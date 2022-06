Some of them are so proud about protesting outside club employees' homes. I guess unlike the Evs they get the right house, but still, it's shithouse behaviour

"Football is a nice game without you, but with you itís the best game in the world"

Jurgen Klopp



"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but itís the only chance to get something!Ē

Jurgen Klopp