Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2158119 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36120 on: May 25, 2022, 11:25:32 am »
£1bn spent. 5 years, no trophy. What an achievement  :wellin

When is the DVD coming out?
« Last Edit: May 25, 2022, 11:44:18 am by MonsLibpool »
Offline BigCDump

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36121 on: May 25, 2022, 01:16:43 pm »
They're already producing books and VHS's of their only true Treble that Liverpool are now unable to match.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36122 on: May 25, 2022, 01:35:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 24, 2022, 09:52:12 pm
But the Div2 is not a major trophy.
I answered a question that someone asked. "Major" trophy wasn't mentioned.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May 24, 2022, 07:02:08 pm
Is this their longest trophy drought since pre-war?
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36123 on: May 25, 2022, 05:42:22 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on May 24, 2022, 08:38:55 pm
I must admit I'm a little swayed by Ronaldo's late season performances particularly in lieu of his personal tragedy that he couldn't be such a problem, but of course the modern forward must press. There are no forward passengers today at the top level. Simply no such thing. I don't know if he will leave to continue his CL scoring record or stay. If Greenwood hadn't turned out to be a little... well I'll say nothing, but then I'd be fine with selling him. For now to replace his goals I couldn't name you a player United could get.

Lot of shit for Ten Hag to be trusted to fix and I don't think he'll have the personality that will get him the time to do that through the coming tough transitional times. I more see him getting sacked in April 2023

For all his obvious qualities Ronaldo is way past his best. He's also used to playing in dominant sides for most of his career where he gets plenty of the ball. So I can't see your new man changing that overnight. I think it's a question of whether or not Ronaldo's ego would allow him to be a bit-part player, or an impact player when things are not going so well.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36124 on: May 25, 2022, 06:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on May 25, 2022, 09:11:48 am
I don't get who keeps leaking that the club wanted Rashford to stop doing charity work. It doesn't make sense that this would help him on the pitch unless he was either skipping training or putting himself at a physical risk and it just makes them look bad.
if that's an accurate story, my guess is it's because someone high up in their hierarchy doesn't want MU to be associated with his political views.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36125 on: May 25, 2022, 06:41:24 pm »
Ten Bags is in almost a no-win situation.  he has 2 choices:

1. sweep the place clean by getting rid of the poor performers / poor attitudes.  unless he performs a miracle in recruiting to replace them. results will be crap (after a brief new-manager bounce) and the crowd will turn on him.  gone in a few months.

2. take a slowly-slowly approach, giving most of the current players / youths a chance to show they can execute what he wants. results will be crap and the crowd will turn on him. gone in a few months.

I'm looking forward to next season more every day.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36126 on: May 25, 2022, 06:50:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May 25, 2022, 06:41:24 pm
Ten Bags is in almost a no-win situation.  he has 2 choices:

1. sweep the place clean by getting rid of the poor performers / poor attitudes.  unless he performs a miracle in recruiting to replace them. results will be crap (after a brief new-manager bounce) and the crowd will turn on him.  gone in a few months.


Changing the whole squad then
Online tonysleft

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36127 on: May 25, 2022, 07:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on May 25, 2022, 05:42:22 pm
For all his obvious qualities Ronaldo is way past his best. He's also used to playing in dominant sides for most of his career where he gets plenty of the ball. So I can't see your new man changing that overnight. I think it's a question of whether or not Ronaldo's ego would allow him to be a bit-part player, or an impact player when things are not going so well.
from the leaks it would appear he won't take that well at all and would rather engineer an amicable move away than not be playing.

Quote from: SamLad on May 25, 2022, 06:32:47 pm
if that's an accurate story, my guess is it's because someone high up in their hierarchy doesn't want MU to be associated with his political views.
if you've followed Rashford this long and don't realise it was all a big PR thing Kelly Hogarth cooked up for his benefit then I dunno what to tell you. the lad has one of the worst attitudes on the pitch I've ever seen the past 18 months. would very much like to see him sold - he can go do as many ghostwritten kids book launches as he wants at Brighton.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36128 on: Yesterday at 12:22:50 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on May 25, 2022, 07:39:05 pm
if you've followed Rashford this long and don't realise it was all a big PR thing Kelly Hogarth cooked up for his benefit then I dunno what to tell you. the lad has one of the worst attitudes on the pitch I've ever seen the past 18 months. would very much like to see him sold - he can go do as many ghostwritten kids book launches as he wants at Brighton.
I don't follow him at all, mate :)

and I have not the first clue who Kelly Hogarth is :)
Offline a little break

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36129 on: Yesterday at 12:59:40 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:22:50 am
I don't follow him at all, mate :)

and I have not the first clue who Kelly Hogarth is :)

