Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2229711 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36960 on: Yesterday at 01:36:49 pm »
Contrary to the myth that Britain gave many gifts to India, the British Raj was a cruel and oppressive regime responsible for the deaths of an estimated 35 million Indians.

But you know..... I could sit here worrying for the rest of my life. Other countries have a very very very long way before they catch up to what this country has done in its past. I know what , I'll sit behind my screen condemning the english vor the rest of time. Or I'll get on with my life and take control of what I am capable of doing. Shall we look at what the Spanish Christians done to South America?  How about that as a point of murderous history?  Anyway. Why not open a thread on football politics and those who are interested in that can debate it till the cows come home. Some of us just come here for a laugh and a joke and a piss take out of rival fans and teams. Be careful what you think of others when you do not even know what's going in your own country. Abc is that must make xyz so great and far superior . Oooh human rights. Where were the rights of gay people in this country 50 years ago ? The police would rade your home and incarcerate you. Have things changed ? Or is the condemnation just in another form? Homophobia.  And the world goes round and round and round. But look at me. I dont agree with how others live because look at how we live. I won't speak of this anymore thanks. I dont need to agree with you to disagree with what others are doing.
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36961 on: Yesterday at 01:40:51 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 01:36:49 pm
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36962 on: Yesterday at 01:42:33 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 01:36:49 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36963 on: Yesterday at 01:51:20 pm »
All we got was an attempt at some whataboutery.

Thanks anyway for trying beardslyismessiorsomethingidontknowbutiamokwithfootballgoingdowntheshitter1.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36964 on: Yesterday at 01:56:36 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 01:36:49 pm
Britain doesn't represent me or my code of ethics.

I also come here primarily for a good laugh with good people. Thing is, you can't take the politics out of football whilst the game is being hijacked for political ends by people commiting horrific crimes against humanity TODAY, not long ago in history.

Our game is being hijacked by regimes using it for political means, yet some still insist on burying their heads in the desert sands whilst suggesting we just talk about the football. Well sorry. No. Some of us still give a shit and are prepared to make a stand rather than choosing to take the easy option of looking the other way and fiddling while the game burns.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36965 on: Yesterday at 01:57:29 pm »
So, anyway, Manchester United. Lol.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36966 on: Yesterday at 01:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 01:57:29 pm
So, anyway, Manchester United. Lol.

They are irrelevant. That is why their fans are desperate for their own despot rulers ...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36967 on: Yesterday at 02:03:27 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 01:36:49 pm
What?

Yes, in the past you would get arrested and sent to prison for being gay, but guess what? Doesn't happen now, same with the Birch on the IOM, doesn't get used for being gay anymore. Punishment for same sex relationships in Saudi? Can be execution.

Homophobia is still a problem, but by fighting against it, we can change it. Just sitting there ignoring it does not help in any way shape or form.
Scouse not English

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36968 on: Yesterday at 02:04:49 pm »
There used to be a time when we would talk about Utd in every thread and every forum. Now we don't even talk about Utd, our bitterest rivals, in the Utd thread.

Erik ten Haag has got massive shoes to fill to win our focused attention back. Moyes and Ole cannot be bettered imho.  ;D
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36969 on: Yesterday at 02:05:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 01:59:35 pm
They are irrelevant. That is why their fans are desperate for their own despot rulers ...
That's why none of this is actually off topic in their thread.

Their fanbase and its Bury mouthpiece have been angling for a despot of their own for some time now.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36970 on: Yesterday at 02:06:09 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 01:57:29 pm
So, anyway, Manchester United. Lol.

I keep forgetting they exist ;D

They're still shit and Neville is still pissed that the Saudis bought Newcastle rather than them - amazing how he campaigns against the ESL as it would damage his employer, but then yearns for a state to take them over. I'm sure the rat will be winding them up for another riot when we play them 3rd game in if they haven't signed 57 new players by then.

Scouse not English

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36971 on: Yesterday at 02:07:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:03:27 pm
What?

Yes, in the past you would get arrested and sent to prison for being gay, but guess what? Doesn't happen now, same with the Birch on the IOM, doesn't get used for being gay anymore. Punishment for same sex relationships in Saudi? Can be execution.

