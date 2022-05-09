« previous next »
Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....  (Read 2124004 times)

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35760 on: May 9, 2022, 08:42:29 pm »
They are trying to copy our post Hodgson revival but got mixed up.

They are meant to sign a striker from the dutch league and get a great former player in as manager. Not get a manager in from the dutch league and a great former player upfront.

Fergie will fix it though
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35761 on: May 9, 2022, 09:09:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  9, 2022, 06:42:29 pm
1974 bad would be great

this team has been worse than them in my book but obviously not postionally wise
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35762 on: May 9, 2022, 09:29:51 pm »
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35763 on: May 9, 2022, 09:41:46 pm »
ETH is their houllier . Houlliers joint management started in 98. But we can say from 99 onwards. In two seasons he won us a treble and got us fighting in the champions league.  Narrowly missing out in the quart final. 6 years later although he was no longer manager. With a couple of additional players rafa won the European Cup.  That was 15 years after we last won the league. Are they going to even be in Europe in 6 years ? Let alone contest the final with this squad and whoever else they bring in. That's the monumental task that awaits the new manager.
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35764 on: Yesterday at 01:19:07 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on May  9, 2022, 08:38:51 am
For your entertainment.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/EKilUnbZaw4&amp;t=909s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/EKilUnbZaw4&amp;t=909s</a>

Mind you, that Canadian fella has some serious anger issues.

Alice has a pretty good meltdown also. She finishes a highly truthful and pretty epic rant with an totally honest wail of utter despair  :lmao  and the fpig after one goal it was about 15 incoherent noises and then a "FUCK ME" scream. haha

Glad to see our close rivals are enjoying the end of the season so much. You can tell they are really true fans. They can tell the difference between shite and totally shite man u football, and shite or totally shite man u football, now gone on the beach.  Thats pretty discerning. Realconnoisseurs, that lot.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35765 on: Yesterday at 02:18:33 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on May  9, 2022, 09:41:46 pm
ETH is their houllier . Houlliers joint management started in 98. But we can say from 99 onwards. In two seasons he won us a treble and got us fighting in the champions league.  Narrowly missing out in the quart final. 6 years later although he was no longer manager. With a couple of additional players rafa won the European Cup.  That was 15 years after we last won the league. Are they going to even be in Europe in 6 years ? Let alone contest the final with this squad and whoever else they bring in. That's the monumental task that awaits the new manager.

oh please. how is it even comparable. houllier is street and levels above. RIP to the big man that started our modern revolution

I foresee ETH being more like their hodgson. absolutely clueless on how to manage team with fletch/rafl trying to pull the strings in the background and gareh in the media influencing the fans on what to think and applying more pressure externally.

Carra actually compared ETH to klopp and said this man u team was better than the one klopp had when he took over so the evolution should even be faster and they should be challenging for CL spots in a couple of years.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35766 on: Yesterday at 07:25:19 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 02:18:33 am
oh please. how is it even comparable. houllier is street and levels above. RIP to the big man that started our modern revolution


Well if yoy read what I said then it's comparison is in relation to the time they are coming in to the club at.

We had issues that sorting out at the time. They have have got an absolute collosus  of a problem.

They got greenwood. We had Owen.  lol

That was point intirely. Look at what houllier done. This is what ETH has to even get near to be called a success. No one knows how he is going to fair. However their are measures from the past to compare his success to.

The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35767 on: Yesterday at 10:21:31 am »
Ten Hag is a good manager, but he doesn't stand a chance at this shiteshow ...
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35768 on: Yesterday at 02:35:36 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 02:18:33 am
Carra actually compared ETH to klopp and said this man u team was better than the one klopp had when he took over so the evolution should even be faster and they should be challenging for CL spots in a couple of years.
Hopefully that's a bit of epic trolling from Carra but I'm not sure he's that subtle!

Remember that Klopp got us qualified for CL 18months after taking over. If it's going to take 2 years for Utd just to challenge I think heads will fall off. Preaching patience sounds great until you get pumped 4 nil by your rivals (or Brighton).
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35769 on: Yesterday at 04:01:01 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 02:18:33 am
oh please. how is it even comparable. houllier is street and levels above. RIP to the big man that started our modern revolution

I foresee ETH being more like their hodgson. absolutely clueless on how to manage team with fletch/rafl trying to pull the strings in the background and gareh in the media influencing the fans on what to think and applying more pressure externally.

Carra actually compared ETH to klopp and said this man u team was better than the one klopp had when he took over so the evolution should even be faster and they should be challenging for CL spots in a couple of years.
Carra is dead wrong, but what matters is what ETH thinks about the squad. Does he agree with Carra, that the squad just needs a better coach to compete?

