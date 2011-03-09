« previous next »
Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
May 11, 2022, 09:30:56 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on May 11, 2022, 06:16:52 pm
Counting the Charity Shield now?

Yep. He was wandering around the field after the Europa League final waving three fingers about pretending it was a genuine treble.  He tried to get the players to do it, but they seemed to find that a bit too embarrassing even for them.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
May 12, 2022, 12:23:24 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 10, 2022, 11:38:59 pm
The irony of their sponsor.

I would have thought it's actually pretty fitting. Teamviewer is often used by online scammers I think, to get people to pay them loads of money to get nothing in return. I can see parallels to Man Utd's team there... ;)
Reply #35802 on: May 12, 2022, 02:50:32 am
Quote from: redgriffin73 on May 11, 2022, 12:00:53 pm
That shirt! :lmao

It looks like a combination of all the worst bits of their shirts from down the years all thrown together to create one big shitshow ;D

The perfect design for their current team then?
Reply #35803 on: May 12, 2022, 07:30:00 am
80m euros on Frenkie de Jong has got them all believing they can challenge again, putting him there alongside Fab in the holding midfield role!. I remember them days of getting excited over a transfer thinking this is the one only to then see Salif Diao is in fact not Patrick Vieira.
Reply #35804 on: May 12, 2022, 07:36:13 am
These will never win a thing again while they cheerlead Abu Dhabi winning yet another title.

Enjoy being another Everton you fucking wankers
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Reply #35805 on: May 12, 2022, 09:33:53 am
The more Ajax players they're linked with the better: yet more evidence that they don't know what they want, don't know what they're looking for and don't know where to long.

Buying a guy who has completely underwhelmed after a gigantic transfer for exactly as much as that gigantic transfer was worth is genius work in the transfer market.

Mind you, there is literally nobody who could make their midfield worse, so he'd be an enormous improvement.
Reply #35806 on: May 12, 2022, 09:35:22 am
It hasn't occurred to them that our past success was the boot room continuity. It seems even Klopp is sort of bringing that back at least in terms of time served

What makes them a special club these days? Debt?

Reply #35807 on: May 12, 2022, 09:42:47 am
Quote from: lamonti on May 12, 2022, 09:33:53 am
The more Ajax players they're linked with the better: yet more evidence that they don't know what they want, don't know what they're looking for and don't know where to long.

Buying a guy who has completely underwhelmed after a gigantic transfer for exactly as much as that gigantic transfer was worth is genius work in the transfer market.

Mind you, there is literally nobody who could make their midfield worse, so he'd be an enormous improvement.
De Jong been good at Barca but Barca Wants it MF around the young MF in Pedri, Gavi and Gonzalez.
His Pressing numbers seems super low
Reply #35808 on: May 12, 2022, 09:44:02 am
Quote from: kingmonkey007 on May 12, 2022, 07:30:00 am
80m euros on Frenkie de Jong has got them all believing they can challenge again, putting him there alongside Fab in the holding midfield role!. I remember them days of getting excited over a transfer thinking this is the one only to then see Salif Diao is in fact not Patrick Vieira.
Not a peep about it in Spain which is weird...
Reply #35809 on: May 12, 2022, 10:06:11 am
If true, then signing a player who by the sounds of it is basically only leaving his current club because they need the cash probably isn't the wisest move. Didn't they get Di Maria in similar circumstances? The player can be unhappy straight away and unmotivated etc.

Plus United are shit.
Reply #35810 on: May 12, 2022, 11:00:40 am
Re:Frenkie

-Barça want 100m
-PSG will go for him if Mbappé leaves
-Man Utd have held preliminary talks
-The player wants to stay at Barcelona

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/barca-venderia-jong-100-millones-13646181

https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/psg-atento-futuro-frenkie-jong-13646353
Reply #35811 on: May 12, 2022, 11:02:50 am
Reply #35812 on: May 12, 2022, 12:34:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 12, 2022, 07:36:13 am
These will never win a thing again while they cheerlead Abu Dhabi winning yet another title.

Enjoy being another Everton you fucking wankers

a rich Everton
Reply #35813 on: May 12, 2022, 12:48:24 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 12, 2022, 12:34:35 pm
a rich Everton

Yeah,already given up on ever competing with their neighbours for trophies again whilst content that they hinder us winning too.
Reply #35814 on: May 12, 2022, 12:51:32 pm
Quote from: lamonti on May 12, 2022, 09:33:53 am
The more Ajax players they're linked with the better: yet more evidence that they don't know what they want, don't know what they're looking for and don't know where to long.

