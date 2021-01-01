It's irrelevant really, looking at historical behaviour is a rabbit hole where you end up having an issue with pretty much everything. The Saudi's don't just have a history of homophobia, slavery and other human rights abuses, it's all still going on right now, that's the issue being dodged.



Yep. Funnily enough was having a chat with the missus yesterday in the pub and history was mentioned. Not sure all this 'deletion' is a good step. History is something that happened. I'd rather a country acknowledge it, learn from it and make sure that the bad bits didn't happen again.As the old adage goes "Those that do not learn from History are doomed to repeat it"History happened. That's how and why we got to where we are now. But for the most part, the UK (for instance) has improved dramatically as a nation.As you say, other countries are still enacting barbaric and shithouse situations on a daily basis. And more importantly, right now.