Homophobia is still a problem, but by fighting against it, we can change it. Just sitting there ignoring it does not help in any way shape or form.
Forget all that, Rob. Just stick to the football.  ::)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36972 on: Yesterday at 02:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 01:57:29 pm
So, anyway, Manchester United. Lol.

 ;D

Wish we could have moved all that to the Newcastle thread! Its a rightly important topic, having it here is making it less so!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36973 on: Yesterday at 02:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:07:46 pm
;D

Wish we could have moved all that to the Newcastle thread! Its a rightly important topic, having it here is making it less so!
It's definitely relevant in here though.

When the fanbase of the self-appointed 'biggest club in the world" are so desperate for a despot of their own, it tells us such a lot about the state of society and of football.

When Man United want to be Man City or Newcastle, you know the game is screwed.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36974 on: Yesterday at 02:19:59 pm »
Which football club did Britain buy?
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36975 on: Yesterday at 02:25:05 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 01:36:49 pm
Are you Eddie Howe?
How many football clubs does the British government own? And do they use government funds and contacts to gain an unfair advantage over other clubs?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36976 on: Yesterday at 03:39:39 pm »
It's amusing to see United fans craving sportswashing sugar daddy. They've spent almost as much as City have over the past decade, and the two clubs couldn't be further apart.

If they don't realise by now that there's more to solving their problems than simply chucking money around then they never will. That, or one can only assume that the owners are fully aware that the club are run badly and just don't care.

The only certainty is that no Sheik is going near that club given the pricetag the Glazers would put on it to walk away.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36977 on: Yesterday at 04:47:05 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 08:35:23 am
Get off your horse. You don't know anything about me. Thanks nonetheless.

He's not wrong though is he.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36978 on: Yesterday at 05:09:42 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 01:36:49 pm
What an utterly pathetic and spineless attempt at whataboutery, easy to see why sportswashing is so popular with murderous regimes nowadays when it generates so many gullible idiots who are happy to spew out false equivalencies to make their new master seem less terrible.

Crucial points your whataboutery failed on, there's no clubs owned by the British government and the Saudi laws people are criticising are still in place today, unlike the historical examples you threw out to try and muddy the waters.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36979 on: Yesterday at 05:13:47 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 10:54:47 am
That's the problem.
Your owners haven't bought your club because they love Newcastle.
They bought it because you are prime for a sports-wash.
Entitled fans so desperate for success they feel they "deserve" because they are a "big club", despite winning sweet FA for decades and having very few actual trophies to their name.
This made you the ideal target for a murderous regime because you will vocally excuse and defend any atrocity if it means you might win something.
Shills in the media get on board once the cheques start rolling, shills like the dullard Shearer paid to reinforce the message thats its about football and the club deserve this.
You are a prime example.


Always thought bmk1 was a Red.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36980 on: Yesterday at 05:16:26 pm »
You're a twat.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36981 on: Yesterday at 05:17:33 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Yesterday at 02:04:49 pm
There used to be a time when we would talk about Utd in every thread and every forum. Now we don't even talk about Utd, our bitterest rivals, in the Utd thread.

Erik ten Haag has got massive shoes to fill to win our focused attention back. Moyes and Ole cannot be bettered imho.  ;D


 8)
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36982 on: Yesterday at 05:30:03 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 01:36:49 pm
Contrary to the myth that Britain gave many gifts to India, the British Raj was a cruel and oppressive regime responsible for the deaths of an estimated 35 million Indians.

But you know..... I could sit here worrying for the rest of my life. Other countries have a very very very long way before they catch up to what this country has done in its past. I know what , I'll sit behind my screen condemning the english vor the rest of time. Or I'll get on with my life and take control of what I am capable of doing. Shall we look at what the Spanish Christians done to South America?  How about that as a point of murderous history?  Anyway. Why not open a thread on football politics and those who are interested in that can debate it till the cows come home. Some of us just come here for a laugh and a joke and a piss take out of rival fans and teams. Be careful what you think of others when you do not even know what's going in your own country. Abc is that must make xyz so great and far superior . Oooh human rights. Where were the rights of gay people in this country 50 years ago ? The police would rade your home and incarcerate you. Have things changed ? Or is the condemnation just in another form? Homophobia.  And the world goes round and round and round. But look at me. I dont agree with how others live because look at how we live. I won't speak of this anymore thanks. I dont need to agree with you to disagree with what others are doing.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36983 on: Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm »
I cant stand the sports washing regimes, and they should not have been allowed in to football. We have been let down by our governing bodies, who have allowed this.

