They should stop harassing him. Why would you want a player who clearly doesn’t want to play for your club? Should have enough pride to say “we’ll get someone who wants to be here”.



Yeah even I'm cringing for them a bit here, it's getting a bit humiliating. The only way they get him is basically if he's pretty much forced out of Barca and has to turn up somewhere else. Not exactly what you want from a signing is it?They'll probably start calling him crap soon anyway, like with Nunez.