Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2141290 times)

Offline sinnermichael

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35920 on: Yesterday at 02:30:21 pm »
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35921 on: Yesterday at 02:31:57 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.

In related news, I'm willing to listen to offers for a loaf of bread which I bought in 2019 and have since shit on.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35922 on: Yesterday at 02:35:29 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.

Is he willing to give up that massive contract hell be on I wonder.  An average player like him wont get that sort of contract again.

I can see a loan move in his future with Man Utd paying a huge chunk of the wages. 
Online newterp

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35923 on: Yesterday at 02:36:51 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.

Wtf?? Why would you let the best RB in the league leave??

Offline BigCDump

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35924 on: Yesterday at 03:04:17 pm »
Trent is not fit to lace his boots. Poor AWB.  :'(
Offline elsewhere

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35925 on: Yesterday at 03:15:56 pm »
Damn, if the first thing he wants is AWB to leave, he is not that bad of a manager but why would he want Luke Shaw and Maguire to stay though?
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35926 on: Yesterday at 04:02:17 pm »
AWB > Trent
Maguire > VVD
Shaw > Robertson

At one point, they really were saying that and truly believing it.


Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35927 on: Yesterday at 04:06:08 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.
Who would pay £5m for him?, he's absolutely shit
Offline elsewhere

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35928 on: Yesterday at 04:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 04:06:08 pm
Who would pay £5m for him?, he's absolutely shit
i suppose there is always Everton for such transactions
Online SamLad

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35929 on: Yesterday at 04:13:35 pm »
Rumours are that AWB's agent is calling around to the PL clubs but is being told he's not on their list right now, they've recently heard of an old loaf with shit on it being available and their scouts busy looking into it.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35930 on: Yesterday at 04:14:31 pm »
Havent had any offers for it yet, they're lying
Offline Persephone

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35931 on: Yesterday at 05:25:40 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 10:24:41 am
They've got a thread about our players being on inhalers or something which is boosting our performance  ;D

They're turning out to be very similar to that bunch at GOT. Any conspiracy theories to make them feel better. According to them as well, VAR and referees are very favourable to us :lmao
Maybe they should all be on "inhalers" then, because apparently it gives you magical football skills that all United and Everton players can barely master. It must be medication that gives Trent his passing ability, Virgil his reading of the play, Thiago his ability to control the game and so on. These are type of bone heads who believe in Loch Ness.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35932 on: Yesterday at 07:02:18 pm »
I seem to remember there being an arl fella on the FullTime Dickheads a few years ago shortly after they had signed AWB

He had him clocked as a car crash of a full back from the get go. He was even lamenting the fact they'd sold Smalling

Naturally enough they were all laughing at him like he was some sort of demented old fool

Can see him ending up at Brighton or Brentford or one of those
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35933 on: Yesterday at 07:05:01 pm »
Brighton have a far better right back in Lamptey. Brentford maybe but they could probably scout a better player.
Offline Hazell

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35934 on: Yesterday at 07:26:37 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:02:18 pm
Can see him ending up at Brighton or Brentford or one of those

Can see him being at Everton next season. Coleman's getting on and they're still probably Man Utd's lapdogs.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35935 on: Yesterday at 07:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 05:25:40 pm
Maybe they should all be on "inhalers" then, because apparently it gives you magical football skills that all United and Everton players can barely master. It must be medication that gives Trent his passing ability, Virgil his reading of the play, Thiago his ability to control the game and so on. These are type of bone heads who believe in Loch Ness.
I never used to believe in Loch Ness until I was driving up the A82 to Inverness one day and fuck me there it was!
Offline Nogg3000

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35936 on: Yesterday at 08:09:38 pm »
Cheeky bid for AWB? Could be the RB version of Kostas to Trent.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35937 on: Yesterday at 08:49:15 pm »
But hes the the best defensive right back inthe league!
Online tonysleft

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35938 on: Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 02:30:21 pm
I laughed my tits of when Aguero scored his goal.....but if it was next season hand on heart I'd rather United won it than Abu Dhabi.
would you really? that surprises me. would you want us to score a similar goal on the final day to snatch it from City? I mean fair play if you do I just wouldn't want it myself for Liverpool. City winning stuff since Guardiola came is just what was always going to happen, what the finances behind them would ensure would happen even if he had failed

I don't really get the idea that their owners will leave if United or Liverpool are snatching trophies from them. they are in this for the long haul. I believe they would have been appointing Guardiola in 2016 even if they'd never won the league, because they have the finances to ensure that will happen. that's not to say you should hope they win stuff (its a terrible choice to have to make between our two biggest rivals) but they will always carry the historical asterisk for me... and they will also never come close to beating 20 league titles like Liverpool under Klopp could do!
Online Schmidt

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35939 on: Yesterday at 11:54:43 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:47:35 pm
would you really? that surprises me. would you want us to score a similar goal on the final day to snatch it from City? I mean fair play if you do I just wouldn't want it myself for Liverpool. City winning stuff since Guardiola came is just what was always going to happen, what the finances behind them would ensure would happen even if he had failed

I don't really get the idea that their owners will leave if United or Liverpool are snatching trophies from them. they are in this for the long haul. I believe they would have been appointing Guardiola in 2016 even if they'd never won the league, because they have the finances to ensure that will happen. that's not to say you should hope they win stuff (its a terrible choice to have to make between our two biggest rivals) but they will always carry the historical asterisk for me... and they will also never come close to beating 20 league titles like Liverpool under Klopp could do!

It's more that the only thing that will reign in the oil clubs is if we're all against them and reminding the world what they are at every turn. If we're supporting them when they're doing us favours but laying into them when they're not it undermines the criticism.
Online SamLad

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35940 on: Yesterday at 11:57:54 pm »
Manchester United have cancelled their annual Player of the Year awards because the players are too embarrassed to attend such an event following such a dismal season.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

chickenshits.
