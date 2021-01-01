I agree, football is a sport, and it is reasonable to expect sporting integrity and fair play.
But football is also a business, and has been for many years. One of the driving forces in business is to find a way to gain a competitive advantage. You arent setting out to be especially fair to your competitors. You want to beat them, and own the market, or as much of it as you can get.
I think we would all draw the business line some way short of state-owned, sports washing enterprises like Man City, PSG and now Newcastle.
But the powers that be, both in terms of footballing authority, and governmental authority, have let us down.
The situation is ripe for the European Super League, in another guise. If they work out better competitive integrity, and do a better job with communicating the plan and enacting it, I can see an alternate to UEFA spring up easily.
Man City, PSG and Newcastle can play each other, week in week out.