x2
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36130 on: Yesterday at 08:52:06 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on May 25, 2022, 07:39:05 pm
from the leaks it would appear he won't take that well at all and would rather engineer an amicable move away than not be playing.
if you've followed Rashford this long and don't realise it was all a big PR thing Kelly Hogarth cooked up for his benefit then I dunno what to tell you. the lad has one of the worst attitudes on the pitch I've ever seen the past 18 months. would very much like to see him sold - he can go do as many ghostwritten kids book launches as he wants at Brighton.
I like Rashford, he's clearly a good lad, what with his criticisms of Tory policies forcing them into embarrassing u turns, using his platform positively, but fucking hell he's really really regressed as a player.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36131 on: Yesterday at 09:21:57 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on May 25, 2022, 07:39:05 pm
if you've followed Rashford this long and don't realise it was all a big PR thing Kelly Hogarth cooked up for his benefit then I dunno what to tell you. the lad has one of the worst attitudes on the pitch I've ever seen the past 18 months. would very much like to see him sold - he can go do as many ghostwritten kids book launches as he wants at Brighton.

He's had a bit of a rubbish season hasn't he? Can't see that he's ready for that sort of step up yet.
Offline JP!

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36132 on: Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm »
Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
On fans' forum minutes, Murtough quoted as saying 'Ten Hag will aim to maximise potential of existing players in near-term while building towards long-term success... There remains huge potential in existing squad'. Ten Hag pointed out #mufc came second last season.

Oh my.

They'll never learn. Still hanging on to that 2nd place they got when we had League One players in defence and Chelsea changed managers halfway through the season.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36133 on: Yesterday at 01:50:07 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm
Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
On fans' forum minutes, Murtough quoted as saying 'Ten Hag will aim to maximise potential of existing players in near-term while building towards long-term success... There remains huge potential in existing squad'. Ten Hag pointed out #mufc came second last season.

Oh my.

They'll never learn. Still hanging on to that 2nd place they got when we had League One players in defence and Chelsea changed managers halfway through the season.

not sure what is wrong with saying that (apart from pointing out the coming 2nd bit!). Its not saying they wont sign players - they will sign plenty, they always do. But they cant change a whole squad in 1 or 2 windows.   He simply has to make good use of players already at his dissposal while they build. 

BUT the big part of that is - they have to get the signings right, otherwise it wont work. Onus is on the new sporting director and his team and ten Hag to get the majority of those signings right.
Offline JP!

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36134 on: Yesterday at 01:56:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:50:07 pm
not sure what is wrong with saying that (apart from pointing out the coming 2nd bit!). Its not saying they wont sign players - they will sign plenty, they always do. But they cant change a whole squad in 1 or 2 windows.   He simply has to make good use of players already at his dissposal while they build. 

BUT the big part of that is - they have to get the signings right, otherwise it wont work. Onus is on the new sporting director and his team and ten Hag to get the majority of those signings right.

Not so much that as they still don't seem to realise the scale of how far behind the top clubs they are, because the fallback is 'we finished 2nd last season'
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36135 on: Yesterday at 02:02:38 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:56:35 pm
Not so much that as they still don't seem to realise the scale of how far behind the top clubs they are, because the fallback is 'we finished 2nd last season'

oh yeah like I said - that line was daft, when they know the caveats as to why they finished where they did! But that is how they have to build regardless.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36136 on: Yesterday at 02:08:24 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm
Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
On fans' forum minutes, Murtough quoted as saying 'Ten Hag will aim to maximise potential of existing players in near-term while building towards long-term success... There remains huge potential in existing squad'. Ten Hag pointed out #mufc came second last season.

Oh my.

They'll never learn. Still hanging on to that 2nd place they got when we had League One players in defence and Chelsea changed managers halfway through the season.

isnt that what Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, ole, ralfie was tasked to do. Anyway if they believe that then we are in for another season of fun. Expect green and gold scarves after glazers spending another billion when neville and carra decide to highlight they are not spending enough ;D
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36137 on: Yesterday at 03:03:23 pm »
I think they really need to build a spine and go from there.

A midfielder like Rice would be a great start, a dominant centre back with pace and a reliable forward who scores goals and fits into whatever system they are wanting to play.

All around the 23-26 age bracket.
Offline skipper757

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36138 on: Yesterday at 03:22:48 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:03:23 pm
I think they really need to build a spine and go from there.

A midfielder like Rice would be a great start, a dominant centre back with pace and a reliable forward who scores goals and fits into whatever system they are wanting to play.

All around the 23-26 age bracket.

