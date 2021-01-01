Just for a laugh....



GKS - De Gea, Heaton (2023), Henderson (2025)



RBS - Dalot (2023) Wan Bissaka (2024)



CBS - Tuanzebe (2023) Bailly, Lindelof (2024) Varane, Maguire (2025)



LBS - Shaw (2023) Telles, Williams (2024)



CMS - Pogba, Matic, Lingard, Mata (EXP) Fred, Pereira (2023) Garner (2024) McTominay, van De Beek (2025) Fernandes, Hannibal (2026)



ATTACKERS - Cavani (EXP) Rashford, Ronaldo, Chong (2023) Martial (2024) Greenwood, Diallo, Pellistri (2025) Sancho, Elanga (2026)



I genuinely love that anyones looking at that going 'we're primed to challenge City next season, sorry Liverpool'. You've got Shaw, Rashford, De Gea and Dalot all with contracts expiring next season, which you'd think they'd want to renew if only for financial reasons for any future transfers. You've got Greenwood essentially a non-entity now. You've got Ronaldo scoring a huge chunk of their goals surely unlikely to get another renewal (although you wouldnt put it past them) and the other attackers average at best. Midfield you've got all your experience leaving this summer, however shit they are, so now just leaving inexperienced shit. Defence is amazing. Four poor CBs all tied down until 2024 or 2025, and on hefty wages. The only real sell on value they have are with players you'd think they want to keep (Henderson, Fernandes, Sancho).



His best bet would be to write the season off, sell no-one and try desperately to get some semblance of form out of the likes of Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Van De Beek, Martial, Pereira etc so they either end up with some decent squad players or a better chance of someone paying actual money for them. When I see them being linked with a big money move for Kante....just amazing.