They're not even the biggest club in their own town any more. Internationally 'Manchester' means City not United and will do for many years to come. But United fans have been so obsessed with Liverpool over the past few years that they haven't fully absorbed what's happened to them in their own back yard and what it means. The sight of them cheering on the Abu Dhabi club is like watching someone slowly commit suicide.



It's a rare thing for two clubs from the same city to share the limelight in European football. We know that in Liverpool. Everton have had their moments since Shankly took over, but it's pretty much been a one-way street over the last 60 years. It has in Madrid too, and Turin where Torino have never been able to restore themselves since Superga gave Juventus the advantage and eventually the monopoly. Munich 1860. What happened to them? They used to be cock of the walk until Bayern was created. Possibly only the cities of Milan and Glasgow have bucked the trend and maintained clubs of equal stature over a long period. And Celtic and Rangers are allowed to share the spoils only because there are no rival population centres to Glasgow anywhere else in Scotland.



And Manchester, itself, of course has always been lop-sided. For over 100 years Manchester City were dwarfed by Manchester United. For many years the derby wasn't even played because Man City were fighting it out with Stockport County instead. Oil has changed everything, except for one thing. That is the lop-sided nature of football in Manchester. If I was a United fan I'd be very worried.