Online Ghost Town

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36640 on: Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm »
Some of them are so proud about protesting outside club employees' homes. I guess unlike the Evs they get the right house, but still, it's shithouse behaviour
"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,487
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36641 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm
Some of them are so proud about protesting outside club employees' homes. I guess unlike the Evs they get the right house, but still, it's shithouse behaviour
Yup; shithouse behaviour at it's six fingered best.
Offline redgriffin73

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,519
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36642 on: Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm »
Talking about a new stadium rather than doing up Old Trafford? Not heard that as a possibility before.
Offline BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,128
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36643 on: Today at 12:38:01 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
Talking about a new stadium rather than doing up Old Trafford? Not heard that as a possibility before.

They should build a ground share with Everton at Warrington.
Offline RedG13

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36644 on: Today at 12:46:51 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
Talking about a new stadium rather than doing up Old Trafford? Not heard that as a possibility before.
Wont that be more expensive then fixing up Old trafford?
Offline ScouserAtHeart

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,947
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36645 on: Today at 06:34:03 am »
What are they protesting? That Liverpool and Man City are so much better than them?

Can't be anything else, the transfer window is nowhere near closing.
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36646 on: Today at 07:09:59 am »
Well they are close to challenging the top spot for most toxic fanbase in England, a position the Woodison faithful have held this century.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,980
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36647 on: Today at 08:27:24 am »
Crying faced entitled c*nts. Two successful managers in their history and think that they have the right to be winning everything. You got lucky with Fergie you fucking bellends, now you have to support and work at it, not throw your toys out of the pram like a fucking spoilt baby. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
Offline Jshooters

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,194
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36648 on: Today at 10:24:14 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:49:03 pm
https://twitter.com/MufcWonItAll/status/1538215409157128196?s=20&t=7QxoTOwUORdzLVEuiSn80A
What a coincidence that the video gets cut off when he starts talking about (begins to criticise) the protests
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,866
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36649 on: Today at 10:31:27 am »
They love protesting outside houses dont they. Remember when Rooney wanted to move to City? Bunch of gargoyles.

Crying until they get bought by the next sportswashers.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,507
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36650 on: Today at 10:44:38 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:10:40 pm
Some of them are so proud about protesting outside club employees' homes. I guess unlike the Evs they get the right house, but still, it's shithouse behaviour

That's pretty serious, going to someone's house, who knows what can go down when that kind of thing happens. Looks like Arnold did the right thing in meeting them elsewhere when he got wind of it but I imagine it'd be pretty scary if it actually did happen.
Online MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36651 on: Today at 10:48:20 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:24 am
Crying faced entitled c*nts. Two successful managers in their history and think that they have the right to be winning everything. You got lucky with Fergie you fucking bellends, now you have to support and work at it, not throw your toys out of the pram like a fucking spoilt baby. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
They just can't deal with adversity. Soft lads and lasses.
Offline RedForeverTT

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,862
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36652 on: Today at 10:49:41 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:44:38 am
That's pretty serious, going to someone's house, who knows what can go down when that kind of thing happens. Looks like Arnold did the right thing in meeting them elsewhere when he got wind of it but I imagine it'd be pretty scary if it actually did happen.

Its a mob. And they wouldnt care if there are young kids inside the house. Shithousery fans as usual that will threaten peoples lives just to get their way
Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,519
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36653 on: Today at 10:50:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:24 am
Crying faced entitled c*nts. Two successful managers in their history and think that they have the right to be winning everything. You got lucky with Fergie you fucking bellends, now you have to support and work at it, not throw your toys out of the pram like a fucking spoilt baby. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Biggest club in the world pal, don't you forget it.  :lmao
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,937
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36654 on: Today at 11:00:40 am »
Arnold doesnt seem.particularly smart does he ?

And on the other side, fans want more access then deal with it like this.  Will he ever talk to anyone again? I doubt it.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,451
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36655 on: Today at 11:41:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:31:27 am
They love protesting outside houses dont they. Remember when Rooney wanted to move to City? Bunch of gargoyles.

Crying until they get bought by the next sportswashers.

Ferdinand too. Went in balaclavas to demand they sign the contracts. Weapons.

They also attacked Edward wood would Woodwards house in 2020.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,507
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36656 on: Today at 11:51:04 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:49:41 am
Its a mob. And they wouldnt care if there are young kids inside the house. Shithousery fans as usual that will threaten peoples lives just to get their way

Looks like they really do want a Saudi Arabia to take them over.
Online Skeeve

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,715
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36657 on: Today at 11:58:37 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:51:04 am
Looks like they really do want a Saudi Arabia to take them over.

They made that quite clear when the Saudis were looking around for a PL team to buy, spending at least as much as their sportwashing neighbours is apparently their idea of their owners not backing the managers.  ::)
Offline RedForeverTT

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,862
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36658 on: Today at 12:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:58:37 am
They made that quite clear when the Saudis were looking around for a PL team to buy, spending at least as much as their sportwashing neighbours is apparently their idea of their owners not backing the managers.  ::)

They would welcome a Saudi, Syrian, North Korean, Russian joint venture. Basically they are happy whoring their club to the highest spender.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36659 on: Today at 12:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:51:04 am
Looks like they really do want a Saudi Arabia to take them over.

