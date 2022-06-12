Maguire seems to have improved his passing skills already



He tried a cross-field pass just after this which went straight to the Italian right-back too.As for England, this is what happens when they finally get drawn in a group against decent opposition. Southgate is so defensive and negative with his tactics and team selection but becuase it's got him 'success' in the Euro's and World Cup he's stuck to it.