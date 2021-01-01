« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 923 924 925 926 927 [928]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2235900 times)

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,652
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37080 on: Yesterday at 06:24:37 pm »
I wanna ask people if they'd support a club owned by ISIS

"Don't be stupid. That's a murderous evil gang, course I wouldn't".

Welllll......
Logged

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,636
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37081 on: Yesterday at 06:39:15 pm »
So much compassion and empathy in here, that's why I enjoy this thread so much, those are the qualities a true historian brings 'to the mantelpiece', you do not judge the past, you try to understand it in its own context, and you never laugh uproariously at the piteous wretches trying to cling to the obsolete hope that one day one day one day it might ...
But no, even writing that I have had to wipe tears away.
What an admirable thread, this is RAWK at its best demonstrating a duty of care for the unsaveable.
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37082 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:24:37 pm
I wanna ask people if they'd support a club owned by ISIS

"Don't be stupid. That's a murderous evil gang, course I wouldn't".

Welllll......


They'd probably 'do a Westwood' and whine some evasive bollocks about it being a hypothetical question.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,622
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #37083 on: Today at 02:13:19 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 02:11:23 pm
If Tyrell goes there the first thing he'll say to Shaw is "Time to diet."
This deserved more recognition.  :)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 923 924 925 926 927 [928]   Go Up
« previous next »
 