Too late, they already bought Newcastle.

They are forced to stick with Glazers.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,468
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36660 on: Today at 12:50:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:24 am
Crying faced entitled c*nts. Two successful managers in their history and think that they have the right to be winning everything. You got lucky with Fergie you fucking bellends, now you have to support and work at it, not throw your toys out of the pram like a fucking spoilt baby. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
They've always had the most self-entitled fanbase in Britain. And one of the most poisonous and jealous. I've never seen anything like their unbridled bitterness and envy of the 70s and 80s. Whilst we were earning our success, they were believing themselves entitled to it without the graft, just because a great ex Liverpool captain built their name up years earlier.

For a club that's had only three title winning managers in their entire history, they sure have massive delusions of their own importance. They get away with their monumental arrogance because they are the establishment club, the medias club. For most of their history they've been more pomp and pretense than actual substance. The entitled loud mouth who never stops bigging himself up and preening his feathers.

Yep, they got exceptionally lucky with Ferguson, yet they almost binned him off before he finally cracked it too. He was a defeat away from the sack.

Now, here they are. A most entitled club for the entitled age. Crying, moaning, whinging and rioting at their own ground because the billions spent on them appears not to have been enough. They want their own despot, their own murderous sheikh with yet more bloodstained money. Stamping their feet like spoilt children because other clubs and teams are better than theirs.

They don't want to work at it or earn it. They simply believe they are entitled to it now, like their neighbours from Abu Dhabi. They see themselves as above grafting for success and earning it. I suppose they reflect the vacuous age of self-importance and entitlement that we are all forced to suffer these days.
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,805
  • Bam!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36661 on: Today at 01:49:00 pm »
Timber rejected them because Van Gaal said he needs to play to go to the World Cup lol.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36662 on: Today at 01:54:09 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:49:00 pm
Timber rejected them because Van Gaal said he needs to play to go to the World Cup lol.
You saying he won't log enough minutes at Utd?
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,468
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36663 on: Today at 01:56:20 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:49:00 pm
Timber rejected them because Van Gaal said he needs to play to go to the World Cup lol.
Wood you believe it.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,980
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36664 on: Today at 01:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:54:09 pm
You saying he won't log enough minutes at Utd?

It just wooden be a good career move, he'd pine for a better club soon enough.
Online SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36665 on: Today at 01:59:42 pm »
barking up the wrong tree again.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,468
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36666 on: Today at 02:01:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:59:42 pm
barking up the wrong tree again.
Call in the special branch.
Offline newterp

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,685
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36667 on: Today at 02:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:01:36 pm
Call in the special branch.
What the fuck? We are now reduced to making tree puns??

I pine for the good old days where every thread didn't perennially devolve like this.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36668 on: Today at 02:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:44:38 am
That's pretty serious, going to someone's house, who knows what can go down when that kind of thing happens. Looks like Arnold did the right thing in meeting them elsewhere when he got wind of it but I imagine it'd be pretty scary if it actually did happen.
Can you imagine being a child or family member in that house and suddenly there's a baying mob of deranged, cupiditous louts in downmarket hoodies, bad trabs and Phil Foden haircuts gathered at at the gate screaming obsceneties and letting off pyro, while gripping cans of knock-off Special Brew with all six fingers. You'd be packing your bags and putting the house on the market before the night's out. Stuff of nightmares

Anywhere else it'd be stamped down upon by the bizzies but I expect GMP, as instructed by their Commissioner G. Neville Esq, will just say 'Move along now, lads' after an couple of hours of standing back and watching.

Online SamLad

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36669 on: Today at 02:07:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:26 pm
What the fuck? We are now reduced to making tree puns??

I pine for the good old days where every thread didn't perennially devolve like this.
if you don't like it, just leaf this thread to others.
Online MonsLibpool

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36670 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:58:50 pm
It just wooden be a good career move, he'd pine for a better club soon enough.
Nah. They just can't afford him. Money doesn't grow on trees you know?
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,468
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36671 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:26 pm
What the fuck? We are now reduced to making tree puns??

I pine for the good old days where every thread didn't perennially devolve like this.
You can teak that attitude elsewhere.
Offline Passmaster Molby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,461
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36672 on: Today at 02:23:36 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:49:00 pm
Timber rejected them because Van Gaal said he needs to play to go to the World Cup lol.

Theyll have to leaf that one until next season.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,375
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36673 on: Today at 02:26:08 pm »
Such a pathetic fanbase.

Theyre protesting because theyre not winning  - thats all. No protest every time they win the transfer window, pathetic entitled little shits.
Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,718
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36674 on: Today at 02:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 02:23:36 pm
Theyll have to leaf that one until next season.
They'll regret not getting him towards the end of the season when all the other players are on the beech
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,937
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36675 on: Today at 02:32:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:04:26 pm
What the fuck? We are now reduced to making tree puns??

I pine for the good old days where every thread didn't perennially devolve like this.
They are our Larch rivals to be fair.