I think he will get a big budget and a lot of short term pressure, so probably a massive change of the squad. That could have been a good idea with a working organization. However, their scouting is shit and they're missing CL so they will just pay millions for new dross on massive contracts. Rice for 130 M would be a typical ManU signing, overspending for the currently most hyped local player.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35770 on: Yesterday at 06:01:21 pm »
Carragher is just saying whatever sky have told him to say. His soul was sold long ago.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35771 on: Yesterday at 07:12:52 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 06:01:21 pm
Carragher is just saying whatever sky have told him to say. His soul was sold long ago.

Well the flip side of that is that he knows he's talking bollocks but is happy to support the delusion that Man United needs only a few signings to be competitive again when the reality is that they're shit. From his perspective, if chatting shit about their situation slows them down then it's not necessarily a bad thing. :)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35772 on: Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 06:01:21 pm
Carragher is just saying whatever sky have told him to say. His soul was sold long ago.

So when Carra is on Paramount/CBS in the USA for the Champions League, he's just saying whatever they've told him to say?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35773 on: Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on May  9, 2022, 09:41:46 pm
ETH is their houllier . Houlliers joint management started in 98. But we can say from 99 onwards. In two seasons he won us a treble and got us fighting in the champions league.  Narrowly missing out in the quart final. 6 years later although he was no longer manager. With a couple of additional players rafa won the European Cup.  That was 15 years after we last won the league. Are they going to even be in Europe in 6 years ? Let alone contest the final with this squad and whoever else they bring in. That's the monumental task that awaits the new manager.

The only reason Houllier failed to improve on that was because of his heart condition. Not the same man afterwards by all accounts.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35774 on: Yesterday at 11:26:40 pm »
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35775 on: Yesterday at 11:33:30 pm »
Good god.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35776 on: Yesterday at 11:36:23 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on May  9, 2022, 09:41:46 pm
ETH is their houllier . Houlliers joint management started in 98. But we can say from 99 onwards. In two seasons he won us a treble and got us fighting in the champions league.  Narrowly missing out in the quart final. 6 years later although he was no longer manager. With a couple of additional players rafa won the European Cup.  That was 15 years after we last won the league. Are they going to even be in Europe in 6 years ? Let alone contest the final with this squad and whoever else they bring in. That's the monumental task that awaits the new manager.

I don't get this obsession with mapping everything they do to some correlated part of our history. Two different organisations. Two different situations.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35777 on: Yesterday at 11:38:59 pm »
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35778 on: Yesterday at 11:55:54 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:40 pm

Wow. That's horrific.  :o

Suits them.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35779 on: Today at 12:55:37 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:26:40 pm


is that real? looks like something a classroom of kids would make, with each table of kids adding an element to the shirt until the whole class effort has ended up as..... well, this

appalling

ironically totally appropriate
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35780 on: Today at 01:32:43 am »
Looks like someone asked their gran to buy them the new kit but she knitted them one instead.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35781 on: Today at 01:33:52 am »
Looks proper jarg that top. Like some sweatshop junk just trying to skirt rights infringements. Or a crayon drawing by a kid
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35782 on: Today at 01:50:42 am »
That's roughly what you get if you order unis in my Sunday league. Indoor. Sent from china by the billionload.

it would only be better if the crest said "Manchesthair United".
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35783 on: Today at 03:45:29 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:15:36 pm
So when Carra is on Paramount/CBS in the USA for the Champions League, he's just saying whatever they've told him to say?

pretty much i think. whatever narrative they trying to push

see the cases in mind..maguire final piece of jigsaw, varane another piece of the jigsaw, ronaldo THE actual final piece of jigsaw

we can also recall the wankfest that is godfather of geggenpress just a few months back. The narrative have obviously changed turned 180degrees of course.

just an interesting observation on the watchalong vid, the fume was hilarious of course but goldbridge mentioning ceceido being scouted and not good enough for them just got me thinking. he is the exact kind of player that they should be aiming to rebuild but not "big name" enough and obviously doesn't have enough tiktok and insta followers. Thats basically how their scouting works isnt it.

Looking forward to ETH having a list of his targets that could actually improve the squad but getting vetoed and instead getting a isco or bale just because they have won the CL and La liga.
« Reply #35784 on: Today at 06:57:43 am »
They like a collar. I dont.

The shirt would have been fine without it though.  With it?  Its like putting a turd on a pavlova
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35785 on: Today at 07:40:08 am »
Looks like a Nottingham Forest kit from the 90s.

Stick Labatts on the front as the sponsor and bingo.
« Reply #35786 on: Today at 07:44:25 am »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:40:08 am
Looks like a Nottingham Forest kit from the 90s.

Stick Labatts on the front as the sponsor and bingo.

Haha, could imagine Neil Shipperley and his ruddy cheeks leading the line in that.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35787 on: Today at 07:48:44 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:44:25 am
Haha, could imagine Neil Shipperley and his ruddy cheeks leading the line in that.

Have you seen him post retirement? Doesn't look good for Luke Shaw.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
