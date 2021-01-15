« previous next »
Author Topic: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....

ianrush

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35520 on: Yesterday at 08:02:31 pm »
Blatantly stolen from the Guardian :

https://twitter.com/i/status/1521191203768840192

Famous mancunian inventiveness...
Dim Glas

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35521 on: Yesterday at 08:05:39 pm »
Quote from: ianrush on Yesterday at 08:02:31 pm
Blatantly stolen from the Guardian :

https://twitter.com/i/status/1521191203768840192

Famous mancunian inventiveness...

couldnt figure out what they where singing at first, thought they where ordering a round at the bar.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

PaulF

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35522 on: Yesterday at 08:48:57 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:52:42 pm
These lot are 8 points behind us having played a game more.... where did the swaggoh go
Only 8? Surely not?
Ah it's you TNB. They are more like 28 behind us!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Fromola

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35523 on: Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm »
These have been absolutely terrible all season and will still finish top 6.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Wabaloolah

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35524 on: Yesterday at 09:32:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
These have been absolutely terrible all season and will still finish top 6.

Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Brain Potter

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35525 on: Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm »
This walk out hasnt really happened then. 73 minutes fuck all really
Barneylfc∗

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35526 on: Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 09:33:57 pm
This walk out hasnt really happened then. 73 minutes fuck all really

Cancelled because they're winning.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

DaveyHughes

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35527 on: Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm »
Corner well and truly turned?
stoa

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35528 on: Yesterday at 09:38:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:37:23 pm
Cancelled because they're winning.

Except for the guy with the green and yellow smoke thingies. He couldn't be arsed taking them back home again... ;)
Joff

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35529 on: Yesterday at 09:41:01 pm »
Even the twats with the banner telling everyone to leave on 73, were still there on 77 🙄

Probably still there
Nah.

Kekule

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35530 on: Yesterday at 09:42:39 pm »
Well win the league next season shouts incoming over the coming days and weeks then.
Tobelius

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35531 on: Yesterday at 09:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Joff on Yesterday at 09:41:01 pm
Even the twats with the banner telling everyone to leave on 73, were still there on 77 🙄

Probably still there

Swept away with the spectacle before them,it happens. They back.
PeterTheRed

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35532 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:28:44 pm
These have been absolutely terrible all season and will still finish top 6.

To be honest, I am in two minds where I want them to finish. While Man Utd being completely out of Europe next season would have been hilarious, not having free midweeks for training under their new manager will probably hurt them more, and will also influence their league campaign ...
BoRed

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35533 on: Yesterday at 09:52:09 pm »
Quote from: DaveyHughes on Yesterday at 09:38:37 pm
Corner well and truly turned?

They're on the home straight to the Europa League now.
MonsLibpool

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35534 on: Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm »
They aren't that good.
Crosby Nick

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35535 on: Yesterday at 10:24:28 pm »
We had a few 3-0 home wins under Hodgson. No big deal.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35536 on: Yesterday at 10:56:09 pm »


:lmao
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35537 on: Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm »
What was the 73 in reference to anyway? Is that the year they went down?
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35538 on: Yesterday at 11:02:07 pm »
would be good for them to have europa or conference as a distraction so that Ten Hags can't get proper time to train with them and bed in all the new players they will need.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35539 on: Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm »
https://twitter.com/TrueBaldEagle/status/1521191203768840192?t=tw66mVDzzoZDWdBgf_JcbA&s=19

Not sure what's worse, the song or the amount of replica shirts given they are desperate to get the Glazers out
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35540 on: Today at 12:13:04 am »
« Reply #35540 on: Today at 12:13:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
What was the 73 in reference to anyway? Is that the year they went down?

17 minutes to go, 17 years since the Glazers took over.
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35541 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
« Reply #35541 on: Today at 12:18:25 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
What was the 73 in reference to anyway? Is that the year they went down?

1973 is the year time froze in Manchester and fashion/trends/haircuts have stayed the same ever since.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35542 on: Today at 12:46:27 am »
« Reply #35542 on: Today at 12:46:27 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
What was the 73 in reference to anyway? Is that the year they went down?

First year Edwards peeped in the bogs...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online The North Bank

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35543 on: Today at 01:44:54 am »
« Reply #35543 on: Today at 01:44:54 am »
J lingz brother on social media slaughtering United for not giving the young lad a farewell send off. Not a good way to treat a youngster. Hes always welcome at the dance floor though. #Justice4JLingz.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35544 on: Today at 01:55:10 am »
« Reply #35544 on: Today at 01:55:10 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:13:04 am
17 minutes to go, 17 years since the Glazers took over.

