The way United fans now suddenly claims the Nunez signing is a massive risk makes me think he will become a huge success.
You know they are full of shit because if they really thought thought we'd made a big mistake in signing him they'd be ecstatic in celebration rather than furiously backtracking from their previous stance about how brilliant they thought he was.
A bit like how we were rolling about laughing and were chuffed when they paid ridiculous money for Maguire.
Maybe they should concentrate on their own transfer window disasters.