The de Jong deal is nuts.

He's a quality player no question but how can anyone look at that squad and first team and decide that half your summer window budget (more?) should be spent on a top class attacking midfielder who can play CM but is a bit of a turnstile defensively ?



They should be better under a proper coach next season but there's a world in which its even more of a shit show

They've got this massive problem that I'm not sure will get addressed which is having a keeper that won't leave his line, ever, and a main centre back that wants to play on his 18 yard line then 2 6s who can't effectively progress the ball - its a squad to sit relatively deep and play on the counter, which Ten Haag definitely doesnt want to do

They need about 5 young, hungry players with window and to accept its a project... but obv thats not happening

