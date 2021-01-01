« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 904 905 906 907 908 [909]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2170142 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,196
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36320 on: Today at 04:39:02 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 04:24:26 pm
A double cycle then vanish

He cleaned them out.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36321 on: Today at 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:23:26 pm
It's amazing, isn't it.

Fans of clubs who are continually failing to win trophies are now telling those who do which ones are worth winning or not.  :lmao

Failures, pontificating at winners. You couldn't make it up.  :lmao

Man United are history. Irrelevant in the modern age, other than to make up the numbers.

The parade? If they don't understand what that was all about, there is simply no helping them.

Winning without... winning
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,891
  • BoRac
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36322 on: Today at 06:27:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:54:53 pm
Paul Pogba will be paid a £3.78m loyalty bonus when he leaves at the end of his MUFC contract [@ChrisWheelerDM]

He should surely get a testimonial, too.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,906
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36323 on: Today at 07:11:49 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 06:27:06 pm
He should surely get a testimonial, too.

Sort of a restimonial, as it were...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,809
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36324 on: Today at 07:15:19 pm »
"Loyalty bonus"

« Last Edit: Today at 07:17:51 pm by Flaccido Dongingo »
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36325 on: Today at 07:23:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 03:54:53 pm
Paul Pogba will be paid a £3.78m loyalty bonus when he leaves at the end of his MUFC contract [@ChrisWheelerDM]

It keeps getting better and better
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
Pages: 1 ... 904 905 906 907 908 [909]   Go Up
« previous next »
 