The more Ajax players they're linked with the better: yet more evidence that they don't know what they want, don't know what they're looking for and don't know where to long.



Buying a guy who has completely underwhelmed after a gigantic transfer for exactly as much as that gigantic transfer was worth is genius work in the transfer market.



Mind you, there is literally nobody who could make their midfield worse, so he'd be an enormous improvement.



Good post, agreed, it was along the lines of what I was thinking; De Jong, Van De Beek, Antony - are they really going to spend £200m on players to just try and recreate an Ajax side that was admittedly excellent but not capable of achieving what this fanbase expects?I dont think theyll improve much until Ronaldo goes and they finally excise Maguire. The internal chatter is apparently that he was too expensive and acquisition to give up on now, but hes been there for 3 years now, looking increasingly desperate and increasingly incapable. Build round Varane (if he can stay fit, big if) and get rid of Maguire, spend a load on Carmo, Skriniar, Gleison etc, someone of actual quality.