Fecking sort your team out Fraudiola!!
What fecking use you are?
Greatest manager in the history of the game letting instagram star Evra and part time pundit Berbatov get into his head.
fecking hell, get it together, Pep. Now is not the time to showcase your fraudness.
I'm very worried he will quit soon. Klopp has the beating of him and it'll mean easy title for Liverpool going forward
He's stopping Liverpool running away with the league every season, even if he seems to love making a mess of things. I want him to stay.
This is happening, isn't it? Baldy fraud and his wimps will draw again on the last day and give the title to Liverpool on a silver platter.
