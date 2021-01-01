« previous next »
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 02:31:57 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.

In related news, I'm willing to listen to offers for a loaf of bread which I bought in 2019 and have since shit on.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 02:35:29 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.

Is he willing to give up that massive contract hell be on I wonder.  An average player like him wont get that sort of contract again.

I can see a loan move in his future with Man Utd paying a huge chunk of the wages. 
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
Today at 02:36:51 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.

Wtf?? Why would you let the best RB in the league leave??

