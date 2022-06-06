« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:52:05 pm
They're not even the biggest club in their own town any more. Internationally 'Manchester' means City not United and will do for many years to come. But United fans have been so obsessed with Liverpool over the past few years that they haven't fully absorbed what's happened to them in their own back yard and what it means. The sight of them cheering on the Abu Dhabi club is like watching someone slowly commit suicide.

It's a rare thing for two clubs from the same city to share the limelight in European football. We know that in Liverpool. Everton have had their moments since Shankly took over, but it's pretty much been a one-way street over the last 60 years. It has in Madrid too, and Turin where Torino have never been able to restore themselves since Superga gave Juventus the advantage and eventually the monopoly. Munich 1860. What happened to them? They used to be cock of the walk until Bayern was created. Possibly only the cities of Milan and Glasgow have bucked the trend and maintained clubs of equal stature over a long period. And Celtic and Rangers are allowed to share the spoils only because there are no rival population centres to Glasgow anywhere else in Scotland.

And Manchester, itself, of course has always been lop-sided. For over 100 years Manchester City were dwarfed by Manchester United. For many years the derby wasn't even played because Man City were fighting it out with Stockport County instead. Oil has changed everything, except for one thing. That is the lop-sided nature of football in Manchester. If I was a United fan I'd be very worried.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:56:19 pm
Yorkykopite:
If I was a United fan I'd be very worried.

Why though? Klopp will leave in two four years and then we'll be as shit as them, so it'll be fine.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:57:04 pm
BOBSCOUSE:
Fucking hell, this was bad enough the first time round  ;D

Agreed, can't see the trees for the forest...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:18:04 pm
ScouserAtHeart:




https://theathletic.com/3372996/2022/06/20/richard-arnold-manchester-united-pub/

"Solskjaer's personal scout" :lmao
WTF! I mean imagine having a job title like that! What an absolute shambles of a club
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:41:32 pm
BOBSCOUSE:
Fucking hell, this was bad enough the first time round  ;D

F'kin hate computers and auto correct - always have me barking up the wrong tree!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:42:46 pm
El Lobo:
What they'll always have, even now, is a PL behind them to help them not be too shit. I love the idea of them finishing bottom half or something daft, but I'd suggest 6th/7th is about as bad as it'll get for them. I think we're about a decade on from Scudamore saying a struggling United was 'bad for the brand' and they've never dropped that low.

The brand has changed, though. Our rise gives everyone the favorite villain, and the oil money at Man City and (soon) Newcastle gives the new contenders. The relevance of Man Utd to the brand has decreased ...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:55:36 pm
Son of Spion:
Not so fast, Tobelius.  :missus

They are wisely withdrawing their interest in some players, and were never really interested in others. United always get their man.*
Tobelius:
Haha,my mistake. Could've had Darwin as well but thought 'nah,not United quality' and withdrew their interest.
Christ, they withdraw more often than Onan.

Not surprising, as they've always been a bunch of wankers
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 04:19:06 pm
ScouserAtHeart:

"Solskjaer's personal scout" :lmao

And miraculously he's not the one that's fired.  :lmao
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 04:27:50 pm
Goalposts for Jumpers:
It's only a matter of time before the evergreen and gold scarves come out...

penciled in 20th aug. prepare for "peaceful protests" where it makes Paris CL final look like a walk in disneyland.