Just wanting to ask a question though

If it right to expect football to be different from the British Government, or indeed the wider world of business, in its dealings with Saudi Arabia?

A cursory glance shows the British Government recently did a £1.4 Billion arms deal with the Saudis, and it would not be difficult to investigate that sort of thing further, to presumably reveal more of the same sort of stuff. With regard to morality, it seems the British Government is happy to be a strategic ally with Saudi Arabia and take the money.

Now for the wider world of business.

A cursory glance reveals there are over 200 joint ventures between Saudi and UK business, worth over £17.5 Billion. Thousands of people live and work back and forth between countries, apparently happy with the arrangement.

Again, I cant stand Saudi Arabia, due to its repressive and brutal regime. And the sports washing with Newcastle appalls me.

But my question: is it reasonable to expect football to be different than the British Government, or the wider world of business, in its dealings with Saudi Arabia?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36984 on: Yesterday at 05:47:41 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm
I cant stand the sports washing regimes, and they should not have been allowed in to football. We have been let down by our governing bodies, who have allowed this.

Just wanting to ask a question though

If it right to expect football to be different from the British Government, or indeed the wider world of business, in its dealings with Saudi Arabia?

A cursory glance shows the British Government recently did a £1.4 Billion arms deal with the Saudis, and it would not be difficult to investigate that sort of thing further, to presumably reveal more of the same sort of stuff. With regard to morality, it seems the British Government is happy to be a strategic ally with Saudi Arabia and take the money.

Now for the wider world of business.

A cursory glance reveals there are over 200 joint ventures between Saudi and UK business, worth over £17.5 Billion. Thousands of people live and work back and forth between countries, apparently happy with the arrangement.

Again, I cant stand Saudi Arabia, due to its repressive and brutal regime. And the sports washing with Newcastle appalls me.

But my question: is it reasonable to expect football to be different than the British Government, or the wider world of business, in its dealings with Saudi Arabia?
Yea it is reasonable to expect football to be different. Football is a sport, and as such there should be sporting integrity and fair play. Without these it is no longer a sport. Abu Dhabi, Qatar and now Saudi have pissed all over fair play and sporting integrity.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36985 on: Yesterday at 05:49:23 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:42:41 pm
I cant stand the sports washing regimes, and they should not have been allowed in to football. We have been let down by our governing bodies, who have allowed this.

Just wanting to ask a question though

If it right to expect football to be different from the British Government, or indeed the wider world of business, in its dealings with Saudi Arabia?

A cursory glance shows the British Government recently did a £1.4 Billion arms deal with the Saudis, and it would not be difficult to investigate that sort of thing further, to presumably reveal more of the same sort of stuff. With regard to morality, it seems the British Government is happy to be a strategic ally with Saudi Arabia and take the money.

Now for the wider world of business.

A cursory glance reveals there are over 200 joint ventures between Saudi and UK business, worth over £17.5 Billion. Thousands of people live and work back and forth between countries, apparently happy with the arrangement.

Again, I cant stand Saudi Arabia, due to its repressive and brutal regime. And the sports washing with Newcastle appalls me.

But my question: is it reasonable to expect football to be different than the British Government, or the wider world of business, in its dealings with Saudi Arabia?

Yes and the governing body here weren't intending the Saudi takeover until the British government stepped in and told the PL/FA or whoever to allow it due to their very own trade agreements.

Basically their regime held us, the UK government, to random over a business deal to force the takeover through.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36986 on: Yesterday at 06:21:45 pm »
I agree, football is a sport, and it is reasonable to expect sporting integrity and fair play.

But football is also a business, and has been for many years. One of the driving forces in business is to find a way to gain a competitive advantage. You arent setting out to be especially fair to your competitors. You want to beat them, and own the market, or as much of it as you can get.

I think we would all draw the business line some way short of state-owned, sports washing enterprises like Man City, PSG and now Newcastle.

But the powers that be, both in terms of footballing authority, and governmental authority, have let us down.

The situation is ripe for the European Super League, in another guise. If they work out better competitive integrity, and do a better job with communicating the plan and enacting it, I can see an alternate to UEFA spring up easily.

