I think they really need to build a spine and go from there.



A midfielder like Rice would be a great start, a dominant centre back with pace and a reliable forward who scores goals and fits into whatever system they are wanting to play.



All around the 23-26 age bracket.



Yea, ten Hag's quote about getting the best of the existing players is good (though expected). Can't just demand all changes. He'll want to see if there's a core of players (and maybe leaders) that embraces the changes. The CB situation is tricky with Maguire, Varane, and Lindelof. They could bring in a huge name, but someone young, talented, and quick that they can ease in could help. It won't necessarily be easy to just bomb Maguire out. Best get someone with potential that gives ten Hag options before he jettisons 1 or 2 of those 3. Midfield is a mess in terms of the press. Against City, it was absolutely a joke. The "McFred" midfield couldn't handle the press whatsoever, and City would cut passing lanes with the ball to AWB, and he'd lose it immediately. They need players comfortably playing on the ball. Fred can fit into the team, but they need much better in midfield. I know there's loose De Jong links but those wages scream United and could be another high-priced failure although at least you unite him with ten Hag.Definite need a forward too. From their perspective, someone who can link up well with Sancho.Within 1-2 years, they should be very clear on who's part of long-term plans and who's not. It could be painful until then, so they need patience (which they typically don't have, and Neville and the MUFC press will start demanding 10 new signings or something after a 1-1 draw with Southampton).