning

Gary Neville
@GNev2
Salah has played them hasnt he 😂😂😉

You could sort of understand a pundit coming out with that kind of attempt at trolling, but not when they support a club that have been paying multiple players at that level or above including their goalie for the last 5 years.

What's next, Micah Richards being critical of us signing another fullback in Ramsey in this window?  :o
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:20:23 pm
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 11:57:42 am
Someone seems a bit worried this morning

Gary Neville
@GNev2
Salah has played them hasnt he 😂😂😉

This is standard tactics and how conversations with most Man Utd fans go. They just scrabble around trying to throw shit in the hope something sticks. Anything to deflect the sorry state their won club is in. Continuously obsessing about what's going on at Liverpool rather than the fact their owners are sending them backwards and they are run about as well as a cornershop.

This dickhead promised us Salah was leaving 2 years ago.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:22:40 pm
Quote from: Scouser-Tommy on Today at 11:57:42 am
Someone seems a bit worried this morning

Gary Neville
@GNev2
Salah has played them hasnt he 😂😂😉

Has anyone pointed out that, even at the most he'd be on a week if he hits all targets, he's on wayyyy less than Ronaldo, less than de Gea, similar to what Pogba was on and not a great deal more than Varane and Sancho.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:23:50 pm
But someone on Redcafe said Salah was already gone?
