« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 915 916 917 918 919 [920]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2213168 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,340
  • The first five yards........
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36760 on: Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm »
They're not even the biggest club in their own town any more. Internationally 'Manchester' means City not United and will do for many years to come. But United fans have been so obsessed with Liverpool over the past few years that they haven't fully absorbed what's happened to them in their own back yard and what it means. The sight of them cheering on the Abu Dhabi club is like watching someone slowly commit suicide.

It's a rare thing for two clubs from the same city to share the limelight in European football. We know that in Liverpool. Everton have had their moments since Shankly took over, but it's pretty much been a one-way street over the last 60 years. It has in Madrid too, and Turin where Torino have never been able to restore themselves since Superga gave Juventus the advantage and eventually the monopoly. Munich 1860. What happened to them? They used to be cock of the walk until Bayern was created. Possibly only the cities of Milan and Glasgow have bucked the trend and maintained clubs of equal stature over a long period. And Celtic and Rangers are allowed to share the spoils only because there are no rival population centres to Glasgow anywhere else in Scotland.

And Manchester, itself, of course has always been lop-sided. For over 100 years Manchester City were dwarfed by Manchester United. For many years the derby wasn't even played because Man City were fighting it out with Stockport County instead. Oil has changed everything, except for one thing. That is the lop-sided nature of football in Manchester. If I was a United fan I'd be very worried.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,934
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36761 on: Yesterday at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm
If I was a United fan I'd be very worried.

Why though? Klopp will leave in two four years and then we'll be as shit as them, so it'll be fine.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,060
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36762 on: Yesterday at 02:57:04 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 01:36:52 pm
Fucking hell, this was bad enough the first time round  ;D

Agreed, can't see the trees for the forest...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,579
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36763 on: Yesterday at 03:18:04 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:51:56 pm




https://theathletic.com/3372996/2022/06/20/richard-arnold-manchester-united-pub/

"Solskjaer's personal scout" :lmao
WTF! I mean imagine having a job title like that! What an absolute shambles of a club
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:25:41 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,339
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36764 on: Yesterday at 03:41:32 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 01:36:52 pm
Fucking hell, this was bad enough the first time round  ;D

F'kin hate computers and auto correct - always have me barking up the wrong tree!
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,345
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36765 on: Yesterday at 03:42:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:06:05 pm
What they'll always have, even now, is a PL behind them to help them not be too shit. I love the idea of them finishing bottom half or something daft, but I'd suggest 6th/7th is about as bad as it'll get for them. I think we're about a decade on from Scudamore saying a struggling United was 'bad for the brand' and they've never dropped that low.

The brand has changed, though. Our rise gives everyone the favorite villain, and the oil money at Man City and (soon) Newcastle gives the new contenders. The relevance of Man Utd to the brand has decreased ...
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36766 on: Yesterday at 03:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:44:50 am
Not so fast, Tobelius.  :missus

They are wisely withdrawing their interest in some players, and were never really interested in others. United always get their man.*
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 11:55:46 am
Haha,my mistake. Could've had Darwin as well but thought 'nah,not United quality' and withdrew their interest.
Christ, they withdraw more often than Onan.

Not surprising, as they've always been a bunch of wankers
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline BigCDump

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 455
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36767 on: Yesterday at 04:19:06 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart

"Solskjaer's personal scout" :lmao

And miraculously he's not the one that's fired.  :lmao
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:22:07 pm by BigCDump »
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36768 on: Yesterday at 04:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 01:47:38 pm
It's only a matter of time before the evergreen and gold scarves come out...

penciled in 20th aug. prepare for "peaceful protests" where it makes Paris CL final look like a walk in disneyland.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36769 on: Yesterday at 04:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm
They're not even the biggest club in their own town any more. Internationally 'Manchester' means City not United and will do for many years to come. But United fans have been so obsessed with Liverpool over the past few years that they haven't fully absorbed what's happened to them in their own back yard and what it means. The sight of them cheering on the Abu Dhabi club is like watching someone slowly commit suicide.

It's a rare thing for two clubs from the same city to share the limelight in European football. We know that in Liverpool. Everton have had their moments since Shankly took over, but it's pretty much been a one-way street over the last 60 years. It has in Madrid too, and Turin where Torino have never been able to restore themselves since Superga gave Juventus the advantage and eventually the monopoly. Munich 1860. What happened to them? They used to be cock of the walk until Bayern was created. Possibly only the cities of Milan and Glasgow have bucked the trend and maintained clubs of equal stature over a long period. And Celtic and Rangers are allowed to share the spoils only because there are no rival population centres to Glasgow anywhere else in Scotland.

And Manchester, itself, of course has always been lop-sided. For over 100 years Manchester City were dwarfed by Manchester United. For many years the derby wasn't even played because Man City were fighting it out with Stockport County instead. Oil has changed everything, except for one thing. That is the lop-sided nature of football in Manchester. If I was a United fan I'd be very worried.

