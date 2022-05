My Utd mates harping on about the 1999 treble and that no matter if we win next weekend it doesn’t touch what they did that season. They won the league that year with 79 points. We’d have had 3 weeks of playing the kids if 79 points was all it took to win a league.



This Liverpool team pishes all over the 99 Utd team. Won more(+6), drew less (-5), lost less(-1), scored more (+14), conceded less (-9)