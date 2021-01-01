« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2230802 times)

Contrary to the myth that Britain gave many gifts to India, the British Raj was a cruel and oppressive regime responsible for the deaths of an estimated 35 million Indians.

But you know..... I could sit here worrying for the rest of my life. Other countries have a very very very long way before they catch up to what this country has done in its past. I know what , I'll sit behind my screen condemning the english vor the rest of time. Or I'll get on with my life and take control of what I am capable of doing. Shall we look at what the Spanish Christians done to South America?  How about that as a point of murderous history?  Anyway. Why not open a thread on football politics and those who are interested in that can debate it till the cows come home. Some of us just come here for a laugh and a joke and a piss take out of rival fans and teams. Be careful what you think of others when you do not even know what's going in your own country. Abc is that must make xyz so great and far superior . Oooh human rights. Where were the rights of gay people in this country 50 years ago ? The police would rade your home and incarcerate you. Have things changed ? Or is the condemnation just in another form? Homophobia.  And the world goes round and round and round. But look at me. I dont agree with how others live because look at how we live. I won't speak of this anymore thanks. I dont need to agree with you to disagree with what others are doing.

Why have a go at the English specifically? It was the British Empire.

Why have a go at the English specifically? It was the British Empire.

It's irrelevant really, looking at historical behaviour is a rabbit hole where you end up having an issue with pretty much everything. The Saudi's don't just have a history of homophobia, slavery and other human rights abuses, it's all still going on right now, that's the issue being dodged.
It's irrelevant really, looking at historical behaviour is a rabbit hole where you end up having an issue with pretty much everything. The Saudi's don't just have a history of homophobia, slavery and other human rights abuses, it's all still going on right now, that's the issue being dodged.

Yep. Funnily enough was having a chat with the missus yesterday in the pub and history was mentioned. Not sure all this 'deletion' is a good step. History is something that happened. I'd rather a country acknowledge it, learn from it and make sure that the bad bits didn't happen again.

As the old adage goes "Those that do not learn from History are doomed to repeat it"

History happened. That's how and why we got to where we are now. But for the most part, the UK (for instance) has improved dramatically as a nation.

As you say, other countries are still enacting barbaric and shithouse situations on a daily basis. And more importantly, right now.
Get off your horse. You don't know anything about me. Thanks nonetheless.

I think we all know plenty about you, thanks.
looks like the Mancs have agreed fee with Barca for De Jong. 85, incl add ons.



Be Afraid. Very afraid...
A match made in the stars. Like Jabba the Hut yanking on Leia's chain.  :lmao

Poor Frenkie, two tribes went to war and a shit sandwich was all that he could score.  :(
Why where Barcelona so desperate to get rid of de Jong? I know they need to sell to register players, Im guessing he just happens to be one of their very few salable assets?  What a mad situation, being forced out to go to a club you dont want to be at.

Looks like ten Hag is going down the very basic route of signing players or trying to sign players he already knows from his old club!

 
Poor Frenkie need not feel sad, he'll be at Real Madrid in 2 seasons when ETH is gone.
Contrary to the myth that Britain gave many gifts to India, the British Raj was a cruel and oppressive regime responsible for the deaths of an estimated 35 million Indians.

But you know..... I could sit here worrying for the rest of my life. Other countries have a very very very long way before they catch up to what this country has done in its past. I know what , I'll sit behind my screen condemning the english vor the rest of time. Or I'll get on with my life and take control of what I am capable of doing. Shall we look at what the Spanish Christians done to South America?  How about that as a point of murderous history?  Anyway. Why not open a thread on football politics and those who are interested in that can debate it till the cows come home. Some of us just come here for a laugh and a joke and a piss take out of rival fans and teams. Be careful what you think of others when you do not even know what's going in your own country. Abc is that must make xyz so great and far superior . Oooh human rights. Where were the rights of gay people in this country 50 years ago ? The police would rade your home and incarcerate you. Have things changed ? Or is the condemnation just in another form? Homophobia.  And the world goes round and round and round. But look at me. I dont agree with how others live because look at how we live. I won't speak of this anymore thanks. I dont need to agree with you to disagree with what others are doing.

Valid points. Especially about switching a post about transfers to a political one. So I thought we not mixing politics with sport. But hypocrites pick and choose whenever they wish to so and whenever it suits them. There is always 2 sides to a coin. Learn to listen and respect the other side too. Dont just mock and ban like RT news lol. Hypocrites gettin exposed all over.
looks like the Mancs have agreed fee with Barca for De Jong. 85, incl add ons.



Be Afraid. Very afraid...
85m for a player no other club wanted (including his club)  :D
Why where Barcelona so desperate to get rid of de Jong? I know they need to sell to register players, Im guessing he just happens to be one of their very few salable assets?  What a mad situation, being forced out to go to a club you dont want to be at.

Looks like ten Hag is going down the very basic route of signing players or trying to sign players he already knows from his old club!
Because they want to buy a better player- Bernardo.
