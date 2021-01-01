« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 911 912 913 914 915 [916]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2201339 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36600 on: Yesterday at 09:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm
I think United would need to take it real easy in the market just like FSG have since Covid hit. This in order to get the revenue and profit balance right before they go again. On the other hand they increase the risk of missing out on the CL money by a lot if they don't sign any players for their XI. Right now what they have is garbage and they refuse to bench their biggest liability Maguire because it'd be too embarrassing to admit that Lindelöf is the better (or less mediocre) player of the two. So long as political considerations and optics influence their lineups, ten Hag is in trouble. He needs to make a statement by benching Maguire immediately just to get the fellow players to wake up. They basically have Kyrgiakos (with all due respect) as their captain and undroppable while trying to play a high line...
They are willing to spend but they are just not attractive to players anymore. They've already been rejected by Kalvin Phillips, Adeyemi, Vitinha, Núñez, Timber(lol), Gravenberch...
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,025
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36601 on: Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Yesterday at 08:40:00 pm
Slow month over at rouge cafe. Only got us to Moan and obsess over while they play with their lil diddles and sign nobody. :lmao
Which stage of grief are they on now?, or are they still stuck in denial?
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36602 on: Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:22:36 pm
Vitinha deal. Paris Saint-Germain are closing on final details with FC Porto after agreement on personal terms with Vitinha and his agents.

Manchester United have never been interested in Vitinha. No bid, no talks and not mentioned internally by Erik ten Hag.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1537877489749327872

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Now Arsenal have laid the groundwork to sign Viera from Porto, lo and behold United are also interested in him now.

This much vaunted overhaul of their recruitment department that they built last summer to be a modernised analytically based by the savour and genius John Murtough is just guys in a room reading Football gossip sites online
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,711
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36603 on: Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:51:30 pm
Which stage of grief are they on now?, or are they still stuck in denial?

Don't they oscillate between it and anger, reverting to denial after a brief outing of the norwich scarves forces the owners into making new signings?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,696
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36604 on: Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm »
The Manc version of Kubler-Ross is well known. Their Seven Stages of Grief at their continued irrelevance are:

    1. Denial
    2. Anger
    3. Bargaining
    4. Depression
    5. Norwich scarves
    6. Rioting
    7. "Be Scared, Be Very Scared"
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,675
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36605 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
The Manc version of Kubler-Ross is well known. Their Seven Stages of Grief at their continued irrelevance are:

    1. Denial
    3. Anger
    3. Bargaining
    4. Depression
    5. Norwich scarves
    6. Rioting
    7. "Be Scared, Be Very Scared"
    8. We didn't want that player anyway.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,480
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36606 on: Yesterday at 10:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 12:23:04 pm


Fucking hell, this aged like fine milk.
Unfortunately for him, and his girlfriend, Greenwood thought "Attack Attack Attack" was an order.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,024
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36607 on: Yesterday at 10:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
The Manc version of Kubler-Ross is well known. Their Seven Stages of Grief at their continued irrelevance are:

    1. Denial
    2. Anger
    3. Bargaining
    4. Depression
    5. Norwich scarves
    6. Rioting
    7. "Be Scared, Be Very Scared"

Left out the Ludicrously Pathetic Street Art stage...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,862
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36608 on: Yesterday at 10:39:48 pm »
With pogba not signing, any potential new player knows they have £300k a week to burn.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,711
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36609 on: Today at 01:01:50 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
The Manc version of Kubler-Ross is well known. Their Seven Stages of Grief at their continued irrelevance are:

    1. Denial
    2. Anger
    3. Bargaining
    4. Depression
    5. Norwich scarves
    6. Rioting
    7. "Be Scared, Be Very Scared"

Everton don't need all 7 stages, theirs is:

1. Booing
2. Fewming
3. Using children as weapons
4. Blaming it all on the redshite.

Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,049
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36610 on: Today at 01:30:26 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:06:22 pm
Unfortunately for him, and his girlfriend, Greenwood thought "Attack Attack Attack" was an order.

Yeah never a good time to make light of rape and sexual abuse imo.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36611 on: Today at 03:03:04 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:12:25 pm
Definitely - we need a 30+ year old midfielder that doesn't work nearly hard enough to come join our midfield.

I hope he stays at Brentford to keep the feelgood vibes going. If he leaves so soon for a bigger club, the great story becomes more cynical / transactional. Last I read, staying at Brentford was a realistic option - let's see if he can resist the call of the £££.

Agreed that he would be a terrible fit for Liverpool, strange shout that one.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,499
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36612 on: Today at 04:20:23 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:58:59 pm
Did they sign Kaka? Can pick out Rashford and Martial and possibly Greenwood and thats it.

it's a bit odd timing wise

i thought it was old cos im sure that's dan james at the bottom but sancho threw a spanner in that works, then it dawned on me, knowing them this relates to the previous year when they thought they were getting sancho but didn't (and presumably before cavani signed on the last day, was it?) - outside of that nothing makes sense with that jumble of foward players

so rashford, sancho, martial, dan james, greenwood and the other guy i have no clue (ighalo?)
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 911 912 913 914 915 [916]   Go Up
« previous next »
 