Yea, ten Hag's quote about getting the best of the existing players is good (though expected).  Can't just demand all changes.  He'll want to see if there's a core of players (and maybe leaders) that embraces the changes.  The CB situation is tricky with Maguire, Varane, and Lindelof.  They could bring in a huge name, but someone young, talented, and quick that they can ease in could help.  It won't necessarily be easy to just bomb Maguire out.  Best get someone with potential that gives ten Hag options before he jettisons 1 or 2 of those 3.  Midfield is a mess in terms of the press.  Against City, it was absolutely a joke.  The "McFred" midfield couldn't handle the press whatsoever, and City would cut passing lanes with the ball to AWB, and he'd lose it immediately.  They need players comfortably playing on the ball.  Fred can fit into the team, but they need much better in midfield.  I know there's loose De Jong links but those wages scream United and could be another high-priced failure although at least you unite him with ten Hag.

Definite need a forward too.  From their perspective, someone who can link up well with Sancho.

Within 1-2 years, they should be very clear on who's part of long-term plans and who's not.  It could be painful until then, so they need patience (which they typically don't have, and Neville and the MUFC press will start demanding 10 new signings or something after a 1-1 draw with Southampton).
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36139 on: Yesterday at 03:31:46 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:03:23 pm
I think they really need to build a spine and go from there.

A midfielder like Rice would be a great start, a dominant centre back with pace and a reliable forward who scores goals and fits into whatever system they are wanting to play.

All around the 23-26 age bracket.

You reckon Donny's beak would prefer Rice as his partner?
Offline El Lobo

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36140 on: Yesterday at 03:50:04 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:03:23 pm
I think they really need to build a spine and go from there.

A midfielder like Rice would be a great start, a dominant centre back with pace and a reliable forward who scores goals and fits into whatever system they are wanting to play.

All around the 23-26 age bracket.

Yeah definitely. Drop about £100 million on Rice. The CB, honestly I think they've got what they need in Maguire but maybe go and get someone like Soyuncu. In terms of a striker, maybe someone like Dybala on a very expensive free transfer. Or potentially see if they can re-sign Lukaku.
Offline rob1966

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36141 on: Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:03:23 pm
I think they really need to build a spine and go from there.

A midfielder like Rice would be a great start, a dominant centre back with pace and a reliable forward who scores goals and fits into whatever system they are wanting to play.

All around the 23-26 age bracket.

No no no no no no no.

What they need to do is stick with the top top quality players they already have and mould them into a title winning team.
Offline Nitramdorf

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36142 on: Yesterday at 04:30:05 pm »
The easiest way for them to move up the table is to resign penalty and whos to say he wont make a comeback next year.
Offline beardsleyismessimk1

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36143 on: Yesterday at 06:46:43 pm »
Players can find it hard with him because, like Guardiola, he comes across as a bit obsessive. To get a style like you do at Ajax - Dutch Total Football, basically - it needs lots of work and lots of attacking players. It leaves a lot of space and you want your defenders playing really high up. It entails a lot of risk and you have to be a bit of a maniac to instil in your players that every pass has to be just right, that there can be no mistakes.

But his man management is excellent and all his players say they have learnt so much from him.

Whereas many coaches focus on the first XI, Ten Hag will spend an incredible amount of time on the training pitch. At Manchester United he won't just pay attention to the star players like Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Maguire, he'll also go to the 19th or 20th most important player. He's taken on players with different characters and he doesn't mind how many hours he has to spend with them, he will give all his time to them.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36144 on: Yesterday at 06:59:17 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:30:05 pm
The easiest way for them to move up the table is to resign penalty and whos to say he wont make a comeback next year.

I'll only start worrying about these again if they bring back Behind Closed Doors. You could argue he was just as seminal as Penalty last season.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36145 on: Yesterday at 07:00:49 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on May 25, 2022, 01:16:43 pm
They're already producing books and VHS's of their only true Treble that Liverpool are now unable to match.

It was a very good achievement, I think to celebrate their fans should go and visit the European Cup that they won in 99 in the flesh. I wonder where that is these days?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36146 on: Yesterday at 07:04:52 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 01:43:55 pm
Samuel Luckhurst
@samuelluckhurst
On fans' forum minutes, Murtough quoted as saying 'Ten Hag will aim to maximise potential of existing players in near-term while building towards long-term success... There remains huge potential in existing squad'. Ten Hag pointed out #mufc came second last season.

Oh my.

They'll never learn. Still hanging on to that 2nd place they got when we had League One players in defence and Chelsea changed managers halfway through the season.

Their players are on high wages. It will be very difficult to sell most of them. They will have to wait for their contracts to end ...

2022:

Pogba
Cavani
Matic
Lingard
Mata
Grant

2023:

Ronaldo
De Gea
Fred
Rashford
Shaw
Dalot
Jones
Heaton

Until most of those contracts are up, they can't really start a full makeover of the squad ...
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36147 on: Yesterday at 07:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on May 25, 2022, 05:42:22 pm
For all his obvious qualities Ronaldo is way past his best. He's also used to playing in dominant sides for most of his career where he gets plenty of the ball. So I can't see your new man changing that overnight. I think it's a question of whether or not Ronaldo's ego would allow him to be a bit-part player, or an impact player when things are not going so well.

