Serious point how sad to see the level of ignorance and pathetic tribalism in the red cafe thread on Paris, Kudos to the few that can see through the tribalism and realise that can happen to them tomorrow but really sad to see the absolute nonsense getting an airing that is easily refutable by anyone with basic knowledge of what wen on, especially as United probably are one of the few clubs who would take similar numbers abroad and I only hope that the site wouldn't descend into that level of ignorance if something similar happened to United



I don't think it would. I think there'd be a few ''told you so'' comments, and they'd be valid comments too, but we've been there too often now to revel in it if it happened to anyone else.It will happen to someone else too. I'm absolutely convinced that there will be yet another disaster affecting English fans, either at home or abroad. It won't be us either. Things are going in the wrong direction very quickly, and I can't believe the amount of smug complacency from other fanbases. On the whole, society just never learns. Things happen, many around to experience it or who are simply there at that point in history do grow up and develop a healthy empathy. Thing is, they are then replaced by the next, cocksure, generation who know fuck all and quite happily revel in their pig ignorance. The whole sorry cycle just repeats itself over and over...