So when Carra is on Paramount/CBS in the USA for the Champions League, he's just saying whatever they've told him to say?



pretty much i think. whatever narrative they trying to pushsee the cases in mind..maguire final piece of jigsaw, varane another piece of the jigsaw, ronaldo THE actual final piece of jigsawwe can also recall the wankfest that is godfather of geggenpress just a few months back. The narrative have obviously changed turned 180degrees of course.just an interesting observation on the watchalong vid, the fume was hilarious of course but goldbridge mentioning ceceido being scouted and not good enough for them just got me thinking. he is the exact kind of player that they should be aiming to rebuild but not "big name" enough and obviously doesn't have enough tiktok and insta followers. Thats basically how their scouting works isnt it.Looking forward to ETH having a list of his targets that could actually improve the squad but getting vetoed and instead getting a isco or bale just because they have won the CL and La liga.