Yep. They are not aware that Mancity are taking a big chunk from Manutd pie, rather than from our pie.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36770 on: Yesterday at 05:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm
They're not even the biggest club in their own town any more. Internationally 'Manchester' means City not United and will do for many years to come. But United fans have been so obsessed with Liverpool over the past few years that they haven't fully absorbed what's happened to them in their own back yard and what it means. The sight of them cheering on the Abu Dhabi club is like watching someone slowly commit suicide.

I seen a few making that connection more recently that they'll be losing a lot of younger support around Manchester/Greater Manchester to City. Even if it's just evening the gap as i'd imagine 20 years ago there was a bigger ratio in favour of United than it is here over Everton. Then you've got all the money City have thrown at the Academy which can attract them the best young talent in that region.

They don't care though as long as they're stopping Liverpool winning titles.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,034
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36771 on: Yesterday at 05:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:29:08 pm
I seen a few making that connection more recently that they'll be losing a lot of younger support around Manchester/Greater Manchester to City. Even if it's just evening the gap as i'd imagine 20 years ago there was a bigger ratio in favour of United than it is here over Everton. Then you've got all the money City have thrown at the Academy which can attract them the best young talent in that region.

They don't care though as long as they're stopping Liverpool winning titles.


I'm not seeing any of this with my eyes, especially where I live. The families who are Utd families are staunch United and will not allow their kids to support City, my kids are in Senior and Primary school and City supporters are few and far between, its the older generation who have crawled out of the woodwork in the past 12 years or so.

The Academy does drag kids from everywhere but its fucking brutal, they only want kids who can go into their teams, they have no interest in developing talent, so these are upsetting thousands of kids every year, they certainly aren't creating new fans that way. My lad fucked off football after going there.
Logged
Scouse not English

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,512
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36772 on: Yesterday at 07:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:52:05 pm
They're not even the biggest club in their own town any more. Internationally 'Manchester' means City not United and will do for many years to come. But United fans have been so obsessed with Liverpool over the past few years that they haven't fully absorbed what's happened to them in their own back yard and what it means. The sight of them cheering on the Abu Dhabi club is like watching someone slowly commit suicide.

It's a rare thing for two clubs from the same city to share the limelight in European football. We know that in Liverpool. Everton have had their moments since Shankly took over, but it's pretty much been a one-way street over the last 60 years. It has in Madrid too, and Turin where Torino have never been able to restore themselves since Superga gave Juventus the advantage and eventually the monopoly. Munich 1860. What happened to them? They used to be cock of the walk until Bayern was created. Possibly only the cities of Milan and Glasgow have bucked the trend and maintained clubs of equal stature over a long period. And Celtic and Rangers are allowed to share the spoils only because there are no rival population centres to Glasgow anywhere else in Scotland.

And Manchester, itself, of course has always been lop-sided. For over 100 years Manchester City were dwarfed by Manchester United. For many years the derby wasn't even played because Man City were fighting it out with Stockport County instead. Oil has changed everything, except for one thing. That is the lop-sided nature of football in Manchester. If I was a United fan I'd be very worried.
Whilst I definitely agree with the rest of your post, I don't agree with the bit in bold. United are still infinitely bigger than Abu Dhabi, both at home and abroad. Abu Dhabi barely register anywhere.

United have certainly taken their eye off the ball though. We've reduced them to a smalltime mentality now, where their obsession with us dominates everything. They've become irrelevant as a trophy winning entity, but as a club they'll always be bigger than their plastic neighbours.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,409
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36773 on: Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm »
Let's not be silly, United as much as i dislike them are a massive club. City will never have what a club like United or us have.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,340
  • The first five yards........
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36774 on: Yesterday at 09:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm
Let's not be silly, United as much as i dislike them are a massive club. City will never have what a club like United or us have.

You're probably right, but it's not being silly to speculate. Imagine, for example, that Liverpool's lean years when Man United were dominant, also coincided with Everton becoming the most successful club on Merseyside - in fact eventually outperforming even Man United. Would we still be as big now?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,345
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36775 on: Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:29:51 pm
Let's not be silly, United as much as i dislike them are a massive club. City will never have what a club like United or us have.

There are other big clubs that no one apart from their fan base is taking seriously. Man City will never be a big club, but Man Utd are no longer a relevant club, when it comes to competing for the top honors ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,345
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36776 on: Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm »
Gary Neville tells Glazer family to turn down £11m dividends for three reasons

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1628528/man-utd-glazer-dividend-news-gary-neville-reaction-SNT
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36777 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:23:26 pm
Whilst I definitely agree with the rest of your post, I don't agree with the bit in bold. United are still infinitely bigger than Abu Dhabi, both at home and abroad. Abu Dhabi barely register anywhere.

United have certainly taken their eye off the ball though. We've reduced them to a smalltime mentality now, where their obsession with us dominates everything. They've become irrelevant as a trophy winning entity, but as a club they'll always be bigger than their plastic neighbours.

