it's getting a bit embarrassing how United fans and some people in the media are saying Ten Hag is going to do a Klopp with United.
Was interesting listening to Gary Neville the other week say how every time they have made signings over recent years, they've made the players bigger than the club and have made them overrated because of their signing fees and their names, and that they're at United. This has led to big expectations which ultimately lets them down and they find themselves where they are.
Now they're doing it with the new manager, glorifying him just because. Calling him better than Klopp, just because.
This won't end well for them