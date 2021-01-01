I seem to remember there being an arl fella on the FullTime Dickheads a few years ago shortly after they had signed AWB



He had him clocked as a car crash of a full back from the get go. He was even lamenting the fact they'd sold Smalling



Naturally enough they were all laughing at him like he was some sort of demented old fool



Can see him ending up at Brighton or Brentford or one of those



Brighton and Brentford and too detailed in their research and scouting. They wouldnt just put themselves in a position of having AWB stinking out the place on a big wage.There is a club that is jubilant and ready to splash out after securing premier league money for another season. Palace is another option as Clyne needs replacing and they dont really need overly ambitious full backs for their system.Other than Palace, Everton and Burnley, every other club has better right backs than him.