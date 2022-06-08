« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 905 906 907 908 909 [910]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2182854 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36360 on: June 8, 2022, 04:14:01 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June  8, 2022, 03:30:51 pm
They are deluded saying the fee is too high when they offered more 🤡. Who can they attract anyway?
Flies?
Flies that have no taste?
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36361 on: June 8, 2022, 08:24:33 pm »
Dont know why they keep going for players that are beyond them. Theyve got Rashy and a potential ballon dor winner in martial, just give them a chance
Logged

Offline the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36362 on: June 8, 2022, 09:09:34 pm »
Serious point how sad to see the level of ignorance and pathetic tribalism in the red cafe thread on Paris, Kudos to the few that can see through the tribalism and realise that can happen to them tomorrow but really sad to see the absolute nonsense getting an airing that is easily refutable by anyone with basic knowledge of what wen on, especially as United probably are one of the few clubs who would take similar numbers abroad and I only hope that the site wouldn't descend into that level of ignorance if something similar happened to United
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,541
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36363 on: June 8, 2022, 10:15:46 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on June  8, 2022, 03:30:51 pm
They are deluded saying the fee is too high when they offered more 🤡. Who can they attract anyway?

What a bunch of thick fans. Most deluded dickheads you could come across.  Don't want nunez. Because they got so many other options.  lol
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,377
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36364 on: June 9, 2022, 01:33:26 am »
Quote from: the 92A on June  8, 2022, 09:09:34 pm
Serious point how sad to see the level of ignorance and pathetic tribalism in the red cafe thread on Paris, Kudos to the few that can see through the tribalism and realise that can happen to them tomorrow but really sad to see the absolute nonsense getting an airing that is easily refutable by anyone with basic knowledge of what wen on, especially as United probably are one of the few clubs who would take similar numbers abroad and I only hope that the site wouldn't descend into that level of ignorance if something similar happened to United

I don't think it would. I think there'd be a few ''told you so'' comments, and they'd be valid comments too, but we've been there too often now to revel in it if it happened to anyone else.

It will happen to someone else too. I'm absolutely convinced that there will be yet another disaster affecting English fans, either at home or abroad. It won't be us either. Things are going in the wrong direction very quickly, and I can't believe the amount of smug complacency from other fanbases. On the whole, society just never learns. Things happen, many around to experience it or who are simply there at that point in history do grow up and develop a healthy empathy. Thing is, they are then replaced by the next, cocksure, generation who know fuck all and quite happily revel in their pig ignorance. The whole sorry cycle just repeats itself over and over...

« Last Edit: June 9, 2022, 01:35:12 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,966
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36365 on: June 9, 2022, 04:34:31 pm »
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,382
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36366 on: Yesterday at 12:11:49 am »
United fans, who I know, were salivating over the prospect of Nunez after his goals against us. One lad was even saying he was the next best #9 available after Haaland.

Now theyre claiming he isnt all that good and the fee is way too much. I thought they could spend what they want?

 ;D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,612
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36367 on: Yesterday at 12:16:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  9, 2022, 04:34:31 pm

What a day that was!

We are making glorious history season in, season out.

And this lot? Inglorious misery
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36368 on: Yesterday at 12:30:41 am »
Are they after Sangare?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36369 on: Yesterday at 12:40:30 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:30:41 am
Are they after Sangare?
They are after everyone and everything except trophies.
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36370 on: Yesterday at 06:12:24 am »
When the likes of Spartak Moscow are taking the p*** you know things are bad
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 711
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36371 on: Yesterday at 06:58:08 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June  2, 2022, 11:50:17 am
As long as they don't win anything I'm happy. It must be decades since they went 5 years without a pot. Couldn't give a fuck about them being in the top 4 or not. Once again I suspect it'll be similar to last season where there's obviously a fight for 4th place and perhaps 3rd gets dragged into it again at the end. Can't look past ourselves and City finishing there, I feel Chelsea will be either 3rd of 4th, that will leave Spurs/United/Arsenal.

No doubt Neville will still predict they finish above us
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,966
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36372 on: Yesterday at 08:06:03 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:30:41 am
Are they after Sangare?

Well, Ten Hag knows him well from the Eredivisie, and they desperately need midfielders, so I won't be surprised if that is true. He would be a good signing ...
Logged

Offline Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,525
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36373 on: Yesterday at 08:54:25 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Yesterday at 06:12:24 am
When the likes of Spartak Moscow are taking the p*** you know things are bad

Haha ;D

I would love to have been a fly on the wall where Bayern decided to make that offer for Mane.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36374 on: Yesterday at 12:11:04 pm »
In the cafs Nunez thread they're all saying they only want young, hungry players who'll crawl over hot coals to play for them and in the de Jong thread they're crawling over hot coals begging him to sign!  😂😂😂😂

Never change guys 👍
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36375 on: Yesterday at 12:21:03 pm »
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,917
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36376 on: Yesterday at 12:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 11, 2020, 09:44:47 am
Rashica and Sangare are the two players who stand out to me this window as 'why the hell has no one signed them as soon as the window has opened?'
I said this a while back because I couldn't believe a big team wouldn't snap Toulouse's hand off for Sangare.

Reportedly done very well in the Eredivisie, though I've not seen as much of him since his move.

Interesting to note that Utd seem to be adopting the early 10s Spurs transfer strategy, sign anyone Liverpool are linked to, with Nunez and now Sangare.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36377 on: Yesterday at 12:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:42:45 pm
I said this a while back because I couldn't believe a big team wouldn't snap Toulouse's hand off for Sangare.

Reportedly done very well in the Eredivisie, though I've not seen as much of him since his move.

Interesting to note that Utd seem to be adopting the early 10s Spurs transfer strategy, sign anyone Liverpool are linked to, with Nunez and now Sangare.

We could have some real fun starting fake rumours 😁
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,996
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36378 on: Yesterday at 01:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 12:30:41 am
Are they after Sangare?

If they are, it might be one of their more sensible recent endeavours. They are well stuck into the similar cycle Barcelona have taken of buying brand name players
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36379 on: Yesterday at 01:31:51 pm »
I guess the real question is: does Sangare have a strong-enough social media presence for them to consider a bid?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,917
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36380 on: Yesterday at 01:42:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:46:29 pm
We could have some real fun starting fake rumours 😁
We could.

On another note, I've heard that Liverpool are after Norwich's Grant Hanley and willing to pay upwards of £40m for him.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,114
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36381 on: Yesterday at 03:22:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:46:29 pm
We could have some real fun starting fake rumours 😁
I think we genuinely did this to Arsenal with Nicolas Pepe.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36382 on: Yesterday at 04:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:42:14 pm
We could.

On another note, I've heard that Liverpool are after Norwich's Grant Hanley and willing to pay upwards of £40m for him.

Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:22:29 pm
I think we genuinely did this to Arsenal with Nicolas Pepe.

 8)
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,966
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #36383 on: Today at 06:15:13 am »
Quote
Looks like United are prepared to leave Liverpool to Nunez. Do not want to get into a bidding war with LFC.

https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson/status/1535331626913251329

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 905 906 907 908 909 [910]   Go Up
« previous next »
 