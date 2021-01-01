« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 917 918 919 920 921 [922]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2221631 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,113
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36840 on: Yesterday at 03:21:01 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:21:38 pm
Exactly mate but it seems they're going for all the managers targets then they'll sack him and buy a load more for the new guy.

It's what they've been doing since the tramp left so long may it continue 😁

Whereas us and Abu Dhabi are recruiting players and bring players through from the Academies to play a certain way, knowing that one day the manager will change but the philosophy won't.

Ten Haag is going to shit a brick when he realises his desire to bring in the methods used at Ajax down the decades won't be allowed at OT ;D
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,009
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36841 on: Yesterday at 03:24:45 pm »
Its not even particularly one or two, you cant suck that up. But 5 or 6 intrinsically different managers, all allowed to spend big money on new players without shifting whats there. Its incredible that at no point no-one has said 'Um...should we not shift Martial, Lingard and James before we sign more attackers?'. And they had the perfect fall guy in Rangnick, could have used him as a bit of a transition considering the contracts expiring this and next summer. But nah, go for the latest hyped up coach who again will lack any players comfortable with the sort of football he wants to play.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,979
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36842 on: Yesterday at 03:41:12 pm »
For the love of Fowler, leave Man Utd alone. Let them get on with their disjointed approach. Don't give them any ideas.   :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,469
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36843 on: Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:46:07 am
It's hilarious they had Rangnick at the club and had him manage and not do the stuff he's actually good at. Sums them up really.

Thought they'd be on the right track if they gave him a few years to build but now they've got a bloke who just wants to buy anyone who's got a connection with Ajax.

It was such a strange appointment and he seemed to have just used the role to leverage into the Austrian job.


I remember Reddy wrote an article about how Murtaugh went to see Rangnick at RB Leipzig the other year and spent half a day for a comprehensive education.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,367
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36844 on: Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm »
Imagine a flag with all of their revolutionaries - Moyes, van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, Rangnik, ten Hag...

Where's Capone?!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,789
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36845 on: Today at 12:00:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:39:44 pm
Imagine a flag with all of their revolutionaries - Moyes, van Gaal, Mourinho, Solskjaer, Rangnik, ten Hag...

Where's Capone?!
Don't forget Che Neville
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,422
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36846 on: Today at 07:48:43 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:00:07 am
Don't forget Che Neville

Louis Edwards and Son
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,987
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36847 on: Today at 09:46:18 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:46:07 am
It's hilarious they had Rangnick at the club and had him manage and not do the stuff he's actually good at. Sums them up really.

Thought they'd be on the right track if they gave him a few years to build but now they've got a bloke who just wants to buy anyone who's got a connection with Ajax.

It sounds like they did have him at least do some of the stuff he's good at, then tore it up when ten Haag arrived to go with whatever he wants instead. They seem to see what other clubs are doing at a very superficial level and then try to implement the same; instead of giving Rangnick a permanent role and having him set the club up at the risk of losing some of the old boys behind the scenes, they give him some stupid advisory role so that they're free to ignore him. Hopefully they have to continue to pay him for a couple of years for that role.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,113
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36848 on: Today at 09:59:04 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:41:12 pm
For the love of Fowler, leave Man Utd alone. Let them get on with their disjointed approach. Don't give them any ideas.   :P

All they have to do is look at us, they're too thick to work it out for themselves.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,126
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36849 on: Today at 10:00:05 am »
Still Disneyland.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,473
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36850 on: Today at 11:06:49 am »
As a club they are the very definition of all fur coat and no knickers. They strut round like they are still the big cheese of world football but in reality they are a shell of a club thats been hollowed out by a host owner who has bled them dry.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,742
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36851 on: Today at 11:20:26 am »
Currently they are the most toxic club in Europe. I'm not surprised that every player is trying to stay away from them.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36852 on: Today at 11:46:48 am »
I thought theyd go on a huge recruitment drive and splash the cash this summer, a bit surprised that theyve done no business. I do understand players not wanting to join them, they can get paid good money anywhere so no need to settle for a banter club. I mean ballon dor winning contract clauses, the fuck is all that about.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36853 on: Today at 11:51:55 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:46:48 am
I thought theyd go on a huge recruitment drive and splash the cash this summer, a bit surprised that theyve done no business. I do understand players not wanting to join them, they can get paid good money anywhere so no need to settle for a banter club. I mean ballon dor winning contract clauses, the fuck is all that about.
All the players they've approached so far have rejected them because word on the street is that they are toxic.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,561
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36854 on: Today at 12:01:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:23:42 pm
Lol, most football hacks are such bullshitters. Emperor's New Clothes all the time

Michael Cox was pretty much alone in pointing out that Rangnick would probably be shit.

That Melissa Reddy tweet is fucking hilarious.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,560
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36855 on: Today at 12:08:26 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:01:35 pm
Michael Cox was pretty much alone in pointing out that Rangnick would probably be shit.

That Melissa Reddy tweet is fucking hilarious.

If I recall correctly, basically everyone was wetting themselves after Ragnick's first game in charge. It was comical and way over the top at the time, not just in hindsight.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,634
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36856 on: Today at 02:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:09:00 pm
It was such a strange appointment and he seemed to have just used the role to leverage into the Austrian job.

Wonderful isn't it. The Manchester United managerial post is now seen as a stepping stone to the big Austria role.  :)
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36857 on: Today at 02:56:56 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 12:01:35 pm
Michael Cox was pretty much alone in pointing out that Rangnick would probably be shit.

That Melissa Reddy tweet is fucking hilarious.

Even more hilarious considering it was Man United 0 v 0 Crystal Palace at the time and in a fairly even game in which Palace should have taken the lead before Fred scored a 1 in a million (for him) goal.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,738
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36858 on: Today at 03:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:08:26 pm
If I recall correctly, basically everyone was wetting themselves after Ragnick's first game in charge. It was comical and way over the top at the time, not just in hindsight.

You mean the "Godfather of Gegenpress" was too much?

And that he taught Klopp and Tuchel all they knew about management - also too much?

No way!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 917 918 919 920 921 [922]   Go Up
« previous next »
 