Obviously, forgotten about Fergie time.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35545 on: Today at 05:57:24 am »
« Reply #35545 on: Today at 05:57:24 am »
So. If the North London derby is a draw, and then the North London clubs lose their remaining games, with arsenal losing 2-0 every time.....
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35546 on: Today at 07:48:42 am »
« Reply #35546 on: Today at 07:48:42 am »
This is pure gold, and even more so because he seems a nice and intelligent man.

https://mobile.twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1521240543732371456
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35547 on: Today at 07:54:33 am »
« Reply #35547 on: Today at 07:54:33 am »
Ragnick made me laugh when he shook Ronaldo's hand after the game against Chelsea. It seemed like they had just met for the first time.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35548 on: Today at 08:03:01 am »
« Reply #35548 on: Today at 08:03:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:54:33 am
Ragnick made me laugh when he shook Ronaldo's hand after the game against Chelsea. It seemed like they had just met for the first time.
I remember reading an article in a Spanish paper stating that Ronaldo doesn't rate him.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35549 on: Today at 08:10:49 am »
« Reply #35549 on: Today at 08:10:49 am »
it's getting a bit embarrassing how United fans and some people in the media are saying Ten Hag is going to do a Klopp with United.

Was interesting listening to Gary Neville the other week say how every time they have made signings over recent years, they've made the players bigger than the club and have made them overrated because of their signing fees and their names, and that they're at United. This has led to big expectations which ultimately lets them down and they find themselves where they are.

Now they're doing it with the new manager, glorifying him just because. Calling him better than Klopp, just because.

This won't end well for them  ;D
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35550 on: Today at 08:13:49 am »
« Reply #35550 on: Today at 08:13:49 am »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 08:10:49 am
it's getting a bit embarrassing how United fans and some people in the media are saying Ten Hag is going to do a Klopp with United.

Was interesting listening to Gary Neville the other week say how every time they have made signings over recent years, they've made the players bigger than the club and have made them overrated because of their signing fees and their names, and that they're at United. This has led to big expectations which ultimately lets them down and they find themselves where they are.

Now they're doing it with the new manager, glorifying him just because. Calling him better than Klopp, just because.

This won't end well for them  ;D
They never learn, do they?
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35551 on: Today at 08:21:35 am »
« Reply #35551 on: Today at 08:21:35 am »
Be afraid, be very afraid
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35552 on: Today at 08:32:39 am »
« Reply #35552 on: Today at 08:32:39 am »
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 08:10:49 am
it's getting a bit embarrassing how United fans and some people in the media are saying Ten Hag is going to do a Klopp with United.

Was interesting listening to Gary Neville the other week say how every time they have made signings over recent years, they've made the players bigger than the club and have made them overrated because of their signing fees and their names, and that they're at United. This has led to big expectations which ultimately lets them down and they find themselves where they are.

Now they're doing it with the new manager, glorifying him just because. Calling him better than Klopp, just because.

This won't end well for them  ;D

Do they actually think that though? Most United fans I know fully accept that it will take years and that Ten Haag isnt in the same ball park as Klopp.
Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35553 on: Today at 08:45:16 am »
« Reply #35553 on: Today at 08:45:16 am »
It's a funny one though because even when you hear people like Andy Mitten speaking on the subject - people who are supposedly expert in the workings of the club - there's no acknowledgement of the nest of vipers behind the scenes. They're like Everton with Marcel Brands writ large - they could hire Edwards tomorrow and he'd be more hamstrung than he was initially at Liverpool.
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35554 on: Today at 08:45:17 am »
« Reply #35554 on: Today at 08:45:17 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:13:04 am
17 minutes to go, 17 years since the Glazers took over.

Said it last night, most of them start to fuck off on 73 minutes or so to get away from the ground, otherwise it's an hour just to get to the M60. The staying on the concourse until 17th minute failed as no-one noticed the few that did it, by doing the 73, it looks like there is some success, even though they are leaving for different reasons.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35555 on: Today at 08:48:50 am »
« Reply #35555 on: Today at 08:48:50 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:39 am
Do they actually think that though? Most United fans I know fully accept that it will take years and that Ten Haag isnt in the same ball park as Klopp.

I was speaking to a few proper Mancs in work last week and they are still being suckered into what Klopp managed in his first season here and how quickly, in their eyes, he won the CL and then the League and think they will do the same. They miss the fact that he had players who bought into it from the off already at the club and all the structure that had been in place for years to help him hit the ground running and our recruitment is second to none on the player front.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Ten Orange Bottles...Hagging From The Wall...and if Harry Maguire Bottles It....
« Reply #35556 on: Today at 08:49:14 am »
« Reply #35556 on: Today at 08:49:14 am »
Didn't watch them last night, just read it was their final game at Old Trafford this season, and they were saying their goodbyes to their fans, their season more or less over. Meanwhile, we still have seven finals to come.
