Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2143062 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 10,618
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35960 on: Today at 05:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:02:18 pm
I seem to remember there being an arl fella on the FullTime Dickheads a few years ago shortly after they had signed AWB

He had him clocked as a car crash of a full back from the get go. He was even lamenting the fact they'd sold Smalling

Naturally enough they were all laughing at him like he was some sort of demented old fool

Can see him ending up at Brighton or Brentford or one of those
Was it Ray Bobbins?
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,663
  • Bam!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35961 on: Today at 05:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:02:18 pm
I seem to remember there being an arl fella on the FullTime Dickheads a few years ago shortly after they had signed AWB

He had him clocked as a car crash of a full back from the get go. He was even lamenting the fact they'd sold Smalling

Naturally enough they were all laughing at him like he was some sort of demented old fool

Can see him ending up at Brighton or Brentford or one of those

Brighton and Brentford and too detailed in their research and scouting. They wouldnt just put themselves in a position of having AWB stinking out the place on a big wage.

There is a club that is jubilant and ready to splash out after securing premier league money for another season. Palace is another option as Clyne needs replacing and they dont really need overly ambitious full backs for their system.

Other than Palace, Everton and Burnley, every other club has better right backs than him.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,946
  • A manc
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35962 on: Today at 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 05:38:15 pm
Brighton and Brentford and too detailed in their research and scouting. They wouldnt just put themselves in a position of having AWB stinking out the place on a big wage.

There is a club that is jubilant and ready to splash out after securing premier league money for another season. Palace is another option as Clyne needs replacing and they dont really need overly ambitious full backs for their system.

Other than Palace, Everton and Burnley, every other club has better right backs than him.
if Utd are very lucky newcastle come in. Though I think every big club is telling themselves Newcastle will buy their dross for big money
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,461
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35963 on: Today at 06:10:37 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:02:42 pm
if Utd are very lucky newcastle come in. Though I think every big club is telling themselves Newcastle will buy their dross for big money
Yeah that's really weird. I mean if Newcastle are going to be this massive sportwashing vehicle why would they be buying a load of dross players for big money?

They'll buy great players for big money, not dross. Mind you they did inexplicably buy Chris Wood so there's that...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 12,213
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35964 on: Today at 06:13:01 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:02:42 pm
if Utd are very lucky newcastle come in. Though I think every big club is telling themselves Newcastle will buy their dross for big money

Newcastle already have Trippier and Krafth. You will struggle to offload AWB and his wages of £90,000 per week ...
Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,946
  • A manc
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35965 on: Today at 06:13:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:10:37 pm
Yeah that's really weird. I mean if Newcastle are going to be this massive sportwashing vehicle why would they be buying a load of dross players for big money?

They'll buy great players for big money, not dross. Mind you they did inexplicably buy Chris Wood so there's that...
I dunno, City bought a nice bit of dross at the start of their cycle. Who knows who will be the next beneficiary of a 40m Robinho transfer!
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,663
  • Bam!
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35966 on: Today at 06:13:18 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 06:02:42 pm
if Utd are very lucky newcastle come in. Though I think every big club is telling themselves Newcastle will buy their dross for big money

They have Trippier though
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,946
  • A manc
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35967 on: Today at 06:18:33 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:13:18 pm
They have Trippier though
True United should have just bought him. I think he's 32 ish now though. Maybe a good sporting director could convince them a young right back who can't play outside his own half is what they need long term. And a CB who will win you headers
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light