Man City, PSG and Newcastle can play each other, week in week out. 



Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36987 on: Yesterday at 06:50:31 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:47:41 pm
Yea it is reasonable to expect football to be different. Football is a sport, and as such there should be sporting integrity and fair play. Without these it is no longer a sport. Abu Dhabi, Qatar and now Saudi have pissed all over fair play and sporting integrity.
I agree.

I fully expect the British government to be immoral and corrupt. I expect more from football.

Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36988 on: Yesterday at 08:38:41 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36989 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 05:47:41 pm
Yea it is reasonable to expect football to be different. Football is a sport, and as such there should be sporting integrity and fair play. Without these it is no longer a sport. Abu Dhabi, Qatar and now Saudi have pissed all over fair play and sporting integrity.

Football has always mirrored society though. And that's from the behaviour of fans to the way the sport is governed and ran.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36990 on: Yesterday at 09:53:53 pm »
Manchester United are still rubbish.

(Getting thread back on topic).
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36991 on: Yesterday at 11:09:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:53:53 pm
Manchester United are still rubbish.

(Getting thread back on topic).
whoa, steady now!  bloody heretic.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36992 on: Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm »
getting back on topic...

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36993 on: Yesterday at 11:36:13 pm »
^
Is that Nigel Clough? 😃
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36994 on: Yesterday at 11:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:14:10 am
Maybe that depending on what other teams/sports you follow?  Of the 4 clubs I support in sport in general (so hockey, baseball and footy), Liverpool is the only one that is succesful, one of the others is a small club who are never going to be challening for honors, and the other 2 are perenial underachievers who have good years (but dont win anything) and then far too many bad years of disappointing us all!

But Id not want them used for sportswashing for a single second. I find it tough enough with normal clubs moving further and further from their roots and being priced out of most peoples grasp. Footy at this level is hard to love even without these states being welcomed as owners.  The money involved in it is the biggest turnoff.

Sports has always been about tribalism, but modern sport has taken this to the nth degree. We (and I use 'we' as a generic term here) were once proud of the success of our team because they were us, but now, it seems we only care about success, and we only care about it so we can hold it over the heads of our rival's fans and feel good about ourselves. And it doesn't matter how we get that success. It's a drug now, this ability to taunt and mock. And our attention spans are so short, we need that drug constantly. We don't even remember the successes of last week let alone last month or last year. Sports journalism has become sound bites, and the way we consume sports is the same. We only want to know the score, we don't really care about the method on the pitch nor the method in the board room. It's how we can turn our attention away from the truth and "just get on with the football".
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36995 on: Today at 12:42:21 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 11:46:17 pm
Sports has always been about tribalism, but modern sport has taken this to the nth degree. We (and I use 'we' as a generic term here) were once proud of the success of our team because they were us, but now, it seems we only care about success, and we only care about it so we can hold it over the heads of our rival's fans and feel good about ourselves. And it doesn't matter how we get that success. It's a drug now, this ability to taunt and mock. And our attention spans are so short, we need that drug constantly. We don't even remember the successes of last week let alone last month or last year. Sports journalism has become sound bites, and the way we consume sports is the same. We only want to know the score, we don't really care about the method on the pitch nor the method in the board room. It's how we can turn our attention away from the truth and "just get on with the football".
yep.  an enormous sense of entitlement runs through all of the attitudes you describe. 

it's becoming pervasive in all aspects of society: "I deserve [whatever, no matter how nonsensical] and I deserve it now!!"  "You're not the boss of me!! I deserve to do what I want and get what I want! when I want it!"

very sad really.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36996 on: Today at 01:57:53 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on June 26, 2022, 04:31:30 pm
They have this stupid belief that they are big enough not to fall further and all it takes is 1 or 2 big name players and everything will be fine. They should have tried to get whoever was the technical or sporting director at Brighton and sacrificed two years to build but instead they are repeating the same mistakes over and over again. long may it continue.

I made the mistake of listening to Talksport earlier and the host was saying it would be a failure if United didnt win the league. Absolute madness.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36997 on: Today at 02:00:26 am »
Congrats on being brainwashed by the money theyve put into your club. You sound like a City fan.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36998 on: Today at 04:01:13 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:57:53 am
I made the mistake of listening to Talksport earlier and the host was saying it would be a failure if United didnt win the league. Absolute madness.
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
