The question is just how much ten Hag can get a tune out of the current set of players while bringing in just a few of the right players. When Klopp first took over at Liverpool, there was no mistaking who was the boss and also what the standards were. In exchange though, Klopp gave players chances. It's not like he came in and was like "I need 10 new players." He was very demanding but also gave players a chance to prove themselves. It worked out well because the likes of Lallana, Milner, Lucas, Can, Hendo, etc embraced the change and helped set the tone for others. Bobby too. Even the maligned-Lovren was getting numerous opportunities to prove himself, and it worked out (mostly).



The problem with United is:

Who of the current players are willing to embrace change? If their mentalities are right, they should be like Lallana and looking to jump-start their careers. But if they're not like that, they'll just resist change and make it more difficult. The more change is resisted, the more the manager will have to make massive changes and transfers, and while that could work, that can always go wrong, particularly given United's fixation with big names and big contracts. The other option is do like what Rangnick did and compromise somewhat for team harmony, but it's all a mess.



When Klopp first became manager, there were a lot of people speculating major turnover (since Klopp did that in his Bundesliga days), but Klopp focused first and foremost on coaching the team, not demanding transfers.



If ten Hag can coach players up, that is a huge bonus to build the backbone of the team. Trying to fix every problem immediately is just very difficult to do.



The other bonus of Klopp was that he had universal support among just about everyone associated with LFC. Everyone knew we had to be patient and that he was 100% the best man for the job. Even during early bumps, the support was (at least mostly!) unwavering. If ten Hag is not seen that way, a planned patient build can easily go awry.



Re the bolded - how do we know that though is what I wonder. Its as likely there are some poor influences or too strong personalities from some of the older players who may have had too much of an affect for sure, and yes, one of ten Hags jobs is to stop that. But two or three of those players will be gone anyway (Pogba being one of the main ones). But there is also as likely a group of players who will embrace it, likes of Sancho, Fernandes, Fred (stop laughing), Mctominay, Dalot, Rashford etc.There has been a major turnover with Kloppo here - cos the squad wasnt good enough to compete for CLs and leagues, but yes, it wasnt done in a year of course, that was never going to be the case as financially it wasnt possible. It took a few windows, but by the time we won the CL, there was only Hendo, Bobby, Milly and Origi who played significant roles in winning it.What the other players you mention did of course - was help while the team was in transition over the course of 2-3 years, by helping the team get CL qualification to begin with and getting to that first final. So the big first ask for ten Hag is getting CL with a combination of what he has and some new signings. And getting those signings right is the bigger ask. He will though be able to spend a lot more and a lot quicker than happened here at Liverpool.I just think a few are being too dismissive, but thats ok, its what opposition fans do after all! Im sure plenty of Man Utd fans where doing similar when Klopp took over, saying how useless the squad was and that hed either fail, or itd take an absolute age to get anywhere.I have no idea about ten Hag - and if the personality traits that Rafa says above, will be a huge problem. So on that score only time will tell - but the equally important part is seeing if they have the other big issue sorted - the recruitment. They have new people in at the top, so again, time will tell if thats going to work.