What Yorky said it's a bit exaggerated, but reality is that when you say "Manchester" these days, people will ask "Which Manchester, City or Utd?". That wasn't the case before Abu Dhabi came to town.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,579
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36778 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm
Gary Neville tells Glazer family to turn down £11m dividends for three reasons

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1628528/man-utd-glazer-dividend-news-gary-neville-reaction-SNT
fanning the flames in time for 20th August
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,460
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36779 on: Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm
Gary Neville tells Glazer family to turn down £11m dividends for three reasons

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1628528/man-utd-glazer-dividend-news-gary-neville-reaction-SNT

Gary Neville, instead of donating his testimonial money to a charity like all top footballers these days, bought a hotel instead and justified it by saying its for the fans. He charges those fans to stay at the hotel of course. 

Does he not take dividends from his companies then?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,512
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36780 on: Today at 12:18:46 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:48:18 pm
Gary Neville, instead of donating his testimonial money to a charity like all top footballers these days, bought a hotel instead and justified it by saying its for the fans. He charges those fans to stay at the hotel of course. 

Does he not take dividends from his companies then?
He's great at telling everyone else how to behave. Maybe he could do with looking a bit closer to home instead.

He's a strange fella. A multi millionaire who thinks he's Bury's answer to Che Guevara.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36781 on: Today at 12:55:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:18:46 am
He's great at telling everyone else how to behave. Maybe he could do with looking a bit closer to home instead.

He's a strange fella. A multi millionaire who thinks he's Bury's answer to Che Guevara.
A lot of good the Bury born Neville's did for Bury FC when they on the brink, didn't hear a peep from them.

I guess it was one less professional club in Greater Manchester so they were not to fussed.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,954
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36782 on: Today at 04:51:15 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm
Gary Neville tells Glazer family to turn down £11m dividends for three reasons

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1628528/man-utd-glazer-dividend-news-gary-neville-reaction-SNT

Someone tell Gary he's a douche
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36783 on: Today at 05:48:36 am »
neville strikes me as the kind of person that has a fucking wallsheet in his bog with 5 bullet points on how to take a shit.

i wonder if it ever occurs to him that you dont need to comment on everything that goes on in an ex-club and if he realises that most people, including the fans of that club, are sick to death of him chipping in. If he's asked during the broadcast of a game then of course he has to say something (tho it doesn't have to be a diatribe) but away from his obligations he could learn the old take that shutting the fuck up can go a long way to not making yourself come across as a self important prick infatuated with the sound of your own voice.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:51:59 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,703
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36784 on: Today at 12:26:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:50:28 pm
Gary Neville tells Glazer family to turn down £11m dividends for three reasons

https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1628528/man-utd-glazer-dividend-news-gary-neville-reaction-SNT

Glazer family tells Neville to stop firing managers at Salford FC
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,741
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36785 on: Today at 12:42:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:55:17 am
A lot of good the Bury born Neville's did for Bury FC when they on the brink, didn't hear a peep from them.

I guess it was one less professional club in Greater Manchester so they were not to fussed.

It was Neville Neville (Gary's Dad) that introduced to Bury FC the crook who then bought them and ran them into the ground. At the same time Gary 'man of the people' Neville started his vanity project at Salford with his billionaire mate Peter Lim (who is/was running Valencia into the ground) and by throwing around silly money purchased themselves a place in the EFL at the same time Bury FC went out of business.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36786 on: Today at 01:02:27 pm »
Their transfer policy is basically free transfers, players who don't want to go there anyway and players from Ajax.

Groundbreaking stuff.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36787 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:42:28 pm
It was Neville Neville (Gary's Dad) that introduced to Bury FC the crook who then bought them and ran them into the ground. At the same time Gary 'man of the people' Neville started his vanity project at Salford with his billionaire mate Peter Lim (who is/was running Valencia into the ground) and by throwing around silly money purchased themselves a place in the EFL at the same time Bury FC went out of business.
That doesn't surprise me, always wondered why Gary Neville has never mentioned anything in regard to Bury FC.

But this is a Guy who took every penny of his testimonial for financial gain to build himself a business.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,872
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36788 on: Today at 04:05:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:59:50 pm
That doesn't surprise me, always wondered why Gary Neville has never mentioned anything in regard to Bury FC.

But this is a Guy who took every penny of his testimonial for financial gain to build himself a business.

Man u fans paid money for his testimonial, he's taken that money to build a hotel near the ground, that they can pay him more money to use.
Seems like a decent guy to me. As long as none of those proceeds go to the club :)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,721
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36789 on: Today at 04:17:26 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:02:27 pm
Their transfer policy is basically free transfers, players who don't want to go there anyway and players from Ajax.

Groundbreaking stuff.
Also players nobody wants.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,507
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36790 on: Today at 05:02:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:05:28 pm
Man u fans paid money for his testimonial, he's taken that money to build a hotel near the ground, that they can pay him more money to use.
Seems like a decent guy to me. As long as none of those proceeds go to the club :)

to quote that other great oracle of equal stature to mr neville himself, fandabidozi
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 915 916 917 918 919 [920]   Go Up
« previous next »
 