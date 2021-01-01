I laughed my tits of when Aguero scored his goal.....but if it was next season hand on heart I'd rather United won it than Abu Dhabi.



would you really? that surprises me. would you want us to score a similar goal on the final day to snatch it from City? I mean fair play if you do I just wouldn't want it myself for Liverpool. City winning stuff since Guardiola came is just what was always going to happen, what the finances behind them would ensure would happen even if he had failedI don't really get the idea that their owners will leave if United or Liverpool are snatching trophies from them. they are in this for the long haul. I believe they would have been appointing Guardiola in 2016 even if they'd never won the league, because they have the finances to ensure that will happen. that's not to say you should hope they win stuff (its a terrible choice to have to make between our two biggest rivals) but they will always carry the historical asterisk for me... and they will also never come close to beating 20 league titles like Liverpool under Klopp could do!