Buying a guy who has completely underwhelmed after a gigantic transfer for exactly as much as that gigantic transfer was worth is genius work in the transfer market.

Mind you, there is literally nobody who could make their midfield worse, so he'd be an enormous improvement.
Good post, agreed, it was along the lines of what I was thinking; De Jong, Van De Beek, Antony - are they really going to spend £200m on players to just try and recreate an Ajax side that was admittedly excellent but not capable of achieving what this fanbase expects?

I dont think theyll improve much until Ronaldo goes and they finally excise Maguire. The internal chatter is apparently that he was too expensive and acquisition to give up on now, but hes been there for 3 years now, looking increasingly desperate and increasingly incapable. Build round Varane (if he can stay fit, big if) and get rid of Maguire, spend a load on Carmo, Skriniar, Gleison etc, someone of actual quality.
Reply #35815 on: May 12, 2022, 04:57:25 pm
They can sign Ryan babel too
Reply #35816 on: May 12, 2022, 05:02:23 pm
They won the FA Youth Cup last night. Can't wait for none of them to get a look in despite now having a manager who "promotes youth".
Reply #35817 on: May 12, 2022, 05:34:15 pm
Quote from: lamonti on May 10, 2022, 11:36:23 pm
I don't get this obsession with mapping everything they do to some correlated part of our history. Two different organisations. Two different situations.

It's ok on a general level - they've dropped from the great heights they were at peak-Ferguson in the same way we did after Paisley-Fagan-Kenny, but that says nothing about what happens next.

You could also point to Arsenal who had more league success than we did before declining after the move to the Emirates. Ten Hag might be their Arteta.

Being good and then not-so-good is not exactly unique to Liverpool and Manchester United.

Reply #35818 on: May 12, 2022, 05:36:08 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on May 12, 2022, 05:34:15 pm


You could also point to Arsenal who had more league success than we did before declining after the move to the Emirates. Ten Hag might be their Arteta.




 ???
Reply #35819 on: May 12, 2022, 05:41:08 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on May 12, 2022, 05:36:08 pm

 ???


In the Ferguson era. They won 4 Leagues between us winning #18 in 1989-90 and getting #19 in 2019-20
Reply #35820 on: May 12, 2022, 11:58:14 pm
Quote from: lamonti on May 10, 2022, 11:36:23 pm
I don't get this obsession with mapping everything they do to some correlated part of our history. Two different organisations. Two different situations.

It is overdone but I do feel one token of our success was the boot room continuity and it is clear to all and sundry that this wasn't in place for post Ferguson

They're basically any other club now. A big one. But still.

I like them more than I like the other Manchester club just as their success is more valid

Reckon Ten Hag will keep them steady without winning anything. As ever with United, it'll be the hype that gets them  and eventually may decide any manager's fate

The party is over
Reply #35821 on: Yesterday at 07:42:54 am
while utd fans were celebrating the league title this little beauty crept in the backdoor to make the new boss feel at home

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2ZnoP4sUV90" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2ZnoP4sUV90</a>
Reply #35822 on: Yesterday at 06:08:08 pm
Will Donny's beak fit into orange bottles?
Reply #35823 on: Yesterday at 06:10:12 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:08:08 pm
Will Donny's beak fit into orange bottles?
No but orange bottles might fit into Donny's beak?   ;)
Reply #35824 on: Yesterday at 06:11:40 pm
It seems that Frenkie De Jong doesn't want to join them, because they don't have CL football :lmao
Reply #35825 on: Yesterday at 06:38:33 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:10:12 pm
No but orange bottles might fit into Donny's beak?   ;)

That's juicy
Reply #35826 on: Yesterday at 09:37:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:11:40 pm
It seems that Frenkie De Jong doesn't want to join them, because they don't have CL football :lmao

I read a rumour that at least three of their top targets have turned them down.

Yes, it's only a rumour. But I choose to believe it.

Would be too funny if the amount they are able to (over)pay footballers of average ability is no longer enough of a draw to join them.

They're so fucked. :lmao
Reply #35827 on: Today at 09:31:52 pm
Heres a nice stat for you all:
Since United last won a trophy, we have won EVERYRHING!
Reply #35828 on: Today at 09:36:15 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:31:52 pm
Heres a nice stat for you all:
Since United last won a trophy, we have won EVERYRHING!

They won last summer's Transfer Window.
Reply #35829 on: Today at 09:39:33 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:31:52 pm
Heres a nice stat for you all:
Since United last won a trophy, we have won EVERYRHING!
This is a brilliant stat!
