Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36920 on: Today at 08:29:44 am »
I hope they do sign De Jong and give him 350k/week for the next 35 years, he will look like a donkey in that team
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36921 on: Today at 08:35:23 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:53:08 pm
And there is a great example of a big part of the problem with football fans following the PL.

Willing to turn a blind eye to something that is far more important than football.  Who wants to consider those uncomfortable questions eh. Just so long as we get to enjoy the football.

Sportswashing works.

Get off your horse. You don't know anything about me. Thanks nonetheless. 
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36922 on: Today at 08:37:26 am »
Manchester United have rejected an attempt from Barcelona to sign England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, as part of the deal to bring Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, to Old Trafford.


Silly season has started.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36923 on: Today at 08:41:19 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:57:17 pm
"Can't we just get on with the football." I've no time or respect for Lawrenson and like-minded fucking idiots.

And I have no respect for idiots who have no idea about anything who jump on bad wagons screaming from the hill tops expecting everyone to listen to what they preach. But carry on with your condemnation
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36924 on: Today at 09:36:00 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 08:35:23 am
Get off your horse. You don't know anything about me. Thanks nonetheless.

That's fair enough. We don't know much about you - but I think its prima facie obvious that people should care about obscene evil interfering with the sport we love, and indeed by caring the evil itself enters our sphere of influence. Therefore, it falls on you to justify why you think that its appropriate not to care?

If you are concerned that we "have no idea about anything" let me know and I will be happy to give you my qualifications to care about human rights abuses.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36925 on: Today at 10:05:19 am »
The de Jong deal is nuts.
He's a quality player no question but how can anyone look at that squad and first team and decide that half your summer window budget (more?) should be spent on a top class attacking midfielder who can play CM but is a bit of a turnstile defensively ?

They should be better under a proper coach next season but there's a world in which its even more of a shit show
They've got this massive problem that I'm not sure will get addressed which is having a keeper that won't leave his line, ever, and a main centre back that wants to play on his 18 yard line then 2 6s who can't effectively progress the ball - its a squad to sit relatively deep and play on the counter, which Ten Haag definitely doesnt want to do
They need about 5 young, hungry players with window and to accept its a project... but obv thats not happening
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36926 on: Today at 10:11:02 am »
Did I take a wrong turn somewhere?  Wtfs happened and why are the murdering Saudi FC being discussed in the manc thread 🤷
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36927 on: Today at 10:19:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:05:19 am
The de Jong deal is nuts.
He's a quality player no question but how can anyone look at that squad and first team and decide that half your summer window budget (more?) should be spent on a top class attacking midfielder who can play CM but is a bit of a turnstile defensively ?

They should be better under a proper coach next season but there's a world in which its even more of a shit show
They've got this massive problem that I'm not sure will get addressed which is having a keeper that won't leave his line, ever, and a main centre back that wants to play on his 18 yard line then 2 6s who can't effectively progress the ball - its a squad to sit relatively deep and play on the counter, which Ten Haag definitely doesnt want to do
They need about 5 young, hungry players with window and to accept its a project... but obv thats not happening

Only way it makes any sense is if they are planning on spending a lot of money this window (and also cannot progress more than one target at a time)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36928 on: Today at 10:22:08 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:11:02 am
Did I take a wrong turn somewhere?  Wtfs happened and why are the murdering Saudi FC being discussed in the manc thread 🤷

The Saudis where taking the piss that their keeper and back 4 cost £81m when Maguire cost £85 million and thejbs pointed out that the money spent on their defence equates to £1m per person killed in the March mass execution in Saudi.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36929 on: Today at 10:25:29 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:08 am
The Saudis where taking the piss that their keeper and back 4 cost £81m when Maguire cost £85 million and thejbs pointed out that the money spent on their defence equates to £1m per person killed in the March mass execution in Saudi.

I get that bit Rob it was the beardslymessi posts that confused me getting all huffy about it 🤷
