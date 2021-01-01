Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It.... (Read 2140216 times)
sinnermichael
I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,869
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
«
Reply #35920 on:
Today
at 02:30:21 pm »
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.
Logged
El Lobo
Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 49,024
Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
«
Reply #35921 on:
Today
at 02:31:57 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on
Today
at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.
In related news, I'm willing to listen to offers for a loaf of bread which I bought in 2019 and have since shit on.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 32,893
🇺🇦
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
«
Reply #35922 on:
Today
at 02:35:29 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on
Today
at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.
Is he willing to give up that massive contract hell be on I wonder. An average player like him wont get that sort of contract again.
I can see a loan move in his future with Man Utd paying a huge chunk of the wages.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem
- Jürgen Klopp
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,274
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
«
Reply #35923 on:
Today
at 02:36:51 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on
Today
at 02:30:21 pm
Letting AWB leave. A sad day.
Wtf?? Why would you let the best RB in the league leave??
Logged
