It's hilarious they had Rangnick at the club and had him manage and not do the stuff he's actually good at. Sums them up really.



Thought they'd be on the right track if they gave him a few years to build but now they've got a bloke who just wants to buy anyone who's got a connection with Ajax.



It sounds like they did have him at least do some of the stuff he's good at, then tore it up when ten Haag arrived to go with whatever he wants instead. They seem to see what other clubs are doing at a very superficial level and then try to implement the same; instead of giving Rangnick a permanent role and having him set the club up at the risk of losing some of the old boys behind the scenes, they give him some stupid advisory role so that they're free to ignore him. Hopefully they have to continue to pay him for a couple of years for that role.