Yup.

They went from second to sixth.

They have a negative goal difference.

So Ronaldo scores a lot but you gave up 4 places and probably many many goals just so Ronaldo looks good. If their fans think that is worth it then so be it. They have a different calculator from mine.
Online tonysleft

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36148 on: Yesterday at 07:38:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:22:50 am
I don't follow him at all, mate :)

and I have not the first clue who Kelly Hogarth is :)
Fair I wouldn't expect you to or any opposition fan. She's his PR agent who has masterminded most of his moves in the past few years. I did get sucked in a bit meself into worshipping the lad from how admirable the stories seemed but yeah most decent united fans will tell you now having observed his behaviour the past 18 months, the convenient self aggrandising press drops any time hes under pressure etc, that its a crock of shit owing way more to the actions of a very very competent PR agent than him.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:58:53 pm
No no no no no no no.

What they need to do is stick with the top top quality players they already have and mould them into a title winning team.
I'd love to sign Rice but besides him, and he would absorb at least 2/3 of any summer budget, I couldn't tell you who United could sign to get closer to City and Liverpool atm
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36149 on: Yesterday at 07:54:44 pm »
Jamie Carragher has sunk to new lows

https://metro.co.uk/2022/05/26/man-utd-news-liverpool-jamie-carragher-sends-marcus-rashford-message-erik-ten-hag-16712862/

Hes Arsenal or Tottenham  Marcus Rashford not good enough for Manchester United, says Jamie Carragher

Carra has forgotten that Spurs and Arsenal are ahead of Utd on the table. I would argue that Rashford are not even good enough for Brighton and hardworking Crystal Palace. Leeds is more his level.
Offline JohnSullie

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36150 on: Yesterday at 08:13:40 pm »
Just keep Harry Maguire for the love of God you Manc twits
Offline Tobelius

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36151 on: Yesterday at 08:25:58 pm »


Offline rob1966

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36152 on: Yesterday at 08:39:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:00:49 pm
It was a very good achievement, I think to celebrate their fans should go and visit the European Cup that they won in 99 in the flesh. I wonder where that is these days?

 ;D

Offline SamLad

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36153 on: Yesterday at 08:39:31 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:59:17 pm
I'll only start worrying about these again if they bring back Behind Closed Doors. You could argue he was just as seminal as Penalty last season.
you're right, he was pretty wank.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36154 on: Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm »
LMFAO

Paul Pogba's barber has dropped a clue on Instagram about the 29-year-old midfielder's future, suggesting the Frenchman will rejoin Juventus when his contract at Manchester United expires in the summer. (Manchester Evening News)
Online rushyman

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36155 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 pm »
This bloke is doing a lot of mouthing off

Getting the vibe of a bloke who was the top dog in his category D open prison among the non payment of council tax prisoners, and has now been transferred to a maximum security A prison with people on the brink of institutionalised murderous insanity and cartel member and hes walked in and started kicking chairs about
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36156 on: Yesterday at 11:44:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:28:34 pm
LMFAO

Paul Pogba's barber has dropped a clue on Instagram about the 29-year-old midfielder's future, suggesting the Frenchman will rejoin Juventus when his contract at Manchester United expires in the summer. (Manchester Evening News)

That was hardly a secret. The Italian journos have reported the news some time ago ...
Online The North Bank

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36157 on: Today at 01:08:40 am »
Kicking off on Twitter between rio shoulda pissed in bottle Ferdinand and J captain leader c*nt T .

I think Jshagged my team mates wife and casually racist full kit wanker T took offense to rio ranking him 5th in his best center backs list.


Rio Ferdinand
@rioferdy5
@JohnTerry26
 The moment one has to start pushing their own records and stats its really time to start addressing the fragile ego.
Your lucky I even put you in the top 5 after the racism case with my brother so be thankful you made it.


John Terry
@JohnTerry26
·
54m
Replying to
@rioferdy5
A fragile Ego is putting yourself at Number 1
@rioferdy5 Thanks for putting me in your top 5









Online Bobinhood

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #36158 on: Today at 01:18:59 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:50:04 pm
Yeah definitely. Drop about £100 million on Rice. The CB, honestly I think they've got what they need in Maguire but maybe go and get someone like Soyuncu. In terms of a striker, maybe someone like Dybala on a very expensive free transfer. Or potentially see if they can re-sign Lukaku.


Perfect. Best accomplished with insane wages to beat off the crickets competition as well. then they can claim an exceptional window all right.
